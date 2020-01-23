 


  Herban Planet
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

Sophie Dorsten will perform at the Marquee on Saturday.
Kelly Kuehn

Dani's Local Dish: One Step Beyond

Dani Cutler | January 23, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

There is plenty of new music on the horizon, and I can’t wait to share it with you. But until then, there's a birthday party and a charity event to get you moving this weekend, and you can attend both without trying to be at two shows on the same night.

On Friday, January 24, Wyves' frontman Corey Gloden is celebrating another trip around the sun with a huge bash at Rebel Lounge that will bring many local favorites to the stage. The rollicking rock band have been riding a wave of success since their 2018 album R U OK?, so they're home after getting some tour time in.

There is never a dull moment at one of their shows. Bringing rhythm rockers Ali A and the Agency, Harper and the Moths, indie band The Runner Up, and the funk of Radio Blonde to the mix only ensures that you are in for about five hours of straight-up dancing. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $15.

On Saturday, January 25, you can learn about an amazing organization while seeing some up-and-coming artists perform. One Step Beyond provides dynamic, responsive programs that engage the talents of individuals who have intellectual disabilities. They're empowered to achieve their dreams of optimal independence, enriching social networks, and participating effectively in the community.

One of many offerings available through the organization is a music program with a fully equipped studio. Daily classes are offered in vocal and instrument training as well as music production and weekly karaoke. Their group Heartstrings (which includes members in the program) will be performing at the One Step Beyond Local Showcase at Marquee Theatre with teenage singer-songwriter Sophie Dorsten, jam band The Sound Bombers, Chad Rubin, rockers Black Mountain Project, jazz-reggae hybrid Highest Conspiracy, and many more. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and doors open at 5 p.m.

 
Dani Cutler is the morning show host on independent radio station KWSS 93.9 FM, which supports local independent artists as part of its regular alternative music rotation. She has been volunteering for the station since 2007. You'll often find her out at a show or walking around with her headphones on because she forgot she was wearing them.

