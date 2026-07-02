Shops & Markets

These Valley grocery stores are closed or closing early on July 4

Before you head out for those last-minute hot dogs, check to make sure your local market is open this weekend.
By Tirion BoanJuly 2, 2026
Costco stores and gas stations will be closed all day Saturday.

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Forget the mustard or ketchup for your Independence Day barbecue? Luckily, most Valley grocery stores will remain open on the holiday. However, some have modified hours and are closing early, so make sure to stop in for last-minute hot dogs and beer before the fireworks begin. One national grocery chain is taking the day off altogether.

Since July 4 falls on a Saturday this year, many companies are observing the holiday on Friday. But while workers may get the day off, grocery stores will be open and stocked with plenty of barbecue essentials all day on July 3.

Here’s what you need to know about where you can grocery shop in Phoenix on July 4.

Closed stores:

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Costco is the only major supermarket chain in Phoenix that will be entirely closed on July 4. This also means Costco gas stations will be closed on Saturday, so if you’re planning a holiday weekend road trip, make sure to fuel up early.

Whole Foods Market will be open until 6 p.m. on July 4.

Whole Foods Market

Stores closing early on July 4:

Multiple stores have modified their regular hours for the holiday and will close early. Those stores include:

Related

  • Aldi: Open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Trader Joe’s: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Whole Foods Market: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Safeway will be open for its normal hours this Independence Day.

Karen Ducey / Getty Images

Stores open with normal hours:

  • Albertsons: Open 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Bashas’: Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Food City: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Fry’s: Hours vary by location, but Fry’s stores are open normal hours on July 4.
  • H Mart: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Safeway: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Sprouts: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Target: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Walmart: Open 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

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Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times, where she has worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations, and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists such as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for such publications as The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.

tirion.boan@newtimes.com

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