Your Guide to the Best 420 Events and Deals in Phoenix in 2021

The United States Congress still hasn't designated April 20 as an official holiday (to say nothing of legalizing marijuana nationally). But who needs federal recognition? We're certainly not letting that dampen our day of celebration.

Here in the Valley this year, 420 parties have a bit more significance, given the recent legalization of pot in Arizona. Many local dispensaries, smoke shops, bars, and other venues will be hosting events on Tuesday, April 20. Even better, there will also be a couple of events happening both before and after the big day. Here's our rundown of 420 happenings to enjoy in the coming days.

Age of Aquarius Studios 515 E. Camelback Rd., 800-455-5334

This midtown Phoenix yoga and wellness spot will offer its weekly “Grass Class,” a guided medicated meditation and beginner yoga session, on Thursday, April 15, and again on Thursday, April 22. According to organizers, it's “bring your own everything,” including mats, towels, and the particular THC or CBD products you prefer. The sesh runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and it’s $10 to attend.

Antro Nightclub 4346 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale, 623-688-5009

The Big Doobies Car Show 420 Festival will have tricked-out rides on display, DJ Pest in the mix, local hip-hop artists on the mic, and more. Marijuana podcaster Carl Denali hosts the event, which runs from 4 to 8 p.m. General admission is $20, VIP admission is $40. Call 623-688-5009.

Blooze Bar 12014 N. 32nd St., 602-788-4574

Hip-hop promoter Coast 2 Coast Live will host a 4/20 show headlined by rapper Gunna Marley. Start time is 9 p.m. Admission is $20.

Bud's 907 N. 5th St., 602-258-1500

1301 Grand Ave., No. 2C, 602-293-3777

Who's your bud? If you're into accessories and paraphernalia, it's the folks at these head shops, who are planning 420 parties at their Grand and Fifth Street locations. Both will have live music, local artisans, glass-blowing demonstrations, vendors, raffles, and 20 to 60 percent discounts. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Cheba Hut location in Tempe. Jackie Mercandetti

Cheba Hut Six Valley Locations

As you'd expect, given Cheba Hut's stoner-friendly theme, all of its Valley locations will have 420 celebrations on the big day. Each will offer giveaways and all-day specials, such as offering any "nug" (a.k.a. small) sandwich with chips and a drink for $4.20. (It's served on a souvenir Frisbee, because of course it is.) Hours are from noon to midnight at each Cheba Hut.

The Errl Cup 2021 Scarizona Scaregrounds

1901 E. Alma School Rd., Mesa

Want to know which local dispensaries offer the best bud around? Organizers of the annual Errl Cup will spotlight marijuana spots around the Valley they've judged to be the best of the best based on customer appreciation, dispensary accountability, and other criteria. This year's event takes place on Sunday, April 24, and Monday, April 25, and will include vendors, live music, contests, games, giveaways, samples, and more. Gates open at 9 a.m. both days. Ticket prices vary. Visit the website or e-mail errlcup@gmail.com for more details.

The Flower Shop 3155 E. McDowell Rd., 602-812-4695

10827 S. 51st St., Ahwatukee, 480-350-7624

5205 E. University Dr., 480-696-3098

All three locations of this dispensary will have music, food, vendors, and giveaways from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on 4/20. Call or visit the website for more info.

Giving Tree Dispensary 701 West Union Hills Drive

Select local vendors will provide education and swag during two-hour sessions inside Giving Tree starting at 10 a.m. on 4/20. The schedule includes Select (10 a.m. to noon), Sprinkle (noon to 2 p.m.), and Industry Extracts (2 to 4 p.m.). Specials like 25 percent off Good Things Coming edibles; buy one, get one free deals on Copperstate cartridges; and 20 percent off Big Bud Farms products can be had all day. The first 75 in-store customers who spend at least $42 will get a free swag bag. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 623-242-9080.

Hi-Life Smoke & Vapor Shop 7302 E. 6th Ave., Scottsdale, 480-947-2562

845 E. McDowell Rd., Scottsdale, 480-947-0982

Both locations will offer up to 40 percent off glassware, up to 20 percent off vaporizers, and 15 to 20 percent off all pipes and bubblers on Tuesday, April 20. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sixth Avenue store and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the McDowell store.

EXPAND The reason for the season. Wikimedia Commons

HQ Vape & Smoke

219 W. University Dr., Tempe, 480-496-6093

HQ's month-long 420 celebration features a variety of daily discounts starting on Saturday, April 17, including up to 40 percent off locally produced glass items (Zong, Royal Glass, Graffix, Sik Glass, Home Blown Glass) and up to 60 percent off American-made glassware like Zob, Roor, HVY, and Clover. Grinders will also be on sale with 35 percent off SIK and Ripper grinders, 35 percent off Tahoe, and 25 percent off SLX and all other grinders. Customers also score up to 60 percent discounts on Heady Glass, 20 percent off all RAW products, spin a prize wheel, or partake in other deals. Access to the store is limited to those 21 and over only. Masks are required. Hours vary each day.

Legal Eyez'd 3 1950 E. Watkins St.

