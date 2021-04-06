A Phoenix Marijuana Dispensary Is Offering Vaccines This Wednesday. Here's How to Get One.

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Nature's medicine, indeed.

The Phoenix dispensary Nature's Medicines is hosting a pop-up, drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week. Looking to get in on this action? Here are the details.

When: This Wednesday, April 7, between 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Where: The dispensary's Phoenix location at 2439 W. McDowell Road

Who qualifies? Anybody 18 years or older

How to sign up: There'll be a check-in tent in the parking lot across the street from the dispensary on Wednesday, and vaccinations will be first-come, first-served. (The shop will be closed that day.) If you're concerned about vaccines running out before you get there Wednesday, you can also stop by the Nature's Medicines McDowell location today (Tuesday) and fill out a form at the front desk.

"There are still a lot of forms left; we have asked that ONLY those who KNOW they are coming on Wednesday to pick up a form and complete/bring back with them," says Sheena Williams with Nature's Medicines.

Which vaccine? Moderna

What about part two? "A follow-up event for the second round of the two-part vaccination will take place 21 days later," Williams says.

Definitely worth trying if you're still searching for that sweet, sweet shot.