 Medical marijuana sales in Arizona drop to lowest levels yet | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

News

Medical marijuana sales in Arizona drop to lowest levels yet

Latest numbers from the state show that overall cannabis sales dipped but still rang up $111 million in May.
August 28, 2023
Since March 2021, overall cannabis sales in Arizona have topped $100 million per month.
Since March 2021, overall cannabis sales in Arizona have topped $100 million per month. O'Hara Shipe
Share this:
Arizona’s marijuana market trended downward in the latest numbers released by the Arizona Department of Revenue, as adult-use, recreational sales dipped to $82.9 million, while medical cannabis sales dropped to just $28.3 million — the lowest since recreational sales began in January 2021.

The latest ADOR numbers are from May.

Medical sales have declined consistently since reaching a peak of $73.3 million in April 2021. By July of that year, medical cannabis sales dropped below $40 million for the first time. The market has never recovered.

Since September 2022, medical sales have hovered around $30 million.

The recreational market has nearly tripled those figures for several months in 2023, and the trend has continued through the most recent report.

Recreational sales were initially estimated at more than $100 million in March, but ADOR revised that total down by about $1 million in May. At the same time, it increased estimated sales in April from $86.5 million to $90.1 million.

May’s total was the lowest since September 2022, when ADOR reported sales at $80.9 million.

Since recreational sales began 29 months ago, the medical market has sold $1.4 billion in product, while the recreational side has surpassed $2 billion in sales. The Smart and Safe Arizona Act, which voters approved in 2020, legalized marijuana possession and use for adults over the age of 21.

The first time combined medical and recreational sales hit the $100 million mark was in March 2021, when medical sales were slightly more than $73 million and recreational hit $59 million.

Since then, overall cannabis sales have topped $100 million every month.

The last time recreational and medical sales were anywhere near equal was October 2021, when adult-use sales were $65.8 million and medical sales were $64.4 million.

Taxes collected on recreational sales in May were $13.3 million and the total for both programs was $15.6 million.

The state collects a 16% excise tax on recreational sales in addition to the standard sales tax; medical patients pay roughly 6% in state sales tax. Local jurisdictions charge an additional 2% or so for all marijuana sales.

The excise tax on adult-use marijuana sales has yielded about $182.3 million so far in 2023. In 2021, recreational cannabis generated $32.9 for eleven months of sales, and in 2022 that number jumped to $132.8 million. Since the program launched, the state has collected more than $348 million in marijuana excise taxes.

One-third of those taxes are dedicated to community college and provisional community college districts; 31% to public safety, including police, fire departments, fire districts and first responders; 25% to the Arizona Highway User Revenue Fund; and 10% to the justice reinvestment fund, which is dedicated to providing public health services, counseling, job training and other social services for communities that have been adversely affected and disproportionately impacted by marijuana arrests and criminalization.

As of July, there were 126,938 qualifying patient cardholders, down from 127,288 in May and less than half of the 299,054 qualifying patients reported in January 2021 at the beginning of recreational sales, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Through July, Arizona medical cannabis consumers have purchased 4,620.7 pounds of marijuana in various forms. The total for June was 4,761.85 pounds.

This story was first published by Arizona Mirror, which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

From burden to blessing: How Alicia Deals became first Black woman to own an Arizona dispensary

Marijuana

From burden to blessing: How Alicia Deals became first Black woman to own an Arizona dispensary

By O'Hara Shipe
Photos: Mint Cannabis partners with ATL Wings for an infused fundraiser

Marijuana

Photos: Mint Cannabis partners with ATL Wings for an infused fundraiser

By Matt Hennie
These are the 10 best barbecue joints in greater Phoenix

Lists

These are the 10 best barbecue joints in greater Phoenix

By Tirion Boan and Sara Crocker
Fans served insane fashion at Beyonce’s concert in Phoenix

Concerts

Fans served insane fashion at Beyonce’s concert in Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation