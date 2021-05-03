Your Guide to Cinco De Mayo 2021 Parties and Events in Metro Phoenix

Cinco parties will be taking place at El Hefe in Scottsdale and other local bars this week. Benjamin Leatherman

Get a dose of culture at this Cinco De Mayo event being put on by SONAZ magazine, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and will include traditional music, a performance by the Ballet Folklorico Rascapetatiando Dance Company, a discussion concerning the history of Cinco De Mayo, and more. It’s $50 per person to attend and dinner and drinks are included.

Aunt Chilada's 7330 North Dreamy Draw Drive, 602-944-1286

Aunt Chilada’s will host an “Adios Corona De Mayo” party with games, giveaways, and a variety of food and drink. Live music starts at 3 p.m.; the Chris Parker Project will perform from 6 to 10 p.m. The menu includes street tacos, wood-fired pizzas, and more. Doors open at 11 a.m. and there’s a $10 cover after 4 p.m.

Cactus Jack's Ahwatukee Tavern 4747 East Elliot Road, 480-753-4733

Latin dance band Grupo El Regreso and DJ Ghost will provide the soundtrack all evening long at Cactus Jack’s Cinco De Mayo event. Margaritas and food specials will also be offered. Start time is 6 p.m. and admission is $6 in advance, $10 at the door.

EXPAND A scene from a previous Cinco party at Cobra Arcade Bar. Benjamin Leatherman

Cobra Arcade Bar 801 North Second Street, 602-595-5873

Cobra’s annual Cinco De Mayo party will offer hot spins from DJs Chris Villa, Aw.Dre, and Mr. PHX from 8 p.m. on and drink specials all night. There’s no cover for the 21-and-over affair, which starts at 7 p.m.

El Hefe 4425 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale, 480-945-6200

Daily "Cinco De Hefe" celebrations will take place at this Scottsdale party destination through Wednesday, each offering a mix of DJs, drink specials, and bottle service. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Call for cover info.

High Street 5410 E. High St., 480-319-8700

This upscale outdoor mall in north Phoenix is planning two separate Cinco events, each with a mix of music and libations. First up is the High Street Margarita & Tacos Festival from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, which will feature performances by Ultimate Bon Jovi and Scorpions tribute act Animal Magnetism, as well as a variety of (you guessed it) taco and 'ritas. The Sangria & Jazz Festival follows on Sunday, May 9, with music from locals Eric Darius, Turning Point, and Rebecca Jade. Hours are from noon until 8 p.m. General admission is $25 and VIP tickets are $65 for each event.

Luckys Indoor Outdoor 817 North Second Street, 602-975-8156

The “Cinco de Drinko” party at Luckys will offer $5 Modelo and margaritas from 4 to 7 p.m., $7 margaritas from 7 p.m. until close, live music from local indie pop band People Who Could Fly from 6 to 9 p.m., and eats from Estero Beach Tacos. No cover.

EXPAND The members of Mariachi Sol De Mexico de Jose Hernandez. Madison Center for the Arts

Madison Center for the Arts 5601 North 16th Street, 602-664-7777

Renowned ensemble Mariachi Sol De Mexico de Jose Hernandez will perform a special Cinco de Mayo performance on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Tickets in the section are still available for $55 per person. More information can be found here.

Stardust Pinbar

401 West Van Buren Street, Suite C, 602-354-2931

Stardust patrons can play pinball or hit the illuminated dance floor as DJ Clavo spins Latin dance music, reggaeton, and hip-hop beats starting at 8 p.m. Admission is free. Ziggy’s Pizzeria next door will also serve a special Taco Boy's pizza for $3.75 a slice all day long.

Thunderbird Lounge 710 West Montecito Avenue, 602-283-4621

May’s edition of Thunderbird’s monthly “Loteria de Mezcal” night will coincide with Cinco and feature DJ Hartbreaks spinning rock en Español (think Los Amigo Invisibles, Aterciopelados, Caifanes, Juanes, and similar bands). There will also be free mezcal tastings, tacos from Sabor a Mi available for purchase, and more. The event runs from 8 to 10 p.m. and admission is free.

Yucca Tap Room 29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe, 480-967-4777

Authority Zero frontman Jason DeVore will headline Yucca Tap’s Cinco De Mayo party, which will also include sets by locals Mike Spero, Meatbag, Bri the Light, and Kevin Michael Prier. Doors for the 21-and-over party open at 6 p.m. Cover is $8 and the first 50 paid patrons will be entered into a raffle for a ticket to Authority Zero’s show at Marquee Theatre on June 18.