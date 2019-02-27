Zeds Dead Will Light Up The Valley At Deadbeats 420

Genreless music formed by heart-stopping beat drops and deep bass repetitions is the name of the game for electronic music group Zeds Dead. Since their latest album, Northern Lights, came out in 2016, the duo has been touring the globe bringing electrifying dance anthems to the masses.
Zeds Dead's latest venture is Deadbeats 420, an electronic dance music festival coming to Chandler this 4/20. Troyboi, Liquid Stranger, 1788-L, and Blanke will share the stage for a night of gritty harmonies in the desert.
Deadbeats, Zeds Dead's independent record label, is hosting this event along with more than 15 others in North America and Europe this year. For each show, a new interactive design will artistically draw the space together and create a new platform for creativity. In the past, there were arcade machines, graffiti walls,
Deadbeats 420 will be at the Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, the usual haunt for Relentless events. General Admission tickets cost $45 and the Frontlines VIP pit passes, which include access to the pit, a commemorative lanyard, and express entry into the venue, are $85. This is an 18-and-over event, and fair warning to all you, um, cannabis enthusiasts looking to attend: While it may be 4/20, you may not want to try to smuggle anything in.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Deadbeats 420. With Zeds Dead, Troyboi, others. Saturday, April 20, at Rawhide Event Center, 5700 West North Loop Road, Chandler; 480-502-5600; deadbeatsofficial.com. Tickets are $45 to $85 via relentlessbeats.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!