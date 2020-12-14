5 Places To Grab CBD-Infused Sweet Treats

If your sweet tooth needs a little something extra, treats infused with CBD are an excellent option for satisfying those cravings and keeping you calm.

The Valley has options for you: cinnamon rolls, brownies, Rice Krispie treats. We're likely to see more in the coming year, but here are five places to check out right now.

Hempful Farms Cafe

1756 West Bell Road

Owner Chris Martin created Maricopa County's first hemp- and CBD-infused food establishment with Hempful Farms Cafe. The winner of Phoenix New Times' 2020 Reader's Choice for best place to buy CBD, the cafe serves honey sticks, suckers, and gummies. There is also the option to buy baked goods, like muffins and cinnamon rolls, cooked with hemp.

SOL Flower Cafe

13650 North 99th Avenue, Sun City

If you prefer your CBD sweetness in drink form, SOL Flower Cafe has several options. Choose from Abuela's CBD hot chocolate, CBD cherry limeade, strawberry banana, Pina colada, and strawberry daiquiri smoothies with CBD. Drinks are infused with 25 milligrams of CBD and start at $7. The local dispensaries in Tempe and Scottsdale Airpark carry a variety of gummies and brownies.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Spinelli's Pizzeria

420 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

At Spinelli's, you can get your pizza and CBD-infused dessert at the same place. Owner Christopher Palma notes that his pizzeria was the first restaurant and bar on Tempe's Mill Avenue to offer CBD-infused food and beverages. He's also an ambassador for the benefits of CBD. "It is a product I personally use daily," Palma says. "When I take CBD before bed, I wake up well-rested and fog-free." Spinelli's Pizzeria has an extensive pizza menu that includes everything from cheese to chicken bacon ranch to Mac and cheese pies. Currently, CBD can be added to any drink or pizza for an extra charge of $5. Cap the evening with a CBD-infused Rice Krispie ($5, 50 mg) that likely tastes different from the kind you grew up with as a kid.

EXPAND Several different brownies are offered throughout the year at Mint Cafe. Mint Cafe

Mint Cafe

5210 South Priest Drive, Tempe

The Mint Dispensary, the area's largest medical marijuana dispensary, opened Mint Cafe in October 2018. Executive chef Dorothy Lawson tells New Times she infuses cannabis into a "plethora of pastries, including baklava, brownies, cookies, cheesecake, lemon bars, peanut brittle, pies, and more. We also offer custom cakes." Dosages in those cakes range from anywhere from 100 to 1,000 milligrams. Various brownie flavors are available throughout the year, including s'mores brownies, toffee brownies, peanut butter brownies, and M&M brownies. (Mint Cafe is currently offering seasonal peppermint brownies.) Lawson adds that "while our sweets and pastries mostly contain THC, we love adding CBD to things when the opportunity presents itself. The cannabinoids in the THC work together with the cannabinoids in the CBD to create an entourage effect, increasing the effectiveness of both the CBD and THC." Prices start at $10.50.

Flourish

Multiple Locations

Flourish makes specialty desserts infused with CBD, including Arizona date brownies and CBD-infused honey. (CBD-infused olive oil, too.) Flourish desserts contain little to no additives and processed ingredients, meaning you don't have to deal with the guilt of a treat with over-the-top sugar content and high fructose corn syrup. There are several local places that carry Flourish products in the Valley at Harvest in Tempe and Scottsdale, as well as Herbal Wellness Center.