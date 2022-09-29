Best Tribute

It's hard to believe that it's been 30 years since Gin Blossoms' New Miserable Experience album debuted and brought the Tempe desert rock sound to the world. But here we are, and to honor the milestone and the band that's still touring the country today, the city of Tempe announced in June that it would rename part of Eighth Street to Allison Road Avenue. (It's a reference to "Allison Road," the ninth track on New Miserable Experience.) The renamed portion runs from Rural Road to Una Avenue, a section of town that holds great meaning for the band. "Tempe is my home and heart forever," lead singer Robin Wilson said in a statement in June. "My recording studio was on 8th St. inside Four Peaks Brewery for 20 years. There are no words for the intense pride I feel for this honor." Look for the signs for Allison Road Avenue to go up in October.