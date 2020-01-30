Dani's Local Dish: Music That Makes You Text Your Ex

The weekend starts early with a couple of great Thursday night shows, then things move right into Friday.

Tonight, January 30, fellow KWSS Radio host Brett Coleman of the Vibes Alive Show is hosting a live recording of his radio show at Last Exit Live. This free evening of music, interviews, and giveaways include acoustic performances from Black Bottom Lighters, Haley Green, Why Worry, The Irie, and Clint Stevens.

In case you're not familiar with Vibes Alive, the reggae-themed show hit the ground running early last year. It brings grooves from some well-known, indie, and local artists. You can listen to the show every Saturday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. Tonight's live recording begins at 7 p.m. And did I mention it's free?

Another show happening tonight will appease your garage-pop punk hip-hop side. Sore Eyes was recently named a rising artist to watch this year by Yab Yum Music and Arts, along with emo-rap artist The God Samaritan. Both are at Trunk Space tonight for a night of music titled A Show That Was Supposed to Work.

Believe me when I say that these are both artists that you should be paying attention to. Sore Eyes' latest EP, Songs That Were Supposed to Work, will have you texting your ex, but after listening to "Let It Burn," the latest single from The God Samaritan, you'll be moving on. The show starts at 7 p.m., and it’s $10 at the door.

EXPAND Mickey and Jesse Pangburn of MRCH. Matt Le

Your early start to the weekend continues Friday night with an art and music show at Yucca Tap Room. Check out art from at least a dozen artists while listening to music from Bogan Via, MRCH, Terra Fractal, The Doyenne, and more. This free show begins at 7 p.m. and goes on all night long.

Everyone loves The Haymarket Squares. Rachael Smtih

Over at Last Exit Live, The Haymarket Squares promise to share some new of their patented "punkgrass" and brought along Some Dark Hollow and The Sunpunchers for the evening. It will be a night of Americana goodness beginning at 9 p.m., and tickets just $10.

You have my permission to take Saturday off.