Here Are the Biggest Concerts Coming to Phoenix in May 2022

Some of the notable names rolling into town in May include Coldplay, Pearl Jam, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Jack White, Russ, T-Pain, Olivia Rodrigo, GWAR, and Violent Femmes. Goth-rock icons Bauhaus will also perform their first local show in more than a decade.
Details about each of their shows can be below. For more live music around town in May, be sure to check out Phoenix New Times’ concert listings.
Snow Tha Product
Thursday, May 5
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetClaudia Alexandra Feliciano, better known by her stage name Snow Tha Product, moved from California to Texas in 2010. She already had five mixtapes under her belt, but a few performances at South By Southwest festival finally garnered her some much deserved attention. Since then, she has released a steady stream of mixtapes and a handful of albums. In the era of Instagram and TikTok, it sometimes feels as if social media matters more than the music itself. Fortunately, this isn't the case with Snow, whose bilingual flow might be the best in the game. She’s coming to the Van Buren in early on her current tour. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert are available on the secondary market. Matthew Keever
Russ
Friday, May 6
Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 North Center StreetAtlanta-based rapper Russ will make his way to the Mesa Amphitheatre in early May as part of his ongoing The Journey is Everything Tour. Shake the Snow Globe, Russ’ 2020 studio album, showcased a more melody-focused direction for the 29-year-old. Last year saw the release of his newest album, Chomp 2, and just last month, the rapper put out an extended version of his smash hit “Handsomer,” which topped the Billboard charts. Tickets for Russ’ Mesa Amphitheatre are sold out, but you can still score some through resellers. Gates open at 6 p.m. Olivia McAuley and Benjamin Leatherman
Danzig
Sunday, May 8
Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 North Center StreetNew Jersey-born vocalist Glenn Danzig originally gained popularity fronting horror-punk bands Misfits and Samhain. The former got going in the late ’70s, and its releases (with hits like “Astro Zombies” and “Night of the Living Dead”) are staples in old-school punk record collections. In 1987, the veteran rocker formed Danzig, which he currently fronts, trading in those hooks that made the Misfits tunes catchy for a turn to the heavier side. Later, the style got a bit more industrial and experimental. No matter the style, the music is cut with his bellowing voice and affinity for dark themes. Danzig takes over the Mesa Amphitheatre on May 8 along with Tiger Army, Cradle of Filth, and Crobot. Gates open at 4 p.m. and tickets are $50 in advance, $55 at the venue’s box office. Amy Young
Pearl Jam
Monday, May 9
Gila River Arena, 9400 West Maryland Avenue, GlendaleIt's a familiar story by now: Pearl Jam were scheduled to come to town in April 2020, but then the pandemic happened. But the wait is nearly over, and Eddie Vedder and the rest will be at Glendale's Gila River Arena in May to promote the band's most recent album, 2020's Gigaton. Expect to hear several cuts from the release – including "Superblood Wolfmoon," "Dance of the Clairvoyants," and "Quick Escape" – as well as a collection of Pearl Jam’s greatest hits. All tickets previously purchased for the original 2020 show date will be honored for the new date, but if you don't have tickets yet, they’re available for $103 and up. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. and Puralone opens. Jennifer Goldberg
Kurt Vile and the Violators
Monday, May 9
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetAlt-country stalwart Kurt Vile is coming off the release of a new album titled Watch My Moves, and his band The Violators are scheduled to perform at the the Van Buren at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 9, with special guests Chastity Belt. Vile's woozy take on Americana has been described as “mellow,” “laid-back,” “sonically rich” and “whimsical.” If there’s anything that can definitively describe Vile’s music, it’s "easy-going." Much like Vile himself, who's a modern-day John Mellencamp for those raised on Dinosuar Jr. He knows the merits of flannel-clad folksiness, but also knows when to bathe listeners in feedback — often and ultimately for his ears first and foremost. Tickets are $30 in advance, $33 at the door. Vincent Arrieta
Violent Femmes
Tuesday, May 10
Marquee Theatre in TempeThe Violent Femmes' debut self-titled album, released in 1981, catapulted them into success and onto college dorm room radios everywhere. They shaped an entirely new genre of music back then — messy punk, folky roots and radio-friendly pop, all the while appealing to the hazy-eyed stoner. They may never ride the same wave of popularity quite like they did with "Blister in the Sun," but with the lawsuits and arguments they've seen since, they're probably OK with putting that to bed and just playing music. And so are we. Doors are at 7 p.m. and tickets are $35 to $55. Diamond Rodrigue
