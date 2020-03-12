 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

Jane N' the Jungle perform at Pho Cao on Friday night.EXPAND
Jane N' the Jungle perform at Pho Cao on Friday night.
Jim Louvau

Dani's Local Dish: Something Bold, Something New

Dani Cutler | March 12, 2020 | 7:00am
There's plenty of local love to dish about this week.

On Thursday, you can catch three new bands so fresh that none of them have recorded music yet. Taylor Sackson, the former leader of Vintage Wednesday, has put together a new group called Cape May. Sackson describes themselves as "if The Allman Brothers loved skateboarding, but without being dad rock.”

Her friend Michael Coughlin has a new band named Buddy Culture, who have a fresh, melody-driven alt-rock feel. They share a similar vibe with KC Angels, a collaboration between The Sink or Swim's former bassist and his brother Ben.

All three bands will debut at The Rebel Lounge on Thursday night. Tickets are $10 to $15 via Eventbrite.

I am hoping that Friday the 13th is lucky for Marc Norman. He’s a Valley legend with his grunge-rock band Ghetto Cowgirl. They've been around since the '90s, and Norman ran an amazing campaign for Tempe City Council.

He's hosting a free show at Trumbull's on Mill in downtown Tempe. In addition to Ghetto Cowgirl, rock staples The Pistoleros and the soulful sounds of Sliced Limes will take the stage. The show starts at 9:30 p.m.

I love '80s music, which is why I also host Dani’s Diner Retro Hour on KWSS. When I heard that Nigel Fairchild, the bassist from former local glam-rock band The Pleasure Victims, had put together a new project paying tribute to Gary Numan, I was all in. The Numan League is playing a show on Saturday, March 14, at Pho Cao, located at 7436 East McDowell Road in Scottsdale.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention a little shindig happening at Pho Cao to celebrate my 13th year with KWSS. I have some good friends joining me: Ali A and the Agency, Break the Robot, Jane N’ The Jungle, Radio Blonde, and Sophie Dorsten. The fun starts at 7 p.m. There’s a $10 cover, which helps support the station.

 
Dani Cutler is the morning show host on independent radio station KWSS 93.9 FM, which supports local independent artists as part of its regular alternative music rotation. She has been volunteering for the station since 2007. You'll often find her out at a show or walking around with her headphones on because she forgot she was wearing them.

