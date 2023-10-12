Flower fiends roll up dope weekend at Errl Cup cannabis festival

Cannabis connoisseurs won’t be stopped by a little Valley heat — especially when there’s free weed and swag up for grabs.
Crowds descended on the Scarizona Fairgrounds in Mesa last weekend, despite triple-digit temps, to enjoy the Errl Cup. What started in 2015 as an event for a small group of medical marijuana patients has become the largest cannabis awards and festival in Arizona.
An array of cannabis companies, smoke shops, glass blowers, sponsors and charities joined forces on Oct. 7-8 for the biannual event's fall festivities.
Attendees learned what we already know about the Errl Cup: It offers the Best Free Weed
and the Best Cannabis Festival
around.
Adam Montana competed in Errl Wars, a dab bong hitting competition.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Irma Galarza and Angelina Leyva enjoyed the Errl Cup on Sunday.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Attendees flocked to Butter, one of the event's bigger sponsors, to enjoy its booth and swag giveaways.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Dabbers were able to sample different brands across the state.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Performers on the main stage kept the energy flowing throughout the day.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Mohave Reserve went all out with its branding.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Friends Jamaica Carter, Cheyanne McLaren, Abby Lopez and Angel Virtuoso joined the fun on Sunday afternoon at the Errl Cup.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Nirvana provided shade for long lines people waiting to trying new products.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
The Errl Cup's vendor market featured smoke shops and glass blowers from across the Valley.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Gas Pump Farms handed out prerolls for a great afternoon pick me up.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Award winners received a coveted Errl Cup medal.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Tammy and Trish helped spread the word about Tom's Palms, one of several nonprofits at the Errl Cup.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Attendees scanned QR codes to receive free swag from vendors.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Chance Jordan Wolfe and Alex Delaguila were vendors at the Errl Cup but also spent time enjoying the festivities.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Janee at the Sweet Spot served up smiles.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Erik Mendoza, Chris Schaaff and Allison Rain of Hashishans took second place for best sativa concentrate and celebrated in front of the Errl Cup banner.
Jacob Tyler Dunn