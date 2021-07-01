Your Guide to Fourth of July Parties in Metro Phoenix in 2021

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Yes, party monsters, there will be celebrations happening at hotels, nightclubs, and music venues across the metro Phoenix area over the Fourth of July weekend this year.

The four-day period from Thursday, July 1, to Sunday, July 4, will see a number of day parties, nightlife events, and special shows happening in honor of the holiday weekend. Some will be patriotic pool parties and star-spangled celebrations while others will be flat-out ragers with DJs and dancing.

Here's our rundown of the biggest and best events where you can hold it down during the day or light up the night.

Sparkle W Scottsdale Hotel, 7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, 480-970-2100

The W's "Red, White & Bubbly" weekend gets going with an evening of DJs performing in the hotel's Cottontail lounge. Patrons are encouraged to dress in red, white, and blue outfits for the event, which starts at 9 p.m.

Independence Day Hip-Hop Fest Stratus Event Center, 4344 West Indian School Road, 602-751-4690

Roc Nation recording artist Kalan.FRFR will be the featured performer at this evening-long concert on Thursday, July 1. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 for general admission, $75 for VIP, and $150 for a "meet and greet" package.

Freedom Free-Play Friday Dangerzone Arcade at Uncle Bear's, 612 East Germann Road, Gilbert, 480-867-1585

Freedom ain’t free, but the games at Dangerzone Arcade inside this Uncle Bear’s location will be during this event from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 2. (The arcade’s selection of pinball machines aren’t included, though.) Patrons can also partake in craft beer selections from Uncle Bear’s bar. Admission is also free.

EXPAND Dim Mak founder, superstar DJ, and party guru Steve Aoki. Jim Louvau

Summersesh 2021 Rawhide Event Center, 5700 West North Loop Road, Chandler, 480-502-5600

Dim Mak founder Steve Aoki will be flinging sheet cake and dropping high-energy beats when he headlines this festival-like event on Friday, July 2. Fellow electronic dance music stars Jauz, 4B, SayMyName, Lost Kings, and Nostalgix will also perform. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the 18-and-over event starts at 8 p.m. General admission is $52.50 and VIP tickets are $125.

Maya Dayclub 7333 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, 480-625-0528

Maya’s “IndepenDANCE Weekend” kicks off with a special edition of its Soaked Saturdays pool party on July 3. Local DJs will drop beats throughout the day and bottle and VIP service will be available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission starts at $100.

AREZZONA Rawhide Event Center, 5700 West North Loop Road, Chandler, 480-502-5600

Beats and bass will boom from the sound system at a massive outdoor electronic dance music event Saturday, July 3, at Rawhide when well-known DJ/producers like REZZ, G Jones, CharlesTheFirst, Of the Trees, and Youms perform. Gates open at 8 p.m. General admission is $50 and VIP tickets are $125.

Third of July Glow Stick Party Harold’s Corral, 6895 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, 480-488-1906

Local country band Silver Sage will perform at this patriotic event on Saturday, which will also feature cornhole contests, eating contests, darts, ping pong, and other activities. Drink specials include $3 Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, and White Claw. Glow sticks will be provided to attendees. Start time is 2 p.m. Admission is free.

EXPAND Partying poolside at the W during a previous Fourth of July. W Scottsdale Hotel

W Scottsdale Hotel 7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, 480-970-2100

The hotel’s second-floor WET Deck will host a patriotic-themed pool party on Saturday, July 3, with sets by DJs Aaron Taylor, Knick Knack, and Complex. There will also be stilt-walkers dressed like George Washington, bomb pop Champagne cocktails being served, “stars and stripes” bottle service, and acrobatic performers dressed in red, white, and blue. The party goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s free to attend for hotel guests while the general public must reserve a table with the VIP host to guarantee entry. Text 602-405-0099 for details.

Downlow: Raveicon Endgame, 1233 South Alma School Road, 480-331-1809

Cosplayers are welcome at this rave-like costume party on Saturday, July 3. More than a dozen DJs will spin at the eight-hour event, which goes until 4 a.m., including Dark Mark, Average Joe, Cold Press, Devin West, Dykotomi, Forrest Bump, Heybud, Hoserz, L9V, and Medicine Mike. Endgame's second-floor lounge and patio will also offer excellent views of the fireworks show happening across the street. The party starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $30 and VIP tickets are $100. More details are available here.

Cobra Arcade Bar 801 North Second Street, 602-595-5873

DJs Mane One and Yellawave will be in the mix during the “Hot Cobra Summer” day party on Sunday, July 4. There will also be signature drinks, classic arcade games, and more. Doors open at 4 p.m. and admission is free.

EXPAND Fun with floaties at Maya in Scottsdale. Benjamin Leatherman

Maya Dayclub 7333 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, 480-625-0528

Electro-funk duo Chromeo (a.k.a. David “Dave 1” Macklovitch and Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel) will perform a headlining DJ set at Maya’s Fourth of July pool party on Sunday afternoon. Gates open at noon and early-bird general admission tickets are $40.

MayneSwing Celebrates Independence Day The Nash, 110 East Roosevelt Street, 602-795-0464

All-female vocal jazz trio MayneSwing will visit The Nash to stage a special Independence Day performance at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Tickets are $25.

Destructo Shady Park, 26 East University Drive, Tempe, 480-474-4222

Gary Richards, better known as Destructo, will spend his Fourth of July dropping house music and electronic behind the mixers at Shady Park during a special session of TreeHouse Sunday. Local DJ Ekonovah will open the affair, which begins at 3 p.m. A cover will be charged at the door.