J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, and More Huge Concerts Coming to Phoenix

So many amazing musical acts have announced upcoming shows in the Valley recently that we've decided to round them all up into one mega-post. Below, check out the details on some of the hottest shows of the year.

J Balvin

Saturday, October 12

Talking Stick Resort Arena

In many ways, Colombian superstar J Balvin is leading the current wave of Latin pop that's sweeping the globe. Back in 2017, his smash "Mi Gente" joined "Despacito" in becoming the first two Spanish-language hits to concurrently place in the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10. His colorful style could be seen as inspiring rising urbano stars like Bad Bunny. And his shows are always extraordinary: His Vibras Tour from last year featured striptease, inflatable dinosaurs, and other wild visuals, and his Coachella set from this year was equally outstanding. There's no telling what he'll do when he comes to Phoenix on his Arcoiris (Rainbow) Tour, but judging from the name, it'll at least be colorful. Balvin plays Talking Stick Resort Arena with Lyanno and Eladio Carrión on Saturday, October 12. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 17, via Ticketmaster.

Jonas Brothers

Saturday, October 5, and Tuesday, December 10

Talking Stick Resort Arena

So, apparently a Jonas Brothers reunion is something that people really, really wanted. Apparently we didn't all get sick of them when the Disney Channel played their insufferable video for "S.O.S." during every commercial break in summer 2007. Since they broke up, or went on hiatus, or whatever happened that made them stop being a thing, they've all popped up in the public eye in one way or another, mostly in relation to getting really lucky in the romance game: Joe married Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark, the Lady of Winterfell), while Nick managed to snag his wife, Quantico star and Bollywood veteran Priyanka Chopra, by literally sliding into her Twitter DMs. Honestly, you've got to respect that level of sauce regardless of how you feel about their music.

Anyway, so powerful was the desire for a Jo-Bros return here in Phoenix that their already-massive comeback tour has almost completely sold out its first date at Talking Stick Resort Arena — Saturday, October 5 — and added a second one on Tuesday, December 10. Imagine, after years of no-Jo-Bros, we have mo'-Jo-Bros than we know what to do with. Tickets for the new date go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 via Live Nation.

EXPAND John Waters will get filthy in Phoenix this June. Courtesy of Celebrity Theatre

John Waters

Sunday, June 30

Celebrity Theatre

There was no figure more sorely missed at this year's camp-themed Met Gala than John Waters. The celebrated director of films such as Pink Flamingo (in which drag queen Divine literally eats shit) and Serial Mom probably knows the aesthetic better than anyone besides Susan Sontag, who coined the term, and as we all watched the stars strut their mostly-pitiful takes on camp fashion, you could practically hear his explanation of it from his guest spot on The Simpsons ("The ludicrously tragic! The tragically ludicrous!"). Hell, John Waters is so campy, he hosted a damn summer camp named after himself.

Still, while his absence was deeply felt at the gala, his presence will be just as deeply appreciated when he comes to Phoenix on Sunday, June 30, at Celebrity Theatre. As part of his one-man-show This Filthy World, Waters will perform a spoken-word "vaudeville" act based on his career in crudity. He'll also be signing copies of his latest book, Mr. Know It All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder. Tickets are $30 to $65 via Celebrity Theatre.

EXPAND Brian Wilson will return to the Valley in September. Brian Bowen Smith

Brian Wilson and The Zombies

Friday, September 6

Comerica Theatre

The former Beach Boys mastermind has spent the last three years putting his most significant work to rest. Brian Wilson's Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary World Tour saw him play over 150 shows with two sets, the first featuring the hits, and the second running through the legendary album. While he may not be doing Pet Sounds anymore, he's still perfectly keen to stay on the road, having just announced a nostalgia-baiting tour with fellow '60s rockers and recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Zombies. The Something Great From '68 and More Tour will visit Comerica Theatre on Friday, September 6. Tickets are $49.50 to $125 via Live Nation.

Also: Eclectic indie-electronic band Phantogram will visit The Van Buren with opener Bob Moses on Monday, September 16, while singer-songwriter Julia Holter will expand minds at the Musical Instrument Museum on Monday, July 29.

Correction: A previous version of this article gave the date of the first, nearly sold out Jonas Brothers concert as Saturday, October 20. It is actually Saturday, October 5.