Dani's Local Dish: Downtown Saturday Night

For many, this is the first full week back in a routine. By Friday, you will most certainly be itching to see a show. Luckily, there's plenty of new music and shows happening to help you continue your transition into a new decade.

On a serious note, someone in our local music family needs our support. On January 4, Nick Sterling, the lead guitarist in Wyves, was in a car accident with his family. Everyone in the car was seriously injured, including Sterling's 5-year-old daughter. Please keep them in your thoughts. There is a GoFundMe page set up if you can help with medical costs.

Solo Lounsbury performing with The Woodworks. Elaine Thomas Campbell

This Friday at Pho Cao, you can celebrate former KWSS DJ Brandi Fjeld's recovery from addiction. She's one of the biggest local music fans in Phoenix, wears her journey on her sleeve, and is a huge David Bowie fan. She put together a blast of a show to pay homage to the Starman's passing in 2016. I Am Hologram, Laura Hamlin, The Woodworks, and Daphne and the Glitches will be joining her. Will there be Bowie covers? Probably, but find out for yourself starting at 7:30 p.m.

Friday is also a night for some punk-grass (that's punk and bluegrass, y'all) garage rock out at Valley Bar. The Lonesome Wilderness are releasing their new album, Awake In The Night, and it’s going to be quite the underground party. Decker and Mr. Mudd & Mr. Gold are joining in the celebration, so that means dancing is not just suggested but required. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

You might as well just find a way to stay in downtown Phoenix overnight, because the party continues at Valley Bar on Saturday with the Foxadillo album release party. Their power pop-jazz infused sound is unique, and they found the perfect bands to join them in celebrating, including Japhy’s Descent, Aunt B, and Radio Blonde. This show begins a bit earlier at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are only $5.

EXPAND Get to Valley Bar early on Saturday to see Foxadillo. Tory Howell

You'll still have plenty of time to head over to Crescent Ballroom and catch most of the seventh annual Phoenix Rock Lottery, presented by Psyko Steve Presents and benefiting one of the most awesome music nonprofits out there, Rosie’s House.

If you're a Rock Lottery novice, here’s how it works: 25 local musicians gather early in the morning and are randomly selected to form five bands. These bands work all day to create three original songs and one cover, which they will all perform Saturday evening. The performers come from different genres. The year's lineup includes Matt Classen from Coyote Tango, Etti Bown from Harper and the Moths, Saydi Driggers from Whstle, Meghan Herring from Dollskin, Scott Johnson from Gin Blossoms, and more.

Rosie’s House began with 45 students in a small home in south Phoenix and has since grown to a full-fledged music academy with over 300 students benefiting from the power of music education each year. The show begins at 8:30 p.m. This show is hosted by my radio sister Mo! from AltAZ 93.3 FM, so this show just went through the roof in entertainment value. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the show.

I would be remiss if I didn’t add yet another show at Valley Bar coming on Tuesday, January 14. KWSS 93.9 FM is presenting the Los Angeles band Broken Baby with their label-mates Tummyache from Austin. We added local support from Paper Foxes and The Maybe Next Years. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. We know it’s a school night, kids, so we’ll get you home in time to catch some shut=eye. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door.