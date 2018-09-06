Experimental Guitarist Tashi Dorji Lets the Riffs Fall Where They May

Experimental guitarist Tashi Dorji is prolific. From full-length LPs to singles and live records, he’s got dozens of releases available, and on each, his honed and intimate knowledge of the instrument finds him plucking and twisting the strings in ways that shift and bend the listener’s mind just as much. Sometimes the songs are stark and choppy, like “If I Were You, I’d Leap Into the Torrent,” his track from the Mother of All Saints split 7" with Eyvind Kang. Its mild discordance offers enough warmth for you to stick with it until the end, with plenty of little side trips along the way. “All This World is Like This Valley,” found on Collected Works, is the opposite — it’s melodic and sweet, folky mountain music, the kind you’d expect to hear while lazing on a Carolina hillside.

Dorji was born in Bhutan, but has been stationed in Asheville, North Carolina, since 2000. Dorji is also a constant collaborator, and when he visits Phoenix, he’ll be performing with John Dieterich, who is best known for playing in San Francisco’s Deerhoof. Currently, Dorji is on a road trip with his partner and two kids, enjoying nature and peppering their travels with some live shows. He took some time to talk about his roots, his experimental style, and the upcoming shows with Dieterich.

At your upcoming show at Trunk Space, you’ll be performing with John Dieterich from Deerhoof. How did that happen?

Caleb (Dailey) from Moone Records made it happen. I contacted him about doing a show, and he was really interested in putting one together. He mentioned that he knows John and that John likes our music and would like to collaborate.