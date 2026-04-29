Durant’s was named Arizona’s most iconic steakhouse. Readers weren’t so sure

Durant's is easily spotted from Central Avenue thanks to its bubble-gum-pink exterior.

Business Insider recently named the most iconic steakhouse in every state. For Arizona, Central Avenue mainstay Durant’s took the cake. When we shared the news of the national recognition, readers had thoughts.

Durant’s opened in 1950, meaning it immediately checked the box for the list’s requirements of local history, longevity, and arguably, cultural significance. The article’s writers also took into account customer reviews, of which Durant’s has received many over its seven decades.

But the bubble-gum-pink central Phoenix steakhouse has had a turbulent few years. It closed in February 2025 after its longtime stewards sold the space to new owners. Prime Steak Concepts took over, shut down the restaurant and got to work on renovations. Whether or not they would be able to preserve the magic of the historic spot remained to be seen. The restaurant reopened in December 2025 and invited customers to see for themselves.

Their level of success became a hot topic in the conversation about whether the legendary Phoenix eatery is indeed the most iconic steakhouse in Arizona.

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Iconic Phoenix steakhouse Durant’s reopened on Dec. 17, 2025. Tirion Boan

Amanda is against the upgrades:

It WAS. certainly not IS And it is hardly the same place!

Chester was all for the list’s selection for Arizona:

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Absolutely a great choice

When another commenter asked if anyone had visited since the new owners took over, Kat responded:

I did. It was excellent…all around. The service, the bar, the interior, the food.

But Nicole missed a few elements of the original:

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…just dined this past weekend. All was nice, but they changed the table bread and crudite presentation. I was disappointed with both. They’ve added creme brulee corn, which is an offering at Steak 44. Overall, great experience, but the aforementioned items were uniquely Durant’s.

Rae lamented the loss of former staff, lunch prices and dinner options, and wondered about mysterious CIA agent-lookalikes:

Why do they need 6-7 bartenders when two did just fine? Gail and JJ. And John and Ritchie before them. And who are the men in dark suits that look like the CIA with radios? It’s not personal. Too many employees running around. I miss the old Durants with the employees that had been there for years. If I had never been been there, I would have been impressed. But I liked the way it was. The lunch menu has the same prices as the dinner menu. Lunch was always affordable. It just doesn’t feel the same. I have been going since the early 50s as a child with my parents. I can’t even get a steak sandwich at dinner anymore. You can’t fix what isn’t broken. It feels like a corporate chain.

A few folks noted the prices. Dinner at this iconic steakhouse doesn’t come cheap. Billie said:

Related This classic South Phoenix fish shack is about to get a major upgrade

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Wish it weren’t so damn expensive!

And Nancy agreed:

$42 for a martini. Our bill was $300…without the martini!!

We did a little digging around on the menu, and there is indeed a martini for $42. The pricey tipple is made with Chopin Family Reserve Vodka, Hendrick’s Gin and Castelvetrano olives.

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For just a few bucks more, customers can order the Durant’s Signature Manhattan for $48. Hey, what’s an extra $6 when you’re already dropping nearly $50 on a drink? This expensive elixir is made with Blanton’s Gold Label Private Barrel Bourbon, hand-selected by Michael and Jeffery Mastro, the menu notes, mixed with Carpano Antica vermouth, Angostura bitters and a Luxardo cherry.

While also teetering on the edge of obscene, individual cocktails dancing around $50 earn a label of their own: iconic.

Durant’s

2611 N. Central Ave.