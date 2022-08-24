Phoenicians Among 'Spiritual Travelers' Planning to Enter Vortex at VortiFest

The Friday and Saturday event will take place in the Sedona Performing Arts Center and Sedona Red Rock High School stadium fields, accommodating about 3,000 festivalgoers.
While the two-day gathering is still a month away, it may be a good idea to pick up tickets now and lock in a hotel at a decent price, as room rates in the area tend to increase the week of the festival.
Arrested Development, the two-time Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group, will co-headline the family friendly event. Led by rap artist Speech, they're known for the "Tennessee," "Mr. Wendal," and "People Everyday" joints, among others.
"They've got such a wonderful, powerful, poignant message," says Brandon Decker, one of the four founders of VortiFest. "And they are true legends."
Decker is also a songwriter, guitarist, singer, and frontman for his psychedelic, desert-folk band, decker. (stylized with lowercase and a period), who will perform. The Yawpers, Banana Gun, Adam Bruce, Damiyr, and Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra will round out the all-star lineup.
Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, or PAO, is a 12-piece ensemble known for their dance-infused classic Afrobeat-style music. "It's a beautiful thing to see people coming together at the festival," says David Marquez, PAO's founder, and bass player. "We're grateful to represent Phoenix. We hope people from other places can witness the magic here with us."
Decker adds, "We've always brought the elite bands from Phoenix up here because, as I see it, that is part of our community as well. I am a champion of all things Arizona."
Decker says the Sedona VortiFest lineup was created to appeal to "spiritual travelers" who come to Sedona in search of the unmistakable energy of its famed vortexes. "Sedona is one of the most awe-inspiring locations in the world, and we wanted to create a festival experience that reflects that," he continues. "We intend to also have one of the top festivals in Arizona. It's a must-attend Coachella-type thing."
An opening party will kick off the event with a drum and dance presentation; stand-up comedian Brent Pella will perform afterward. Besides the music acts, there will be a silent disco, fire spinners, a circus-like tribe "and a host of Sedona eccentrics," adds Decker.
There will be a kid zone full of activities, while adults can sample beer and wine. Food trucks also will be parked on location. In addition, a local artisan vendor village and health, wellness, metaphysical, and spirituality tents will be set up.
"I'd say close to 50 percent of our attendees are from the Phoenix area," Decker adds.
If Phoenicians want to stay both days, Sedona Courtyard by Marriott across the street from the venue is the closest option. "And there are many accommodations, both luxurious and more rustic, to be found nearby," Decker says.
When asked how the group created the event's name, Decker explains, "VortiFest came up as a play on Sedona vortexes or vortices, and we were like, 'Is it too weird?' So we decided there was a time when Lollapalooza was not a household name, and let's make a new word, VortiFest."
Sedona VortiFest
Sedona Performing Arts Center
955 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona
Tickets: General admission starts at $88 presale, $125 at the door; kids 12 and under are free; VIP — $250 for packages that include VIP seating for both days, stage-side lounge seating, food and beverage, onsite VIP parking and more.
Schedule: Friday, September 23 — 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, September 24 — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.