ColdplayThursday, May 12
State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, GlendaleMetro Phoenix often gets overlooked by concert tours, so we were delighted to learn that Glendale is one of just 11 U.S. stops for Coldplay's latest world tour. The British superstars are touring to promote Music of the Spheres, their album that came out in October 2021. H.E.R. will be the opening act. When the band announced the shows last fall, they also revealed a plan to reduce the tour's carbon dioxide emissions by 50 percent compared to their last world tour. So you can listen to Chris Martin and feel good about your environmental footprint. Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert are officially sold out, but we've seen them as low as $32 on the secondary market. R&B act H.E.R. opens. Jennifer Goldberg
St. Paul and the Broken Bones
Thursday, May 12
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetFor the better part of a decade now, St. Paul and the Broken Bones have been darling children of vintage soul enthusiasts. Formed in Birmingham, Alabama, the Southern blues outfit has written three records’ worth of retro gospel, complete with a pristine brass section. Vocalist Paul Janeway’s soulful vocals – which have been favorably compared to those of James Brown – helped catapult the band into the hearts of countless listeners. See them perform at the Van Buren in downtown Phoenix on May 12. R&B/soul artist Danielle Ponder opens the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Matthew Keever
T-PainFriday, May 13
The Van Buren, 401 West Van BurenA lot of folks know T-Pain for his Auto-Tune-assisted vocals and era-defining hits. In the decade-plus since he changed the late-night finessing game forever with songs such as "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')," he’s released three albums and won the first season of The Masked Singer. Regardless of the methodology or even the medium, T-Pain always delivers the goods. Tickets for his upcoming show at the Van Buren are $39.50 to $138.50. Jesse Scott
Olivia Rodrigo
Tuesday, May 17
Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West Washington StreetThe voice that backed a million TikToks is coming to Arizona Federal Theatre in May. The 18-year-old newly minted superstar released her album Sour in May 2021; the album broke the global Spotify record for the biggest opening week for an album by a female artist and Billboard and Rolling Stone proclaimed it the best album of the year. You're sure to hear hits like "Drivers License" and "Good 4 U" if you were lucky enough to snag a seat before the tickets, which run $49.50 to $59.50, sold out. If not, you can buy tickets on the secondary market for exorbitant prices. British singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone opens the 8 p.m. concert. Jennifer Goldberg
Christian Death
Wednesday, May 18
The Underground, 105 West Main Street, MesaAs far as American Goth-rock goes, it doesn’t get much bigger than Christian Death, a band formed in Los Angeles in 1979. The band re-released their 1986 opus Atrocities on CD and vinyl last fall and are back on the road following the pandemic and are due at the Underground in mid-May. Christian Death, which had their biggest success on the UK charts, will have Luna 13, U.S. Grave, and Murder Me as openers during the all-ages show, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 at the door. David Fletcher
Powerhouse 2022Wednesday, May 18
Gila River Arena in GlendaleValley hip-hop station Power 98.3/96.1 is bringing in rap icons Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube to Glendale’s Gila River Arena for its annual Powerhouse concert. Fellow West Coast legend Warren G. is also on the bill for the 7 p.m. concert. Tickets are $34 to $244. Benjamin Leatherman
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Friday, May 20
Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West Washington StreetRainbow Kitten Surprise is considered by many to be the greatest band name ever conceived. And as it turns out, they’re also a pretty decent band. Formed by five friends who met in a dorm hall at Appalachian State University in North Carolina, RKS caught on like gangbusters and are heading toward the Valley this month for a show at Arizona Federal Theatre. Rooted in a sound that could’ve only come from the wide-open spaces of America’s mountainous East, their music hovers somewhere between the natural mysticism of a band like Fleet Foxes and the druggy buzz of early Modest Mouse. Rainbow Kitten Surprise is a 7-Eleven suicide where each flavor is as distinct and vivid as the next. Borrowing liberally from hip-hop and chillwave with masterfully crafted lyrics, it's folk music for people in an age when new connections are made every microsecond. If you like music, you’ll probably like this. Their May 20 concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $56. Nicholas Bostick
