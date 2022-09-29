Best Resurrection

When local businessman David Cameron bought the old Char's Has the Blues in 2020, he easily could've demolished the aging R&B joint, replacing it with another concept altogether. He didn't, and the venue's legion of fans was grateful. Over the next 15 months, the 2,245-square-foot property, which dates back to 1944, was given a renovated interior, an updated name, and a new lease on life. Its infrastructure was gutted and replaced. An old nook became a roomy VIP area. And new lighting, decor elements, seating, and a 10-by-13-foot stage were added. Even with the changes, Cameron preserved as much of the old Char's Has the Blues as possible from its 35-year run as an R&B, soul, and funk haven. Its signature parquet dance floor was left largely untouched, and many of the same musicians that played the spot over the years — including vocalist Larry Bailey and funk ensemble Kenny Brown and Bam Bam Trio — returned to the lineup once Chars LIVE reopened in February. They're also added new artists into the mix, such as soul singer Alexis Janae and local turntablist Tricky T. "We're innovating things slightly into a different kind of overall musical experience and still stay true to its roots," Cameron told Phoenix New Times.