Your guide to Morgan Wallen’s concert in Phoenix: Tickets, parking and more

July 20, 2023 9:05AM

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen.
Country music fans flocked to downtown Phoenix on Wednesday for one of the biggest concerts of the year. More will follow on Thursday as multiplatinum recording artist Morgan Wallen wraps his two-night stint at Chase Field.

The Tennessee-born guitarist, singer and songwriter brought his One Night at a Time world tour to the cavernous venue to perform such signature hits as “The Way I Talk,” “Up Down,” “Sand in My Boots” and “You Proof” while tens of thousands of people sing along.

If you’d like to be one of them, here’s a cheat sheet with info on tickets, parking, security, and everything else you need to know before heading to Chase Field.

What time does Morgan Wallen’s Chase Field concerts start?

The concert on Thursday begins at Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St., at 5:30 p.m. with an opening set by country artist Bailey Zimmerman, followed by HARDY and Ernest.

Can I still get tickets to Morgan Wallen at Chase Field?

At this point, resellers are your only option. StubHub currently has seats ranging from $126 for the upper levels to $546 for seats in front of the stage. VividSeats has tickets ranging from $149 to $545 each.

What’s the best way to get to Chase Field?

Valley Metro light rail. Fares are $2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass. Stations are located along Jefferson and Washington streets within a short walking distance from the venue.

Where can I park near Chase Field?

If you’re coming by car, parking garages are located by Chase Field and within a short walk from the venue. This website contains prices and space availability for nearby garages and structures.

What’s the fastest route to Chase Field?

Take Interstate 10 or 17 to Seventh Street and head toward downtown Phoenix. Expect heavy traffic due to rush hour and everyone else heading to the venue for the concert and allow for extra time to get there (anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes).
Morgan Wallen's two-night stint at Chase Field is of the Valley's biggest concerts of 2023.
Republic Records

Where can I pregame before Morgan Wallen at Chase Field?

At any of the dozens of bars and restaurants in downtown Phoenix. Here’s a guide with 25 different eating and drinking options.

What’s the best gate to enter Chase Field?

Pretty much any of Chase Field’s gates will offer access to wherever your seats are in the venue. Access to floor seating is available via the main concourse along the first or third base sides.

What is Chase Field's bag policy?

You can bring in one clear plastic, PVC or vinyl bag that’s no bigger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches. (Note: Bags cannot have any interior pockets that aren’t see-through.) Purses that aren’t bigger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are also okay. A single one-gallon plastic Ziploc bag is also an option.

What isn’t allowed at the concerts?

The following items aren't permitted at Chase Field during the concert.
  • Animals (except for service animals).
  • Aerosol cans.
  • Drones and other remote-controlled devices.
  • Drugs or other illegal substances (including medical marijuana).
  • Fireworks or other incendiary devices.
  • Camera tri-, dual- or single-leg pods by the general public
  • Bicycles, skateboards, inline skates, scooters or shoes with wheels.
  • Horns or noisemakers.
  • Umbrellas.
  • Fishing nets.
  • Beach balls, balloons or other inflatables
  • Laser pens.
  • Banners containing commercial, political or obscene stuff, or that block guest views.
  • Frisbees.
  • Liquids or machines for blowing bubbles

What will security be like at Chase Field for Morgan Wallen’s concert?

Venue personnel will scan your ticket and use a metal detector to screen patrons. You will be asked to put items like your cell phone, loose change, keys, or other metal objects in a plastic bin while stepping through the detector. Patrons in wheelchairs will be subject to a pat-down.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
