Here Are the Biggest Concerts Coming to Phoenix in May 2022

May 5, 2022 11:20AM

Jack White is scheduled to perform on Saturday, May 28, at Arizona Federal Theatre.
Jack White is scheduled to perform on Saturday, May 28, at Arizona Federal Theatre. David James Swanson
Get ready for a month of big concerts in metro Phoenix. From stadium and arena shows by rock and hip-hop legends to gigs by indie heavyweights, the Valley’s live music offering the next few weeks will be suitably epic.

Some of the notable names rolling into town in May include Coldplay, Pearl Jam, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Jack White, Russ, T-Pain, Olivia Rodrigo, GWAR, and Violent Femmes. Goth-rock icons Bauhaus will also perform their first local show in more than a decade.

Details about each of their shows can be below. For more live music around town in May, be sure to check out Phoenix New Timesconcert listings.
click to enlarge Snow Tha Product will be at Salt Tacos y Tequila on Cinco de Mayo. - ATLANTIC RECORDS
Snow Tha Product will be at Salt Tacos y Tequila on Cinco de Mayo.
Atlantic Records

Snow Tha Product

Thursday, May 5
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street
Claudia Alexandra Feliciano, better known by her stage name Snow Tha Product, moved from California to Texas in 2010. She already had five mixtapes under her belt, but a few performances at South By Southwest festival finally garnered her some much deserved attention. Since then, she has released a steady stream of mixtapes and a handful of albums. In the era of Instagram and TikTok, it sometimes feels as if social media matters more than the music itself. Fortunately, this isn't the case with Snow, whose bilingual flow might be the best in the game. She’s coming to the Van Buren in early on her current tour. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert are available on the secondary market. Matthew Keever

Russ

Friday, May 6
Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 North Center Street
Atlanta-based rapper Russ will make his way to the Mesa Amphitheatre in early May as part of his ongoing The Journey is Everything Tour. Shake the Snow Globe, Russ’ 2020 studio album, showcased a more melody-focused direction for the 29-year-old. Last year saw the release of his newest album, Chomp 2, and just last month, the rapper put out an extended version of his smash hit “Handsomer,” which topped the Billboard charts. Tickets for Russ’ Mesa Amphitheatre are sold out, but you can still score some through resellers. Gates open at 6 p.m. Olivia McAuley and Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Danzig hits the Valley this month. - PAUL BROWN
Danzig hits the Valley this month.
Paul Brown

Danzig

Sunday, May 8
Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 North Center Street
New Jersey-born vocalist Glenn Danzig originally gained popularity fronting horror-punk bands Misfits and Samhain. The former got going in the late ’70s, and its releases (with hits like “Astro Zombies” and “Night of the Living Dead”) are staples in old-school punk record collections. In 1987, the veteran rocker formed Danzig, which he currently fronts, trading in those hooks that made the Misfits tunes catchy for a turn to the heavier side. Later, the style got a bit more industrial and experimental. No matter the style, the music is cut with his bellowing voice and affinity for dark themes. Danzig takes over the Mesa Amphitheatre on May 8 along with Tiger Army, Cradle of Filth, and Crobot. Gates open at 4 p.m. and tickets are $50 in advance, $55 at the venue’s box office. Amy Young
click to enlarge You've waited a long time to see Pearl Jam. - DANNY CLINCH
You've waited a long time to see Pearl Jam.
Danny Clinch

Pearl Jam

Monday, May 9
Gila River Arena, 9400 West Maryland Avenue, Glendale
It's a familiar story by now: Pearl Jam were scheduled to come to town in April 2020, but then the pandemic happened. But the wait is nearly over, and Eddie Vedder and the rest will be at Glendale's Gila River Arena in May to promote the band's most recent album, 2020's Gigaton. Expect to hear several cuts from the release – including "Superblood Wolfmoon," "Dance of the Clairvoyants," and "Quick Escape" – as well as a collection of Pearl Jam’s greatest hits. All tickets previously purchased for the original 2020 show date will be honored for the new date, but if you don't have tickets yet, they’re available for $103 and up. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. and Puralone opens. Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge Alt-country artist Kurt Vile. - ADAM WALLACAVAGE
Alt-country artist Kurt Vile.
Adam Wallacavage

