Chandler Center for the Arts announces free summer concerts. Here’s the lineup

There’s a silver lining to the annual summertime swelter, though. Thanks to the dearth of touring acts in metro Phoenix this time of year, several venues and arts institutions in the Valley will offer summer concerts showcasing the talents of local musicians and bands.
Chandler Center for the Arts will be one of them, as the long-running venue announced plans earlier this month to stage its annual free summer concert series starting in late July.
The series will serve as the kickoff for Chandler Center for the Arts’ yearlong 35th-anniversary celebration and will feature Arizona artists and acts from multiple genres, ranging from jazz and blues to Americana and Latin music.
Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. every Friday from July 26 to August 23 on the Steena Murray Mainstage. Admission to each concert is free, but RSVPing via the venue’s website is recommended.