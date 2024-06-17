 Chandler Center for the Arts free summer concerts lineup announced | Phoenix New Times
Chandler Center for the Arts announces free summer concerts. Here’s the lineup

There’s a silver lining to the summer in metro Phoenix: free concerts at the CCA featuring Arizona bands.
June 17, 2024
Lisa "Thee Oracle" Hightower is scheduled to perform at Chandler Center for the Arts on July 26.
Like it or not, the summer has arrived in Arizona. Over the next several months, the heat will dominate and complicate all of our lives as triple-digit temperatures relentlessly roast the Valley.

There’s a silver lining to the annual summertime swelter, though. Thanks to the dearth of touring acts in metro Phoenix this time of year, several venues and arts institutions in the Valley will offer summer concerts showcasing the talents of local musicians and bands.

Chandler Center for the Arts will be one of them, as the long-running venue announced plans earlier this month to stage its annual free summer concert series starting in late July.

The series will serve as the kickoff for Chandler Center for the Arts’ yearlong 35th-anniversary celebration and will feature Arizona artists and acts from multiple genres, ranging from jazz and blues to Americana and Latin music.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. every Friday from July 26 to August 23 on the Steena Murray Mainstage. Admission to each concert is free, but RSVPing via the venue’s website is recommended.

Chandler Center for the Arts free summer concert series lineup

Here’s a complete rundown of all the artists and bands performing during Chandler Center for the Arts' summer concert series. Each show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Lisa "Thee Oracle" Hightower

July 26
Arizona singer, songwriter and music producer Lisa “Thee Oracle” Hightower contains multitudes. Her dynamic performances blend jazz, blues, R&B and soul, all deeply influenced by her gospel roots. Hightower’s versatile repertoire and powerful voice have made her a favorite at various venues, including the Musical Instrument Museum and The Nash.

Traveler

Aug. 2
World music trio Traveler serves up memorable sonic adventures. Utilizing global rhythms and instruments from throughout the world, the group craft unique and mesmerizing soundscapes. Their intricate melodies and powerful rhythms whisky you away on a journey across continents, from the deserts of the Middle East to the gypsy camps of Eastern Europe.

Scotty and Sabrina

Aug. 9
The Lake Havasu City-based country music duo Scott and Sabrina Perry deliver heartfelt, down-home music that resonates with audiences. The couple’s songs, including tunes like “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Girl Crush,” are a little bit country and a little bit rock ’n’ roll, meshing classic country roots and soulful harmonies with contemporary riffs and raw energy.

Jaleo Band

Aug. 16
You can’t help but move whenever the long-running Arizona band Jaleo musicians begin performing their colorful and electrifying blend of salsa, cumbia, merengue, bachata, bolero, cha cha and Latin jazz. Consisting of a rotating lineup of highly polished, skilled and versatile group of local professional musicians who always put on an unforgettable show.
Mikel Lander & Meridith Moore at the 2023 International Blues Challenge in Memphis.
Marilyn Stringer

The Sugar Thieves

Aug. 23
The Sugar Thieves are considered to be one of the Valley's best roots/blues acts. Serving up “meat shakin’” sounds that showcase the singing talents of singer/songwriter/guitarist Mikel Lander, who boasts a Tom Waits-meets-Nick Cave growl,  and vocalist Meredith Moore, who boasts an astounding vocal range that’s always pitch-perfect. Over the last decade, they’ve won the Arizona Blues Challenge on multiple occasions, gigged at venues across the Valley and put out several albums of intoxicating tunes. 
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