Pitbull
Friday, May 22
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick WayYou can't mistake Pitbull for anyone other than Pitbull. With his shaved head, sunglasses, sharp suit and stellar dance moves, the Miami rapper is a force unto himself — a Latino sensation with crossover appeal and an international following. The Cuban heartthrob caught his big break in 2002 when a freestyle of his landed on Lil Jon’s Kings of Crunk album in 2002. Since then, Mr. Worldwide has released 11 albums, been a mainstay on the Billboard charts, and won a Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album in 2017. Just like the fun Miami bass music Pitbull grew up on, his outdoor performance at Talking Stick Resort’s pool area should be filled with happy spirits and an energy level that will get the crowd moving. The concert is at 8 p.m. and tickets are available through resellers. Aria Bell
Yngwie Malmsteen
Tuesday, May 24
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, TempeEddie Van Halen may have put the art of shredding on the map with 1978’s “Eruption,” but Yngwie Malmsteen spent the entire 1980s taking the blueprint, adding influences from 18th- and 19th-century classical music, and blowing the concept up into a grandiose display of guitar histrionics. The Swedish-born musician initially broke through as a teenage prodigy with early-’80s L.A. metal band Alcatrazz. Malmsteen’s guitar-hero status emerged with his Rising Force project in the years that followed. His neoclassical shred-guitar compositions took center stage and influenced a wave of musicians welding metallic loudness with over-the-top technicality, which continues to this day with modern acts such as L.A.’s own Exmortus. Malmsteen has at times become shorthand in metal circles for guitar excess, but when it’s as shamelessly bombastic as this, it’s all good. Tickets for his upcoming gig at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre, which starts at 8 p.m. are $28. Jason Roche
New Kids On the Block
Wednesday, May 25
Footprint CenterOfficially, NKOTB’s latest cross-country jaunt is known as The Mixtape Tour, but you might as well call it The Guilty Pleasures Tour, given it also features English singer-songwriter Rick Astley, the inspiration for millions of Rickrolls over the past 16 years. Female rap duo Salt-N-Pepa and R&B/pop vocal group En Vogue round out the bill. Tickets are $24.95 to $154.95. Benjamin Leatherman
Durand Jones and the Indications
Thursday, May 26
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetIf you like your soul music served straight-up with no chaser, then Durand Jones and the Indications is the band for you. The group gives us a fresh take on an old-school style, but they don't reinvent the R&B wheel. Instead, they perfect the genre's essential elements, creating songs that are deep but still get you dancing up on your feet. The voice of lead singer Durand Jones is sultry and inviting like a Louisiana summer, and the brassy Indications earn their billing as "the baddest soul band in all the land." The band is on its Cruisin’ the Park Tour with La Doña and are due at the Van Buren on May 26. Doors are at 6 p.m. and tickets are sold out, which means you’ll have to hit up the secondary market. Katie Sullivan
BauhausFriday, May 27
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, TempeO people of the night, rejoice! Bauhaus is returning to the Valley. After reuniting in 2019 following a 13-year absence, the seminal Goth-rock band is recording and performing again. Their spring and summertime tour will visit 23 cities over the next five months, including a stop at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre later this month. The cult British quartet led by Peter Murphy unleashed their brand of Gothic, post-punk bliss onto the world in 1979, releasing only four albums before disbanding in 1983. Since then, the band has reunited twice: once for a short tour in 1998, and again in 2005, leading to their fifth and — as of now — final album in 2008. In March, they released their first song in 14 years, “Drink the New Wine,” which Bauhaus recorded last year while under lockdown. Their upcoming show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $87.50-$110. Vincent Arrieta
Jxdn
Friday May 27
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetIn late May, TikTok personality turned pop-punk singer Jxdn stops at the Van Buren as part of his Tell Me About Tomorrow Tour. Jxdn rose to fame after joining the social-media platform in 2019. Having achieved influencer status, he caught the attention of Blink-182 drummer Travis Baker, who signed him to his label, DTA Records. Since then, Jxdn has collaborated with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly and covered songs like Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License." He was nominated for the Social Star Award at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The show is at 7 p.m. and tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Sophia Medina