Kurt Vile and the Violators

Monday, May 9
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street
Alt-country stalwart Kurt Vile is coming off the release of a new album titled Watch My Moves, and his band The Violators are scheduled to perform at the the Van Buren at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 9, with special guests Chastity Belt. Vile's woozy take on Americana has been described as “mellow,” “laid-back,” “sonically rich” and “whimsical.” If there’s anything that can definitively describe Vile’s music, it’s "easy-going." Much like Vile himself, who's a modern-day John Mellencamp for those raised on Dinosuar Jr. He knows the merits of flannel-clad folksiness, but also knows when to bathe listeners in feedback — often and ultimately for his ears first and foremost. Tickets are $30 in advance, $33 at the door. Vincent Arrieta
click to enlarge Victor DeLorenzo, Gordon Gano, and Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes. - HOWARD ROSENBERG
Victor DeLorenzo, Gordon Gano, and Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes.
Howard Rosenberg

Violent Femmes

Tuesday, May 10
Marquee Theatre in Tempe
The Violent Femmes' debut self-titled album, released in 1981, catapulted them into success and onto college dorm room radios everywhere. They shaped an entirely new genre of music back then — messy punk, folky roots and radio-friendly pop, all the while appealing to the hazy-eyed stoner. They may never ride the same wave of popularity quite like they did with "Blister in the Sun," but with the lawsuits and arguments they've seen since, they're probably OK with putting that to bed and just playing music. And so are we. Doors are at 7 p.m. and tickets are $35 to $55. Diamond Rodrigue
Chris Martin and the gang will be in town next year. - JAMES MARCUS HANEY
Chris Martin and the gang will be in town next year.
James Marcus Haney

Coldplay

Thursday, May 12
State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale
Metro Phoenix often gets overlooked by concert tours, so we were delighted to learn that Glendale is one of just 11 U.S. stops for Coldplay's latest world tour. The British superstars are touring to promote Music of the Spheres, their album that came out in October 2021. H.E.R. will be the opening act. When the band announced the shows last fall, they also revealed a plan to reduce the tour's carbon dioxide emissions by 50 percent compared to their last world tour. So you can listen to Chris Martin and feel good about your environmental footprint. Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert are officially sold out, but we've seen them as low as $32 on the secondary market. R&B act H.E.R. opens. Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge St. Paul and the Broken Bones are headed to town on May 12. - LIVE NATION
St. Paul and the Broken Bones are headed to town on May 12.
Live Nation

St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Thursday, May 12
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street
For the better part of a decade now, St. Paul and the Broken Bones have been darling children of vintage soul enthusiasts. Formed in Birmingham, Alabama, the Southern blues outfit has written three records’ worth of retro gospel, complete with a pristine brass section. Vocalist Paul Janeway’s soulful vocals – which have been favorably compared to those of James Brown – helped catapult the band into the hearts of countless listeners. See them perform at the Van Buren in downtown Phoenix on May 12. R&B/soul artist Danielle Ponder opens the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Matthew Keever
click to enlarge T-Pain will be at The Van Buren. - LIVE NATION
T-Pain will be at The Van Buren.
Live Nation

T-Pain

Friday, May 13
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren
A lot of folks know T-Pain for his Auto-Tune-assisted vocals and era-defining hits. In the decade-plus since he changed the late-night finessing game forever with songs such as "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')," he’s released three albums and won the first season of The Masked Singer. Regardless of the methodology or even the medium, T-Pain always delivers the goods. Tickets for his upcoming show at the Van Buren are $39.50 to $138.50. Jesse Scott

Olivia Rodrigo

Tuesday, May 17
Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West Washington Street
The voice that backed a million TikToks is coming to Arizona Federal Theatre in May. The 18-year-old newly minted superstar released her album Sour in May 2021; the album broke the global Spotify record for the biggest opening week for an album by a female artist and Billboard and Rolling Stone proclaimed it the best album of the year. You're sure to hear hits like "Drivers License" and "Good 4 U" if you were lucky enough to snag a seat before the tickets, which run $49.50 to $59.50, sold out. If not, you can buy tickets on the secondary market for exorbitant prices. British singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone opens the 8 p.m. concert. Jennifer Goldberg

