These Valley grocery stores are closed or closing early on July 4

Costco stores and gas stations will be closed all day Saturday.

Forget the mustard or ketchup for your Independence Day barbecue? Luckily, most Valley grocery stores will remain open on the holiday. However, some have modified hours and are closing early, so make sure to stop in for last-minute hot dogs and beer before the fireworks begin. One national grocery chain is taking the day off altogether.

Since July 4 falls on a Saturday this year, many companies are observing the holiday on Friday. But while workers may get the day off, grocery stores will be open and stocked with plenty of barbecue essentials all day on July 3.

Here’s what you need to know about where you can grocery shop in Phoenix on July 4.

Closed stores:

Our dining newsletter is a tasty treat Sign up now for free updates on openings, closings and all the food news that matters.

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food Alerts

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Costco is the only major supermarket chain in Phoenix that will be entirely closed on July 4. This also means Costco gas stations will be closed on Saturday, so if you’re planning a holiday weekend road trip, make sure to fuel up early.

Whole Foods Market will be open until 6 p.m. on July 4. Whole Foods Market

Stores closing early on July 4:

Multiple stores have modified their regular hours for the holiday and will close early. Those stores include:

advertisement advertisement

Aldi: Open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Safeway will be open for its normal hours this Independence Day. Karen Ducey / Getty Images

Stores open with normal hours:

