The ultimate guide to the Brat summer in Phoenix

What it means to be BratWhile the concept of Brat is loose and meant to be one defined on a personal basis, Charli XCX told BBC that Brat is a concept that represents a person who might have "a pack of cigs, a Bic lighter and a strappy white top with no bra.”
In simple terms, the general concepts of the album include being carefree, raw and a little messy. This concept, along with the hyperpop and '90s/2000s nightclub-inspired sounds of the album, has encouraged millions of people across the world to spend the summer embracing dancing, partying, femininity, letting loose and having fun.
How to have a Brat summer in PhoenixTo kickstart the month, Central Records, a record store/coffee shop/bar, hosted Club Brat night on Aug. 3 at Central Records. The intimate, dark venue paired with local Phoenix DJs, opportunities to discover niche records and reads, and unique Brat-inspired cocktails and shots perfectly underscored what it means to have a Brat summer.
If you’ve missed some of the earlier Brat events, fear not, there is plenty of time to take advantage of the Brat summer. Here is look at some upcoming events that embody what it means to be Brat:
Brat Summer Dance Night at Thundercat Lounge (Aug. 17)
This 21-and-over event, happening Friday, features DJ sets from Trent Period, an alternative pop artist who experiments with darkwave sounds, and DJ Feral. The event will also feature a raffle to see Charli XCX live in concert in October on her “Sweat” tour, an arena tour with Australian pop artist Troye Sivan. The event starts at 10 p.m. and is free with RSVP and $5 at the door.
"Within the Pop zeitgeist, 'Brat' marks a cultural shift, and has taken on a meaning of its own," Trent says. "I’ve poured all of my energy into this set and I’m stoked to see fans, both old and new, come together to create the brattiest night of the summer."
Charli XCX Dance Party at Crescent Ballroom (Aug. 17)
The Charli XCX Dance Party will be hosted at Crescent Ballroom with sounds from A Claire Slattery, a New Wave, house and funk DJ; and DJ Veronica Everheart, a 22-year-old artist whose sound explores a mix of mid-'90s alternative and futuristic EDM. The event begins at 9 p.m. with a preparty on the patio and ballroom doors open at 10 p.m. The event is $8 in advance, and $10 the day of, not including fees.
"Club culture is at the heart of ('Brat'), and it's also self-aware of the darker aspects of this culture," Everheart says. "This album has inspired me to take creative risks, to have fun and be a 365 party girl, but if you dig deeper, you find themes of motherhood, insecurity and feeling like an outsider, so I think 'Brat' or 'Brat summer' can really mean anything at this point."
Club Brat at The Van Buren (Aug. 30)
This 18-and-over event ends the summer season strong with a party at The Van Buren. Hosted by Club 90s, a promoter company that hosts themed parties in Los Angeles and Phoenix, the event begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $23, not including fees.
Make Brat summer your ownWhile there are a number of themed events to enjoy the lime-green aesthetic and early 2000s club sounds happening this month, the concept of Brat runs deeper than even the album’s look and sound. To be Brat means to embrace boldness, passion, music, and the unpredictable messiness and beauty of life.
So the takeaway to embracing a Brat summer is to do things that interest you, make you happy and make you feel more confident. Go out with friends, try new style trends, explore a new restaurant or take a road trip to a different city. Embrace the unknown this summer and blast “365” while doing it!
Embrace Brat fallWhile summer ends next month, it’s far from the end of the Brat era.
On Oct. 13, Charli XCX will be coming to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix with Troye Sivan, as well as supporting act Shygirl, on their Sweat Tour. The tour, which makes the first arena tour for both artists, celebrates the Brat album and Sivan’s “Something to Give Each Other,” his third studio album, which explores themes of gay pride, love and sensuality.
Besides seeing the concert, keep an eye out for other Brat events coming to the Valley, including the Brat Rave at the Marquee Theatre, an 18-and-over event hosted in Tempe dedicated to a night of "Charli XCX" and "Party Girl Anthems." The event starts at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 and tickets start at $15 depending on the ticketing website.
Whatever Brat means to you, whether it's adding some lime green pieces to your wardrobe, breaking out of your comfort zone or redefining your outlook on life, Brat summer is a cultural phenomenon and according to Charli XCX, it’s just beginning.