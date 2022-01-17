Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: iDKHOW, Current Joys, John Moreland

Jazz legend Wynton Marsalis, indie-pop act iDKHOW, singer-songwriter John Moreland, and mopey indie artist Current Joys are all scheduled to appear at metro Phoenix music venues from Monday, January 17, to Thursday, January 20. Details about each of these shows can be found below.
John Moreland at Musical Instrument MuseumJohn Moreland makes his words count. The singer-songwriter’s bluesy folk-rock with a country twang resonates in the chests of listeners, partly because of his deep, raw voice, and partly because of his highly personal, honest lyrics, which are born of his time playing hardcore punk in high school. Another factor in Moreland’s songwriting is his diverse array of musical influences, which range from Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty to Levon Helm and Randy Newman. His fifth studio album, aptly named LP5, came out in 2020 and received good reviews from Pitchfork and American Songwriter. He’s still touring in support of the album and will perform at Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo Boulevard, on Tuesday, January 18. Singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman opens the 8 p.m. concert. Tickets are $33.50 to $38.50. Sage Marshall
iDKHOW at The Van Buren
When former Panic! At The Disco bassist Dallon Weekes and onetime Falling in Reverse drummer Ryan Seaman created iDKHOW, it was envisioned as more than just a band. When the pair launched the indie-pop act in 2016 as I Dont Know How But They Found Me, they crafted a fictionalized backstory depicting themselves as some long-lost pop band that fell into obscurity, including filming retro-style videos to pass off as found footage. They added to their aura by playing their infectiously poppy sogns at dive bars and small venues around L.A. with their faces obscured while Weekes and Seaman publicly denied the project’s existence. The two eventually dropped the shtick in 2017, put out a couple of excellent EPs over the past few years, and got loads of airplay with tracks like “Choke” and “Leave Me Alone.” Their debut LP, Razzmatazz, dropped in 2020 and charted very well. iDKHOW are scheduled to perform on Tuesday, January 18, at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street. Doors are at 7 p.m. and tickets are $27.50 to $32. Benjamin Leatherman
Wynton Marsalis at Mesa Arts CenterIn 1981, Wynton Marsalis burst on to the musical scene, arrogantly and expertly blowing his trumpet and immediately landing a high-profile major-label record deal. He came from a musical family (his father and three of five brothers are performers) in New Orleans, ancestral home of jazz and its rich Dixieland traditions. Offered a scholarship at Yale University, he went instead to the even more rarefied halls of the Juilliard Music School, which he left after a year to join the famed Jazz Messengers, led by drummer Art Blakey.
By 1984, those precocious moves seemingly had paid off: Marsalis had his own band and would be the only musician in history to earn Grammy Awards in the jazz and classical categories in the same year. (He even repeated the feat the following year). In the decades since then, Marsalis has released more than 50 albums, garnered a string of awards (including a Pulitzer Prize for his 1995 oratorio "Blood on the Fields"), and toured prodigiously. His latest travels bring him to Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street, on Thursday, January 20, where he’ll perform with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $80. Nina Korman