Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Filmmaker Matty Steinkamp is heading up this year's Indie Film Fest.EXPAND
Filmmaker Matty Steinkamp is heading up this year's Indie Film Fest.
Lynn Trimble

Dani's Local Dish: Video Made the Local Music Star

Dani Cutler | February 6, 2020 | 7:00am
Downtown Phoenix is a great place for music and movie fans to hang out this weekend.

The Indie Film Fest is taking place from Friday to Sunday. Now in its second year, the event will take over FilmBar and Paz Cantina, and there'll be a virtual reality component that will have you seeing Phoenix from a new perspective.

Sunday night is music video screening night, which I'm excited to host. There will be video submissions from Harper and the Moths, Gabe Kubanda, Mouse Powell, Rae Lydia, Break the Robot, and many more. Plus, there's an afterparty at Paz Cantina. You can buy a weekend pass, or individual tickets are available.

Chopper John’s will be hopping Friday night with the debut of the first single from the new glam-rock group Daphne and the Glitches. I first saw them play at Pho Cao in late 2019, and had to have them at the KWSS fall fundraiser show in November. Joining them are Rae Lydia, Sliced Limes, and Gnarwhal Jrz. The show begins at 8 p.m.

Saturday at Wasted Grain in Scottsdale, reggae band The Irie celebrate the release of their debut EP Coming Down. The Irie was started by George Ruiz, who came to Phoenix from Hawaii and quickly connected with Johnny Maurer (old school locals and KWSS listeners will remember him from The VeraGroove).

What started as a show now feels like a festival, with acoustic performances by Sam Wiley, ZeeCeeKeely, Jason Devore from Authority Zero, and more. Main performances include Terra Fractal, Sunset Voodoo, Terra Fractal, mob vs. ballot box, and so much more. There will also be live art and a raffle with a $300 cajón as the top prize. The good vibes begin at 3:30 p.m. and go until 10:30 p.m. At only $10 a ticket, that’s quite a bang for your buck.

 
Dani Cutler is the morning show host on independent radio station KWSS 93.9 FM, which supports local independent artists as part of its regular alternative music rotation. She has been volunteering for the station since 2007. You'll often find her out at a show or walking around with her headphones on because she forgot she was wearing them.

