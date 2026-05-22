‘Texas would like a word.’ Readers react as Arizona spot named best barbecue

Little Miss BBQ is known for its brisket but serves a bounty of pulled pork, ribs, pork belly and turkey.

When you think of states known for barbecue, Arizona probably doesn’t come to mind. Sure, we have a few talented pitmasters producing mouthwatering smoked meats, but Arizona’s budding barbecue scene has nothing on Texas, Kansas City, Memphis and the Carolinas. Yet, on a recent list of the best barbecue spots in the nation, a Phoenix restaurant came out on top.

On Monday, Yelp published its 2026 list of the “Top 100 BBQ Restaurants in the U.S.” The list’s writers filtered businesses that fit into Yelp’s barbecue category, and then ranked them based on the number of reviews and ratings each business received from Yelp Elite members, the site’s “most active and trusted” users.

On Yelp’s list, the No. 1 spot went to Little Miss BBQ. Owners Scott and Bekke Holmes opened their original location in 2014, bringing their Central Texas-inspired eats to the Valley. The smokehouse quickly became a darling of the Valley dining scene, earning accolades and well-deserved attention. As hungry customers continued to line up outside the University Drive eatery, the business expanded to Phoenix’s Sunnyslope neighborhood in 2018.

Yelp’s list points out the exceptional brisket, ribs and turkey carved to order at Little Miss. And those items are absolutely outstanding. But are they the best in the entire country?

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This begs the question of how a lack of competition can impact ratings. If there is one standout restaurant in any given area, it may receive more positive reviews than in a place where many excellent spots spit diners’ opinions on what to call the “best.”

For example, in Phoenix, Pizzeria Bianco is widely regarded as the best in town. In the slice-lined streets of New York City, it would be harder to pluck out one top spot. And while it’s a favorite Phoenix hot take to tout a preference for something other than Bianco’s pies, the phrase always goes something like, “I actually like that better than Pizzeria Bianco.” The star spot remains the standard-bearer.

Just like pizza, barbecue is a hot topic of conversation. Everyone has an opinion. And when we shared the news of Little Miss BBQ’s No. 1 ranking, our readers had thoughts. On Facebook, nearly 300 users commented. On Instagram, nearly 200 people joined the discussion. Here’s what readers had to say.

Little Miss BBQ opened a second location in Sunnyslope in 2018. Allison Young

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Readers discuss Phoenix’s best barbecue

Some were quick to agree with Yelp’s ranking and were excited to see Arizona at the top of the list. Wiley said:

They are correct. It is amazing.

Jess agreed:

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I went to the OG location years ago and have been hooked ever since. The short rib, brisket and pork ribs are amazing. Sausage was amazing. And the pecan pie was to die for. Congratulations!!!!!!

Kimberly said:

The real hero is their turkey.

Multiple other Valley chefs and restaurants congratulated Little Miss on the ranking. And some commenters praised Little Miss, but offered additional opinions. Ron wrote:

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I like Little Miss, it’s good. It’s our current go to. I tried Char Bar in KC last week while we were there. It ranked 98 on the list and honestly I liked it better. I think this is definitely an eye of the beholder thing… or holder of the fork, or something like that.

David praised how far the Valley’s barbecue scene has come:

I’m just glad PHX has ANY actual BBQ places now. Back in the early 00s it was almost impossible to get any legit BBQ in the Valley.

Many commenters agreed that Little Miss is the best barbecue in Arizona, but held firm in the idea that Arizona doesn’t have the best barbecue in the country. Chad said:

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They’re very good. Certainly the best in PHX but would be average to good in KC.

Lincoln agreed:

LMB is good, glad to have it in AZ – but Yelp needs some help.

Some shouted out other local spots, including Caldwell County BBQ, which was No. 8 on Yelp’s list, and Eric’s Family Barbecue, which came in at No. 36. Other local favorites that got name-dropped in the comments included Pork on a Fork, Papa Bears Texas Barbecue, NakedQ, and Wild Barbecue. Many suggested a trip to Texas. Jay wrote:

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Texas would like a word…

And Ryon agreed:

Apparently, the people voting on this have never been to Texas.

Regardless of where their barbecued meats stand, Rebecca couldn’t live without Little Miss. She said:

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Their pecan pie is my greatest weakness.

So, what do you think? Does Little Miss BBQ serve the best barbecue in Arizona? Is it the best in the entire country? Maybe Arizona barbecue is on the rise. Let us know in the comments or at editorial@newtimes.com.