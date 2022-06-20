Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: AJR, Destroy Boys, 5 Second of Summer

Other highlights of this week’s concert calendar include gigs by female-fronted punk band Destroy Boys, blues/jazz/rock ensemble Gov't Mule, dream-pop act Vansire, and folk singer-songwriter Joe Purdy.
Read on for details about each of these shows or click over to Phoenix New Times’ online concert calendar for even more live music in the Valley from Friday, June 20, to Sunday, June 23.
Vansire
Monday, June 20
Valley Bar, 130 North Central AvenueJosh Augustin and Sam Winemiller of Minnesota dream-pop band Vansire met as teenagers playing in the high school band and began experimenting with music together. After discovering they were creatively compatible, the two set out to form a band in 2015 that sounded like Mac DeMarco. An online random word generator had them set on Vansire for the name of their new project, the name of an obscure mongoose. They’ve released three studio albums since then, including this year’s The Modern Western World. Augustin and Winemiller are scheduled to perform at Valley Bar on Monday night with support from Valley Palace and Veronica Everheart. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $18. Jacob Vaughn
5 Seconds of Summer
Monday, June 20
Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West Washington StreetImagine everything you liked about ‘90s pop-punk — read: Green Day, Blink 182, and The Offspring — but cleaned up, polished, and completely defanged, and you get the early years of 5 Seconds of Summer in a nutshell. Sure, the Australian band looked like what Hollywood teen films think punk rock was like way back when, but their songs weren't bad and they've got good energy onstage. They’ve evolved into a pop-rock/power pop sound in recent years, as evidenced by “Complete Mess” and other tracks off 5SOS5, their soon-to-be-released fifth studio album. The band kicks off this week with a sold-out show at Arizona Federal Theatre on Monday night. UK indie rock band Pale Waves opens. Tickets are available on the secondary market. Cory Garcia
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
Tuesday, June 21
Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo BoulevardSeattle-based Keyboardist Delvon Lamarr, who released I Told You So last year, takes cues from '60s jazz organists and the soul and funk of the Booker T. & the M.G.'s and the Meters. This week, he brings his namesake trio, which also features guitarist Jimmy James and drummer Dan Weiss, to the MIM in support of their latest albums Live in Loveland! and Cold As Weiss. The 7 p.m. performance takes place inside the museum’s 300-seat music theater. Tickets are $30.50 to $41.50. Westword
AJR
Tuesday, June 21
Ak-Chin Pavilion, 2121 North 83rd AvenueThe bandmates in the indie-pop group AJR — brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met — have just about mastered blending supremely catchy hooks and samples with guitars, synths, and AutoTune since the act’s debut back in 2005. Since then, they’ve released any number of hit singles, including 2013's "I'm Ready," 2016's "Weak," and "Bang!" in 2018. AJR’s albums have also done well (last year's OK Orchestra topped Billboard’s Alternative and Rock Albums charts, for instance). The brothers are still touring in support of the release and will pack their sizable fanbase into Ak-Chin Pavilion this week with special guest (and masked alt-pop hitmaker) BoyWithUke. The outdoor concert will start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $32.50. Ben Wiese
Gov't Mule
Tuesday, June 21
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, TempeGov't Mule was formed in 1994 as a side project of Warren Haynes and the late Allen Woody, both of whom were then-members of the Allman Brothers Band. While both men continued to play with the Allman Brothers, Gov't Mule became quite a viable entity on its own, rooted in a similar blend of blues, jazz, and rock, with a penchant for improvisational elaborations on a theme. The Mule has long had a rotating cast of guest musicians with an exhaustive list that reads like a who's who of the improvisational rock, blues, and jazz world. With the untimely death of Woody in August of 2000, the same year as the release of the band's critically acclaimed album, Life Before Insanity, Gov't Mule might have called it a day. But Haynes and drummer Matt Abts carry on as if to celebrate Woody's life and the act has since written music and been involved in collaborations that would have made the bassist proud. The band is touring in support of Heavy Load Blues, their critically adored all-blues album, and are scheduled to make a stop at the Marquee. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $35 to $55. Tom Murphy
Destroy Boys
Wednesday, June 22
Valley Bar, 130 North Central AvenueDestroy Boys is on the move. The punk band will be at Valley Bar this week in support of their latest album, Open Mouth, Open Heart. It’s a 13-song invitation of sorts to listening looky-loos. A prevailing theme is, “If you want to know about us, just come ask us.” So, that’s what we did. Direct from the source, pushing the preconceived notions aside, destroying the misperceptions around Destroy Boys. “My whole thing with the band is I’ve always just wanted it to be about the music,” said Violet Mayugba, the band’s guitarist and co-founder. “We get pigeon-holed a lot as riot grrrl … which is great and influenced us a lot, but we’re just not that kind of band and I think we get labeled as that a lot just because we have female people in our band. But the band and what we all care about the most is we’re all just passionate and addicted to the music. I think that’s the main thing that we’re really about.” Hear them for yourself on Wednesday night. The show is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are only available through resellers. Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Joe Purdy
Wednesday, June 22
Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo BoulevardSinger-songwriter Joe Purdy is perhaps best listened to while sipping rail whiskey. But if you’re reduced to your iPhone in a Starbucks, you’ll still dig him. The Arkansas native incorporates harmonicas and fiddles into his music, along with his strumming on an acoustic guitar. His folk-heavy sound mixed with his old-time lyricism sets him apart from others in the genre. His songs of young love and travelin' on channel the likes of Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan. Purdy’s rustic feel has remained with him in his 21-year career and is present throughout all 16 albums in his lengthy discography, including this year’s Coyote. He’s due at the Musical Instrument Museum on Wednesday night for a 7 p.m. gig in the Music Theater. Admission is $33.50 to $38.50. Diamond Rodrigue