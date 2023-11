Your ultimate guide to Desert Sky Music Festival in Chandler

click to enlarge Country music hitmaker Jackson Dean. David McClister

Country music sensation Lainey Wilson is experiencing the biggest year of her career. The Louisiana-born singer, songwriter and recording artist has a hit album out (“Bell Bottom Country”), won a slew of CMA Awards (including Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year) and has earned a pair of Grammy nominations.Lainey Wilson has also performed at a number of high-profile music festivals this year, including Lollapalooza in Chicago, South Carolina’s Riverfront Revival and Country Jam USA in Wisconsin. This weekend, she’ll add another big gig to her list when she headlines the inaugural Desert Sky Music Festival in Chandler on Saturday.Wilson won’t be the only famous name taking the stage at the outdoor country music extravaganza at The Park at Wild Horse Pass, as hitmakers like Parmalee, Michael Ray and Jackson Dean are also scheduled to perform.Want to know more about the event? Check out the following guide to Desert Sky Music Festival, which includes the full schedule, parking info and other details.The Desert Sky Music Festival is on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Park at Wild Horse Pass, 19615 S. 48th St. in Chandler.The festival runs from 2 to 10 p.m.No. The festival is an all-ages event. General admission is $60 and kids 12 and under can get in free when accompanied by a paid adult. VIP tickets are $385 for adults and $125 for kids and include an exclusive entrance, access to a VIP area and viewing pit at the front of the stage, a catered meal, eight beverages and other perks.The forecast for Saturday is predicting rain in the morning. The good news is it’s expected to clear up before the festival kicks off at 2 p.m. (The grass will likely be damp, though, so bring appropriate footwear.) Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s throughout the afternoon and evening, so a hoodie or jacket would be a good idea.The most direct route to The Park at Wild Horse Pass involves using local freeways, according to festival organizers.A Street Outlaws racing event will also occur on Saturday at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park adjacent to the festival. Allow for potential traffic delays when planning your arrival time.Nope.Yes. A pick-up and drop-off area for ride-sharing services will be located just west of the festival.Multiple parking lots are located near The Park at Wild Horse Pass and passes can be purchased in advance . General admission parking is available in the A, B and C lots for $20 per vehicle. If you’d prefer to park closer, the Premier lot is next to the festival and is $50 per vehicle. An RV lot is also available and is $75 to $375 per vehicle.Here is a complete rundown of the festival’s set times:2 p.m. — DJ Smylz2:45 p.m. — Matt Farris4 p.m. — Jackson Dean5:15 p.m. — Michael Ray6:45 p.m. — Parmalee8:30 p.m. — Lainey WilsonThe main entrance will be located on the east side of the park while the VIP entrance is along the south side.According to organizers, bag searches, pat-downs and other screenings will be conducted prior to entry. Attendees who are 21 and over will be issued a wristband in order to buy alcohol.Small, lightweight backpacks, drawstring bags or purses no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 12 inches will be allowed. All bags will be subject to search at any time inside the festival.Re-entry is not allowed at Desert Sky Music Festival.Sunscreen lotion, hats, sunglasses, cameras, prescription medication, snacks for small children and one sealed bottle of water are all permitted. General admission attendees can bring chairs, provided they don’t block anyone else’s view of the stage.The following items can’t be brought into the festival:Of course. Various food vendors will be available in the southwest corner of the festival grounds. Full bars will be available throughout the event and in the VIP section where 21 and over attendees with wristbands can purchase alcohol. Not all vendors will accept debit or credit cards, so you’ll want to bring some cash (ATMs will be available at the event).Yard games, merch vendors and an axe-throwing booth will also be available.