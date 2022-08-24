Phoenicians Among 'Spiritual Travelers' Planning to Enter Vortex at VortiFest

Arrested Development, the two-time Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group, will co-headline the family friendly event.

Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, or PAO, is a 12-piece ensemble known for their dance-infused classic Afrobeat-style music. "It's a beautiful thing to see people coming together at the festival," says David Marquez, PAO's founder, and bass player. "We're grateful to represent Phoenix. We hope people from other places can witness the magic here with us."

General admission starts at $88 presale, $125 at the door; kids 12 and under are free; VIP — $250 for packages that include VIP seating for both days, stage-side lounge seating, food and beverage, onsite VIP parking and more.

Friday, September 23 — 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, September 24 — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.