Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Music News

Arizona Federal Theatre in Downtown Phoenix Just Got a New Name

July 11, 2022 8:19AM

Arizona Federal Theatre is now Arizona Financial Theatre.
Arizona Federal Theatre is now Arizona Financial Theatre. Live Nation


Dodge Theatre, Comerica Theatre, Arizona Federal Theatre, and now Arizona Financial Theatre.

Yes, the performance venue at 400 West Washington Street in downtown Phoenix is getting a new name — again.

The switch comes because the naming sponsor, Arizona Federal Credit Union, changed its own name earlier this year after its members voted to approve a change in charter, transforming the financial institution from a federally chartered credit union to state-chartered. Since its name is now Arizona Financial Credit Union, so is its namesake theater.

“This theater is home to so many amazing memories for Arizonans, from seeing a favorite band to even graduating college, it’s hosted a variety of joyous occasions and we are so excited to continue to have a part in that magic,” Ronald L. Westad, president and CEO of Arizona Financial Credit Union, said in a press release. “This small change in name marks a huge milestone for our institution as we continue to expand our financial support to the entire state of Arizona.”

Arizona Financial Theatre opened in 2002, making this its fourth name in two decades. It opened as Dodge Theatre, became Comerica Theatre in 2010, then Arizona Federal Theatre in 2019.

For more information, visit the Live Nation website.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
710 Guide 2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation