    Herban Planet
4
Dadadoh + the POC are working on a new album.
Dadadoh + the POC are working on a new album.
Frank C. Photography

Dadadoh Dishes the Details of His Band's Upcoming Album

Em Casalena | October 14, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

No matter what day of the week, the hour of the day, or degree of sweltering heat, the Valley always seems to have a wealth of shows going on at any one time.

Phoenix doesn’t get enough credit for the entertainment its artists put out on the regular. Valley musicians are more than willing to put in the work to perform.

Perhaps a little too hard-working.

Dadadoh, who is known Bryan Preston when not on stage, is one such artist. He's been present in the Phoenix music scene for close to a decade now and is currently performing with his outfit Dadadoh + the POC. Their upcoming album, tentatively titled Hooligans, channels the pulse of what makes local music so special. Preston says it also highlights why performing constantly can be bad for musicians and listeners alike.

“It's kind of funny to say this, but I feel like playing fewer shows is better not just for bands as a whole, but for people individually,” he reveals in an interview with Phoenix New Times. “I know people want to be totally engulfed in music and all of that. But I think it's important to also have your personal life together. Before you can really entertain or create a message for anybody you got at least have your life together, I feel.”

Preston might consider taking his own advice considering the number of projects he's involved in, including Spicy Mayo's debut album, which has a release party on Sunday, October 20, at The Rebel Lounge. Hooligans, which doesn't have a release date yet, is likely going to be a sort of ode to musicians in Phoenix, as well as a thoughtful critique on boundaries (or lack thereof).

“[The new album] is definitely reflecting a lot on being overworked in the music scene out here," he says. "Overall the message is positive, but we’re looking at a lot of the pitfalls that can come with being in a band, and having that responsibility and knowing when to say enough is enough. I feel like a lot of people feel like they're obligated to be this thing that they've created. But at the end of the day, it's supposed to be fun and to enrich your life and it shouldn't be a burden.”

Despite the critical explorations of creative labor and mental health, this is still going to be a Dadadoh album, complete with high-energy performances, sweeping melodies, positive lyrics, and thriving beats that will get any listener’s blood pumping. Artists will feel validated by what Hooligans says and listeners will enjoy the album's eclectic instrumentation.

“There will be a lot more guest vocals, guest instruments. It’s going to be a bigger sound overall," Preston says. "The first album was very garage-y. This one’s going to have horns and strings. A little bit longer of a record, too. MCDC is going to be on the record, as well as Caleb from Boycott! and Ricky from Spicy Mayo doing some saxophone stuff. It’s going to be a whole new sound.”

Dadadoh + the POC are scheduled to perform at the free Punk Rock Art Show at The Rhythm Room on Thursday, October 17, and The Rebel Lounge on Sunday, October 20. Tickets for the latter are available via Eventbrite.

