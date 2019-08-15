Debbie Harry Is Coming to Phoenix

X-Offenders, pretty babies, and Sunday girls of the world rejoice: Debbie Harry is coming to town.

The Blondie frontwoman and glass heart-breaker is coming to Phoenix to promote her new memoir, Face It. In a live event organized by Changing Hands Bookstore and Zia Records, Harry will be at the Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, October 5, from 7 to 9 p.m.. Joining Harry onstage for a freewheeling conversation will be fellow Blondie co-founder Chris Stein and multidisciplinary artist/director Rob Roth. In addition to the talk, there will be a visual presentation accompanying the event.

For fans of New York punk, New Wave music, and Fab Five Freddy shoutouts, the publication of Harry’s memoir is a big deal. She was there at ground zero for the CBGB punk explosion — an eyewitness and peer to the likes of The Ramones, Patti Smith, Television, Talking Heads, New York Dolls, and the unfortunately aptly named Dead Boys. Face It chronicles everything from the rapture of Blondie’s early years as a scrappy band of Phil Spector-loving punks to the high tide of their success as New Wave hit-makers.

Dreamin’ is free, but seeing Debbie Harry in person isn’t: Tickets to the events can be purchased in one of two packages via the Changing Hands site. For $40.30, attendees get admission for one person and a signed hardcover copy of the book. For $45.30, they get a signed hardcover copy of the book and admission for two people.

Books can be picked up at will call in the Orpheum lobby beginning at 6 p.m. on the day of the event. Attendees will need to contact Changing Hands within 30 days of the event to reserve their copy; after those 30 days, you will receive trade credit to Changing Hands for the cost of the book plus tax. If something comes up and you can't make it to the event, don’t resign yourself to the Island of Lost Souls: you can still get your signed copy of Face It by calling 602-274-0067.

Hopefully, they won’t leave you hangin’ on the telephone.