Christian Death

Wednesday, May 18
The Underground, 105 West Main Street, Mesa
As far as American Goth-rock goes, it doesn’t get much bigger than Christian Death, a band formed in Los Angeles in 1979. The band re-released their 1986 opus Atrocities on CD and vinyl last fall and are back on the road following the pandemic and are due at the Underground in mid-May. Christian Death, which had their biggest success on the UK charts, will have Luna 13, U.S. Grave, and Murder Me as openers during the all-ages show, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 at the door. David Fletcher
click to enlarge Ice Cube during a 2019 performance. - BRANDON JOHNSON
Ice Cube during a 2019 performance.
Brandon Johnson

Powerhouse 2022

Wednesday, May 18
Gila River Arena in Glendale
Valley hip-hop station Power 98.3/96.1 is bringing in rap icons Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube to Glendale’s Gila River Arena for its annual Powerhouse concert. Fellow West Coast legend Warren G. is also on the bill for the 7 p.m. concert. Tickets are $34 to $244. Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Rainbow Kitten Surprise is a name you won't easily forget. - MATTHEW SALACUSE
Rainbow Kitten Surprise is a name you won't easily forget.
Matthew Salacuse

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Friday, May 20
Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West Washington Street
Rainbow Kitten Surprise is considered by many to be the greatest band name ever conceived. And as it turns out, they’re also a pretty decent band. Formed by five friends who met in a dorm hall at Appalachian State University in North Carolina, RKS caught on like gangbusters and are heading toward the Valley this month for a show at Arizona Federal Theatre. Rooted in a sound that could’ve only come from the wide-open spaces of America’s mountainous East, their music hovers somewhere between the natural mysticism of a band like Fleet Foxes and the druggy buzz of early Modest Mouse. Rainbow Kitten Surprise is a 7-Eleven suicide where each flavor is as distinct and vivid as the next. Borrowing liberally from hip-hop and chillwave with masterfully crafted lyrics, it's folk music for people in an age when new connections are made every microsecond. If you like music, you’ll probably like this. Their May 20 concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $56. Nicholas Bostick
click to enlarge Mr. Worldwide is coming to Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale. - TICKETMASTER
Mr. Worldwide is coming to Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale.
Ticketmaster

Pitbull

Friday, May 22
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way
You can't mistake Pitbull for anyone other than Pitbull. With his shaved head, sunglasses, sharp suit and stellar dance moves, the Miami rapper is a force unto himself — a Latino sensation with crossover appeal and an international following. The Cuban heartthrob caught his big break in 2002 when a freestyle of his landed on Lil Jon’s Kings of Crunk album in 2002. Since then, Mr. Worldwide has released 11 albums, been a mainstay on the Billboard charts, and won a Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album in 2017. Just like the fun Miami bass music Pitbull grew up on, his outdoor performance at Talking Stick Resort’s pool area should be filled with happy spirits and an energy level that will get the crowd moving. The concert is at 8 p.m. and tickets are available through resellers. Aria Bell
click to enlarge The legendary Yngwie Malmsteen. - MICKEMAIDEN/CC BY-SA 3.0/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
The legendary Yngwie Malmsteen.
MickeMaiden/CC BY-SA 3.0/WikiMedia Commons

Yngwie Malmsteen

Tuesday, May 24
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, Tempe
Eddie Van Halen may have put the art of shredding on the map with 1978’s “Eruption,” but Yngwie Malmsteen spent the entire 1980s taking the blueprint, adding influences from 18th- and 19th-century classical music, and blowing the concept up into a grandiose display of guitar histrionics. The Swedish-born musician initially broke through as a teenage prodigy with early-’80s L.A. metal band Alcatrazz. Malmsteen’s guitar-hero status emerged with his Rising Force project in the years that followed. His neoclassical shred-guitar compositions took center stage and influenced a wave of musicians welding metallic loudness with over-the-top technicality, which continues to this day with modern acts such as L.A.’s own Exmortus. Malmsteen has at times become shorthand in metal circles for guitar excess, but when it’s as shamelessly bombastic as this, it’s all good. Tickets for his upcoming gig at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre, which starts at 8 p.m. are $28. Jason Roche
click to enlarge Jordan, Jonathan, Joey, Danny, and Donny are headed back to town. - LIVE NATION
Jordan, Jonathan, Joey, Danny, and Donny are headed back to town.
Live Nation