This outdoor marketplace and “hemp-hop” music festival will take place on Sunday, April 18, and include vendors, giveaways, a smoking section, swag bags, free samples, and live performances by local rap artists. The 21-and-over event (with IDs checked at the entrance) runs from 3 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Lucie's Sage & Sand Bar 13831 W. Glendale Ave, Glendale, 623-935-5810

The Piperazzi online smoke shop will stage its annual 420 Freedom Fest at this Glendale neighborhood bar. Expect vendors, raffles, food and drink, prize giveaways, live performances, and a blunt-rolling station. The event starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 1 a.m. General admission is free, access to the blunt-rolling station is $35, VIP admission is $50, and sponsor packages (which include a variety of perks) are $100 to $200. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to cannabis research. Call 602-501-4748 for more details.

Nature's Medicines 2439 W. McDowell Rd, 480-420-3145

24905 N. 7th Ave., 623-516-7881

6840 Grand Ave., Glendale, 602-641-6600

Patrons who make a purchase of at least $200 through April 20 will receive an entry into the dispensary's "420 Fantasy Giveaway," which will offer such prizes as a 55-inch Roku TV and more.

Marigold Dispensary 2601 W. Dunlap Ave., Suite 18, 602-900-4557

Various deals will be offered daily at this north Phoenix dispensary through 4/20. On Friday, April 16, for instance, select THC branded products will be 25 percent off while Chill Pills and Uncle Herbs edibles will be 20 percent off. If you buy any combination of four Aeriz Carts and live resin, you’ll get 20 percent off. HighGradeAZ cannabis products will also be available on the recreational side, a funnel cake food truck will be set up from noon to 3 p.m., and the DJs of DriiHeat Productions will perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Return following day on Saturday, April 17, for Aeriz popcorn halves, a “buy one, get one free” deal on BigBuds edibles, and 30 percent off all HighGradeAZ productions (exclude flowers).

On Sunday, April 18, and Monday, April 19, deals will include 25 percent off SelectTHC and Pura Earth brands and 20 percent off 420 Medibles. (A 20 percent discount on Aeriz Carts and live resin is also available on Sunday if you buy any combo of four items.)

The main event on 4/20 will offer 20 percent off Cresco live resin and 420 Medibles, 25 percent off SelectTHC cartridges when you buy two or more, and 30 percent off HighGradeAZ products (with the exception of flowers). Raffles for a variety of brands – including Big Buds, HighGradeAZ, SelectTHC, and 22Red – will be held with entries available when you buy something from the particular brand. Aeriz vendors will also be onsite, the DJs of Drii Heat Productions will spin from 4 to 7 p.m., and free food from Hot Bamboo will be available for anyone at the dispensary at 4:20 p.m.

EXPAND The Mint Dispensary's location in Tempe. Jacob Tyler Dunn

The Mint Dispensary 17036 N. Cave Creek Rd.

5210 S. Priest Dr., Tempe

330 E. Southern Ave., Mesa

Need a new ride? Mint will be conducting a drawing for a new orange Mustang GT in honor of 420. Any medicinal or recreational purchases at its three locations between now and Tuesday, April 20, will get you entry into the drawing (you must have a valid phone number on file to qualify, though). The winner will be announced on April 20. Call 480-749-6468 or 480-749-6468 for more details.

Paraphernalia Boutique 4234 W. Dunlap Ave., 623-939-4787

5060 W. Bell Rd., Suite C, Glendale, 602-374-3588

They'll be celebrating 4/20 at both boutiques with a massive party at the recently opened Glendale location featuring a performance by one-man rock band I Am Hologram, live art by Hunnewell Design, tattooing by Shaggy, glass blowing by Glassfinger Studios and Frank Pipes, and a raffle for more than $3,000 in prizes ranging from simple rolling kits to electronic dabber. Meanwhile, the original Paraphernalia Boutique on Dunlap Avenue will have various sales and deals. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at either store. Call either store if you'd like additional details.

The Phoenix Dispensary 9897 W. McDowell Rd., Tolleson

Storewide sales on a variety of products are ongoing throughout the day at this Tolleson strip mall dispensary. Its proprietors will also offer doorbuster deals and giveaways. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 480-420-0377.

Sky High Smoke Shop 33 W. Southern Ave., Tempe, 480-557-6653

1835 E. University Dr., No. 1, Tempe, 480-361-7009

1740 E. Broadway, No. 102, Tempe, 480-361-4989

Sky High's Tempe locations will feature an abundance of specials, sales, and deals during the annual two-day 420 Fest on Monday, April 19, and Tuesday, April 20. On both days, you can get 35 percent off most everything in the store (with the exception of tobacco and other selected items) from 2 p.m. until close. The shops will also offer 25 percent off select vaporizers all day. Most everything in the stores (again, excluding tobacco and certain other products) will be available for 50 percent from 8 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. on Monday and eligible for a "buy one, get one free" on Tuesday. Closing times vary per location.

Territory Dispensary 550 W. McKellips Rd., Mesa, 480-581-4010

7200 W. Chandler Blvd., Suite 7, Chandler, 480-636-8032

5409 S. Power Rd., Mesa, 480-307-6882

Territory will be giving away free weed, albeit with a catch: You'll have to go on a bit of a quest to find it. The dispensary is staging the "Territory Treasure Hunt," which involves vouchers for free medical and recreational products being stashed throughout the Valley in cities like Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Scottsdale, and south Phoenix. Here's how it will work: Clues will be dropped via Territory's website and social media starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 16, and again at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. Anyone 21 years or older can then hunt for the vouchers and redeem them (with a valid ID) at any Territory location. Prizes and items from other local businesses will be included. Rules and additional information can be found here.