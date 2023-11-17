Your ultimate guide to Desert Sky Music Festival in Chandler

Lainey Wilson has also performed at a number of high-profile music festivals this year, including Lollapalooza in Chicago, South Carolina’s Riverfront Revival and Country Jam USA in Wisconsin. This weekend, she’ll add another big gig to her list when she headlines the inaugural Desert Sky Music Festival in Chandler on Saturday.
Wilson won’t be the only famous name taking the stage at the outdoor country music extravaganza at The Park at Wild Horse Pass, as hitmakers like Parmalee, Michael Ray and Jackson Dean are also scheduled to perform.
Want to know more about the event? Check out the following guide to Desert Sky Music Festival, which includes the full schedule, parking info and other details.
When and where is the Desert Sky Music Festival?
The Desert Sky Music Festival is on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Park at Wild Horse Pass, 19615 S. 48th St. in Chandler.
What are the hours of the Desert Sky Music Festival?
The festival runs from 2 to 10 p.m.
Does the Desert Sky Music Festival have age limits?
No. The festival is an all-ages event.
How much are tickets for the Desert Sky Music Festival?
General admission is $60 and kids 12 and under can get in free when accompanied by a paid adult. VIP tickets are $385 for adults and $125 for kids and include an exclusive entrance, access to a VIP area and viewing pit at the front of the stage, a catered meal, eight beverages and other perks.
What’s the weather going to be like?
The forecast for Saturday is predicting rain in the morning. The good news is it’s expected to clear up before the festival kicks off at 2 p.m. (The grass will likely be damp, though, so bring appropriate footwear.) Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s throughout the afternoon and evening, so a hoodie or jacket would be a good idea.
How do I get to the Desert Sky Music Festival?
The most direct route to The Park at Wild Horse Pass involves using local freeways, according to festival organizers.
- Loop 202: Take Exit 46 and head south on 40th Street, east on Willis Road and then south on 46th Street. Look for signs directing you to the parking lot.
- Interstate 10: Take Exit 164 and go east on Queen Creek Road, north on Maricopa Road and then west on 48th Street before looking for signs for parking.
Is public transit available to the Desert Sky Music Festival?
Nope.
Can I take Uber or Lyft to the Desert Sky Music Festival?
Yes. A pick-up and drop-off area for ride-sharing services will be located just west of the festival.
Where can I park for the Desert Sky Music Festival?
Multiple parking lots are located near The Park at Wild Horse Pass and passes can be purchased in advance. General admission parking is available in the A, B and C lots for $20 per vehicle. If you’d prefer to park closer, the Premier lot is next to the festival and is $50 per vehicle. An RV lot is also available and is $75 to $375 per vehicle.
What is the schedule for the Desert Sky Music Festival?
Here is a complete rundown of the festival’s set times:
2 p.m. — DJ Smylz
2:45 p.m. — Matt Farris
4 p.m. — Jackson Dean
5:15 p.m. — Michael Ray
6:45 p.m. — Parmalee
8:30 p.m. — Lainey Wilson
Where are the entrances to the Desert Sky Music Festival?
The main entrance will be located on the east side of the park while the VIP entrance is along the south side.
What should I expect at security at Desert Sky Music Festival?
According to organizers, bag searches, pat-downs and other screenings will be conducted prior to entry. Attendees who are 21 and over will be issued a wristband in order to buy alcohol.
What is the bag policy at the Desert Sky Music Festival?
Small, lightweight backpacks, drawstring bags or purses no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 12 inches will be allowed. All bags will be subject to search at any time inside the festival.
Is there re-entry?
Re-entry is not allowed at Desert Sky Music Festival.
What else can I bring to the festival?
Sunscreen lotion, hats, sunglasses, cameras, prescription medication, snacks for small children and one sealed bottle of water are all permitted. General admission attendees can bring chairs, provided they don’t block anyone else’s view of the stage.
What items are prohibited at Desert Sky Music Festival?
The following items can’t be brought into the festival:
- Coolers and outside food or beverage
- Fireworks and explosives
- Firearms, knives or other type of weapon
- Laser pointers
- Drones
- Umbrellas larger than 48 inches in diameter
- Shade structures and tents
- Pets (with the exception of service dogs)
- Any illegal substances or harmful chemicals
- Wheeled devices like bikes, wagons and skateboards
- Any items considered to be dangerous or disruptive by security or staff