New Kids On the Block

Wednesday, May 25
Footprint Center
Officially, NKOTB’s latest cross-country jaunt is known as The Mixtape Tour, but you might as well call it The Guilty Pleasures Tour, given it also features English singer-songwriter Rick Astley, the inspiration for millions of Rickrolls over the past 16 years. Female rap duo Salt-N-Pepa and R&B/pop vocal group En Vogue round out the bill. Tickets are $24.95 to $154.95. Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Contemporary R&B and soul group Durand Jones and the Indications. - EBRU YILDIZ
Contemporary R&B and soul group Durand Jones and the Indications.
Ebru Yildiz

Durand Jones and the Indications

Thursday, May 26
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street
If you like your soul music served straight-up with no chaser, then Durand Jones and the Indications is the band for you. The group gives us a fresh take on an old-school style, but they don't reinvent the R&B wheel. Instead, they perfect the genre's essential elements, creating songs that are deep but still get you dancing up on your feet. The voice of lead singer Durand Jones is sultry and inviting like a Louisiana summer, and the brassy Indications earn their billing as "the baddest soul band in all the land." The band is on its Cruisin’ the Park Tour with La Doña and are due at the Van Buren on May 26. Doors are at 6 p.m. and tickets are sold out, which means you’ll have to hit up the secondary market. Katie Sullivan
click to enlarge David J (left) and Peter Murphy (right) of Bauhaus. - PEDRO FIGUEIREDO/CC BY-SA 2.0/FLICKR
David J (left) and Peter Murphy (right) of Bauhaus.
Pedro Figueiredo/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr

Bauhaus

Friday, May 27
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, Tempe
O people of the night, rejoice! Bauhaus is returning to the Valley. After reuniting in 2019 following a 13-year absence, the seminal Goth-rock band is recording and performing again. Their spring and summertime tour will visit 23 cities over the next five months, including a stop at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre later this month. The cult British quartet led by Peter Murphy unleashed their brand of Gothic, post-punk bliss onto the world in 1979, releasing only four albums before disbanding in 1983. Since then, the band has reunited twice: once for a short tour in 1998, and again in 2005, leading to their fifth and — as of now — final album in 2008. In March, they released their first song in 14 years, “Drink the New Wine,” which Bauhaus recorded last year while under lockdown. Their upcoming show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $87.50-$110. Vincent Arrieta
click to enlarge Jaden Isaiah Hossler, better known as Jxdn. - MANDEE MALLONEE
Jaden Isaiah Hossler, better known as Jxdn.
Mandee Mallonee

Jxdn

Friday May 27
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street
In late May, TikTok personality turned pop-punk singer Jxdn stops at the Van Buren as part of his Tell Me About Tomorrow Tour. Jxdn rose to fame after joining the social-media platform in 2019. Having achieved influencer status, he caught the attention of Blink-182 drummer Travis Baker, who signed him to his label, DTA Records. Since then, Jxdn has collaborated with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly and covered songs like Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License." He was nominated for the Social Star Award at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The show is at 7 p.m. and tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Sophia Medina
click to enlarge Curt Smith (left) and Roland Orzabal (right). - FRANK OCKENFELS
Curt Smith (left) and Roland Orzabal (right).
Frank Ockenfels

