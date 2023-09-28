Best Retro-Tinged Band

Derek Wise seems to live in a state of near-perpetual nostalgia. That persistent, retro-tinged obsession informs the entirety of Wise's band, Secret Attraction. Since the outfit debuted just a few years ago, Wise (who more recently was joined by some other players/collaborators) has cultivated an aesthetic across both the songs and the band's media presence that lands somewhere between a late '80s Cure cover band and an early '90s shoegaze band from the dreary Pacific Northwest. It's a look and feel that's practically made for our fair city, and serves as the perfect soundtrack for late-night rides down city streets or at some dark, totally obscure dive bar with a few close strangers. And also like our city's love of nostalgia, Wise and company aren't just doing it for mere show — there's an earnest passion for these sounds and visuals that makes them feel like powerful expressions of essential ideas and intentions over needless yearning for what's already come to pass. Secret Attraction fully exemplify that vintage life, and they bring us along for the ride with every new project/release.