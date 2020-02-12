Everything You Need to Know About Crush Arizona 2020

You might encounter a Cupid or two at Crush Arizona.

As any local EDM fanatic can tell you, Crush Arizona is one of the biggest and longest-running dance music festivals in the Valley. The annual Valentine’s-themed party, around since 2008, brings out thousands to the Rawhide Event Center in Chandler each year.

Some come to the festival dressed as Cupid or in other love-inspired costumes. Others just wear heart-shaped sunglasses. Everyone comes to party and rage.

You can expect the same sort of vibe when Crush Arizona returns to Rawhide for its 2020 edition on Friday, February 14. Genres like electro, dubstep, and trap will be played by well-known DJs and producers. Bodies will move on the dance floor. Heads will bang, and hand-hearts will be made. PLUR will be everywhere.

This year, the festival will feature sets by local DJs and a new side stage featuring a “silent disco” format (where patrons listen to mixes over headphones).

What else is in store for Crush Arizona 2020? We’ve put together a guide to the event with all the information you could possibly want to know.

EXPAND Crush Arizona is for EDM lovers. Benjamin Leatherman

When and Where Is the Festival?

Crush Arizona 2020 will take place on Friday, February 14, at Rawhide Event Center, 5700 West North Loop Road in Chandler. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the festival goes until 2 a.m.

How Much Are Tickets?

General admission tickets are $69 each and get you into the event. VIP tickets – which include express entry, a souvenir lanyard and badge, access to an exclusive viewing in front, and other perks – are $99 each. High-end table and bottle service packages are also available. All options can be purchased online via the Relentless Beats website.

Are there age limits?

Yes. You have to be at least 18 to attend and 21 to purchase alcohol.

Who’s Performing?

The main stage will feature sets by Jauz, 4B, Audien, Habstrakt, Tynan, Carbin, and Dark Mark. A side stage will also be available with a "silent disco" format and performances by local DJs like Tryb, Dylan Heckert, Hari Kari, Meta, Social, Medicine Mike, 2Soon, Sleeper Cell, Bigstabes, Martyr, and Cafe Caderas.

What’s the Weather Going to Be Like?

Cold. Temperatures will be in the 50s when gates open and drop into the 40s by the time the headliners take the stage. Better wear a hoodie, jacket, or your furriest rave gear. There will also be heaters set up outside the event center. Things will be warmer inside, thanks to the massive crowd.

How Do I Get to Rawhide?

Take Interstate 10 to Exit 162 (Wild Horse Pass Road/Sundust Road) and then head west. From there, follow the signs and directions to the parking lot and drop-off points.

How Much Is Parking?

It will cost $10 per vehicle to park at Rawhide. You can also prepay online.

Where Can I Pick Up Tickets at the Festival?

Tickets will be at the on-site ticket tent. Be sure to bring your ID.

What Will It Be Like Getting Inside?

Security will use metal detectors and conduct bag checks and pat-downs on every patron at the entrance. Expect a little bit of a wait depending on when you arrive and be sure to have your ID handy. (See below for a full list of what is and isn’t allowed at Decadence.) No re-entry is allowed, so be sure to bring everything you need.

Will Lockers Be Available?

Yes. Each will have a phone charger inside for Androids and iPhones. It's $20 per locker, and you purchase a rental online before the event.

What's the Schedule?

Here's the rundown of sets for the main stage:

6 p.m. – Dark Mark

6:50 p.m. – Carbin

7:55 p.m. – Tynan

9 p.m. – Habstrakt

10:05 p.m. – 4B

11:10 p.m. – Audien

12:30 a.m. – Jauz

Will There Be Food and Drink Available?

Of course. Soft drinks and adult beverages can be bought from several drink booths and bars on the premises. Vendors and food trucks will sell eats like pizza, mac and cheese, burgers, and fries.

Where Can I Get Water?

Free water stations will be available. Reusable aluminum bottles and Camelbak-style water bladders, both of which must be empty when entering the event, can be brought into the festival. Vendors will also have water for sale.

What Can I Bring Into the Festival?

Sunglasses, cell phones, bandannas, small bags, and earplugs are not only allowed but are recommended. The usual EDM festival staples are permitted, such as festival totems, glow sticks, LED hula hoops and poi, flags and banners, furry backpacks, fuzzy boots, animal hats, and pretty much every kind of colorful getup.

What Shouldn’t I Bring?

Any of the usual items that are forbidden at a music or EDM festival, including illegal substances, drug paraphernalia, lasers, weapons (toy versions or otherwise), eye drops, outside food or drink, posters, large purses, open packs of cigarettes or tampons, or large bags. LED gloves are also forbidden, which means no light shows, as are Native American headdresses, which means no cultural appropriation or casual racism.