10 songs about methheads and speed freaks

Today's drug will help you lose weight, study for a test and maybe cause your teeth to fall out. That's right, we're covering amphetamines! Use with caution and don't mix with caffeine or alcohol. And make regular trips to the dentist, which is an especially fun thing to do after you've been awake for two days straight.



‘Sorted for E’s and Wizz,’ Pulp

"In the middle of the night, it feels alright / But then tomorrow morning, oh, oh then you come down"

E's and Wizz are British slang terms for ecstasy and speed, respectively, but I won't fault you for not knowing that (I didn't at first). The only thing that's certain is this song is about Jarvis Cocker tripping balls and taking an occasional breather with an "ahh ... just keep on moving."



‘Semi-Charmed Life,’ Third Eye Blind "Smiling in the pictures you would take / Doing crystal meth will lift you up until you break"

It's easy to overlook this song being about meth since those lines were usually bleeped out on the radio. But, seriously, think about it: Preteens and soccer moms nationwide still jam to this illicit tune.





‘Ask Her for Some Adderall,’ The Hold Steady "Tell her I'm not up to takin' calls / Ask her for some Adderall"

Some of The Hold Steady's best songs are written about the same cast of characters. Holly knew how a resurrection really felt, and now she's being told The Hold Steady opened for The Rolling Stones. In the world according to Craig Finn, you can screen somebody's calls and still ask them for pills. Lesson learned.

‘Adderall Admiral,’ Danny Brown "Eating on an Adderall, wash it down with alcohol / Writing holy mackerel, actual all factual"

Apparently, amphetamines and alcohol is all you need you write crazy raps like "my dick was like a lasso," rhymed with Tabasco.

‘Amphetamine,’ Everclear "Amy goes to school all day / But at night in the neighborhood / They call her amphetamine"

This song is about a strained relationship with a girl struggling with addiction. The real question is if it's the same person mentioned in "Heroin Girl."



‘Amphetamine Street,’ Toys That Kill "When can I have my laundry 'cause everyone who is anyone is on amphetamine street / Where the scream mutes the sound"

San Pedro sounds like a pretty scary place where drugs and screams are the norm.



‘Bennie and the Jets,’ Elton John "Hey, kids, plug into the faithless / Maybe they're blinded / But Bennie makes them ageless"

"Bennies" are a slang term for Benzedrine, which is a type of amphetamine. So there's some insight into one of Sir Elton's greatest songs, which just so happens to mention a gal wearing electric boots and a mohair suit. You know I read it in a magazine.



‘Crystal Visions,’ The Big Pink "Do you know the way / To the silver-colored road / By the city that's run dry / On a sequin-covered horse"

This song isn't necessarily about crystal meth, but it's got a beautiful and descriptive quality that makes it feel appropriate for those zoned, up-for-three-days moments.



‘Crystal Meth,’ Daycare Swindlers "Oh, I'm a zombie / Been awake for three days / I'll sleep enough when I'm dead / In the meantime I'm stayin' awake"

Lack of sleep, driving 90 miles an hour and being totally fried ... sounds about right.



‘Busy Child,’ The Crystal Method Too obvious? I guess I didn't know.