Tears for Fears

Friday, May 27
Ak-Chin Pavilion, 2121 North 83rd Avenue
While Tears for Fears wasn't the most credible name to drop during the Brit band's 1980s heyday, their tunes have time-traveled well. What they lacked in cartoonish image and overt star power, TFF more than compensated for with sheer singability and mainman Roland Orzabal's fastidious production. Early singles like "Mad World" and breakthrough "Shout" are as era-evocative as a Rubik's Cube, yet their sheer ambition and melodrama have proved enduringly endearing ("Mad World" was super-successfully covered by Gary Jules 20 years later). The 1989 single "Sowing the Seeds of Love," perhaps the pinnacle of Orzabal's grandiose designs, likewise stands up as an ultramelodic masterstroke other pop-rock bands would die for. Tears for Fears have returned to the road behind The Tipping Point, their first album in 18 years, to remind us that the best New Wave bands were, after all, triumphs of content over form. They’re coming to Ak-Chin Pavilion on May 27 along with tourmates Garbage. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert start at $29.50. Paul Rogers

Rex Orange County

Saturday, May 28
Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 North Center Street
Alexander James O'Connor, better known as singer-songwriter Rex Orange County, is famous for his clever lyrics and moody music. (Despite his stage name, the 23-year-old is British.) He’s scheduled to stop at Mesa Amphitheatre over Memorial Day weekend, giving fans the chance to sing along to songs like "Pluto Projector" and "Loving Is Easy." O'Connor dropped his fourth studio album, Who Cares?, back in March, inspiring NME's Sophie Williams to praise it as "another masterclass in heartfelt pop." Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are only available through resellers. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
click to enlarge Jack White returns to the Valley at the end of the month. - PAIGE SARA
Jack White returns to the Valley at the end of the month.
Paige Sara

Jack White

Saturday, May 28
Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West Washington Street
It's been four years since White Stripes alum Jack White headlined a tour, but the guitarist and vocalist is returning to the road this month with The Supply Chain Issues tour, which will stop at Arizona Federal Theatre in downtown Phoenix during the last weekend in May. White's been busy in the studio during the pandemic; the tour will celebrate the release of not one, but two new albums. Fear of the Dawn dropped in April and Entering Heaven Alive will follow on July 22. Tickets start at $25 and go up to $315 for the Blue VIP package, which includes special parking and tons of merch. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and Chicano Batman shares the bill. Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge GWAR invades the Marquee in late May. - FREEMAN PROMOTIONS
GWAR invades the Marquee in late May.
Freeman Promotions

GWAR

Sunday, May 29
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, Tempe
Like Halley's Comet or the northern lights, a GWAR concert is something everyone should see at least once before they die. No, it doesn't matter if you don't like metal, and no, it doesn't matter if you think gimmick bands are ridiculous. GWAR has been putting on captivating, wild and hilarious stage shows since the '80s in the face of any and every controversy that came after them, and every year, they get bigger, better and even more (fake) bloody. For the uninitiated, GWAR's whole concept revolves around some convoluted sci-fi mythology in which the band members are barbaric intergalactic warriors fighting, well, whatever they want. The story doesn't really matter; it's in the way the band tells it, and after 30 years, it's gotten really good. It gets better. Death metal legends Goatwhore, bluegrass/thrash act The Native Howl, and melodic metal band Nekrogoblikon open for GWAR on their current tour, which is coming to the Marquee this month. One tip: wear clothes you don't mind getting ruined. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $29.50 to $60. David Fletcher
click to enlarge Donald Fagen of Steely Dan. - RAPH_PH/CC BY 2.0/FLICKR
Donald Fagen of Steely Dan.
Raph_PH/CC BY 2.0/Flickr

Steely Dan

Tuesday, May 31
Ak-Chin Pavilion, 2121 North 83rd Avenue
Steely Dan are best known as studio sleuths, but fans have been clamoring to see the latest live iteration of the band for some time (sadly, without founding member Walter Becker, who died in 2017). That anticipation will finally come to an end in early this when surviving founding member Donald Fagen takes the stage at Ak-Chin Pavilion with his band and the end of the month. Fagen will play songs from throughout Steely Dan’s five-decade-long history, including "Time Out of Mind," "Bodhisattva," "Peg," and (of course) "Reelin' in the Years.” Legendary singer-songwriter Snarky Puppy opens. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $29.50 to $399.50. Celia Almeida
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
Phoenix New Times 5.5.22