Tears for Fears
Friday, May 27
Ak-Chin Pavilion, 2121 North 83rd AvenueWhile Tears for Fears wasn't the most credible name to drop during the Brit band's 1980s heyday, their tunes have time-traveled well. What they lacked in cartoonish image and overt star power, TFF more than compensated for with sheer singability and mainman Roland Orzabal's fastidious production. Early singles like "Mad World" and breakthrough "Shout" are as era-evocative as a Rubik's Cube, yet their sheer ambition and melodrama have proved enduringly endearing ("Mad World" was super-successfully covered by Gary Jules 20 years later). The 1989 single "Sowing the Seeds of Love," perhaps the pinnacle of Orzabal's grandiose designs, likewise stands up as an ultramelodic masterstroke other pop-rock bands would die for. Tears for Fears have returned to the road behind The Tipping Point, their first album in 18 years, to remind us that the best New Wave bands were, after all, triumphs of content over form. They’re coming to Ak-Chin Pavilion on May 27 along with tourmates Garbage. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert start at $29.50. Paul Rogers
Rex Orange County
Saturday, May 28
Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 North Center StreetAlexander James O'Connor, better known as singer-songwriter Rex Orange County, is famous for his clever lyrics and moody music. (Despite his stage name, the 23-year-old is British.) He’s scheduled to stop at Mesa Amphitheatre over Memorial Day weekend, giving fans the chance to sing along to songs like "Pluto Projector" and "Loving Is Easy." O'Connor dropped his fourth studio album, Who Cares?, back in March, inspiring NME's Sophie Williams to praise it as "another masterclass in heartfelt pop." Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are only available through resellers. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Jack White
Saturday, May 28
Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West Washington StreetIt's been four years since White Stripes alum Jack White headlined a tour, but the guitarist and vocalist is returning to the road this month with The Supply Chain Issues tour, which will stop at Arizona Federal Theatre in downtown Phoenix during the last weekend in May. White's been busy in the studio during the pandemic; the tour will celebrate the release of not one, but two new albums. Fear of the Dawn dropped in April and Entering Heaven Alive will follow on July 22. Tickets start at $25 and go up to $315 for the Blue VIP package, which includes special parking and tons of merch. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and Chicano Batman shares the bill. Jennifer Goldberg
GWARSunday, May 29
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, TempeLike Halley's Comet or the northern lights, a GWAR concert is something everyone should see at least once before they die. No, it doesn't matter if you don't like metal, and no, it doesn't matter if you think gimmick bands are ridiculous. GWAR has been putting on captivating, wild and hilarious stage shows since the '80s in the face of any and every controversy that came after them, and every year, they get bigger, better and even more (fake) bloody. For the uninitiated, GWAR's whole concept revolves around some convoluted sci-fi mythology in which the band members are barbaric intergalactic warriors fighting, well, whatever they want. The story doesn't really matter; it's in the way the band tells it, and after 30 years, it's gotten really good. It gets better. Death metal legends Goatwhore, bluegrass/thrash act The Native Howl, and melodic metal band Nekrogoblikon open for GWAR on their current tour, which is coming to the Marquee this month. One tip: wear clothes you don't mind getting ruined. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $29.50 to $60. David Fletcher
Steely DanTuesday, May 31
Ak-Chin Pavilion, 2121 North 83rd AvenueSteely Dan are best known as studio sleuths, but fans have been clamoring to see the latest live iteration of the band for some time (sadly, without founding member Walter Becker, who died in 2017). That anticipation will finally come to an end in early this when surviving founding member Donald Fagen takes the stage at Ak-Chin Pavilion with his band and the end of the month. Fagen will play songs from throughout Steely Dan’s five-decade-long history, including "Time Out of Mind," "Bodhisattva," "Peg," and (of course) "Reelin' in the Years.” Legendary singer-songwriter Snarky Puppy opens. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $29.50 to $399.50. Celia Almeida