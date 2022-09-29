Best Rooftop Bar

Politics, climate change, the Arizona Diamondbacks' dismal record — there's a lot in Phoenix life that weighs us down. But it's easy to rise above it all at From the Rooftop, the bar atop the Cambria Hotel near Roosevelt Row. High above the city streets, we can feel our troubles melt away as we enjoy some light bites and sip on a cocktail. We're partial to the fried Brussels sprouts with balsamic, lemon zest, and bacon bits, and the Pool Vibes, a cocktail made with lime vodka, agave, cranberry, lemon, and lime juice. Sunset is obviously the optimal time to hang out at From the Rooftop for the best views, but the weekend Beats & Brunch events are a big draw, too.