Your ultimate guide to Dreamy Draw music festival

The inaugural Dreamy Draw Music Festival — a two-day event featuring more than 20 different indie bands and artists of the Americana, bluegrass, folk and rootsy variety — will take place at the newly remodeled Scottsdale Civic Center. Headliners include Midland, Lord Huron, Margo Price, Luke Grimes, Watchhouse, Breland, Hailey Whitters, Trampled by Turtles, American Aquarium and Jamestown Revival.
Performances will take place on three stages within the civic center, which recently received a $35 million overhaul last year.
As Dreamy Draw Music Festival co-founder and talent buyer RJ Largay told Phoenix New Times in July, the event is a “multifaceted experience” encompassing the various genres connected with country music.
“We're going to lean into the Southwestern sort of vibe but will have more than just country music," he says. "We're going to have bluegrass. We’re going to have folk. We're going to have Americana. Some of the bands on the lineup, like Midland, blur the lines between all those genres, but we also want to be inclusive of Americana and some of the more traditional country [music]."
The festival will also tie into Old Town Scottsdale’s history as a Wild West destination, which dates back to the founding of the city in the late 1800s.
If you're interested in attending, pardner, we've put together a guide to the Dreamy Draw Music Festival covering everything you'll need to know, including ticket info, where to park and what to bring (other than your cowboy hat and Wranglers).
When and where is the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?
The festival will take place on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4 at Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, 7380 E. Second St. in Scottsdale.
What are the hours of the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?
Gates open at 1 p.m. each day and performances will go on until 11 p.m.
How much are tickets for the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?
General admission is $90 for single-day admission or $140 for a weekend pass. VIP tickets are $170 per day or $315 for the weekend and include access to private lounges, exclusive viewing areas at each stage and premium food and drink options.
Are there age limits?
Dreamy Draw Music Festival is an all-ages event and kids 6 and under can get in for free with a paid adult. You’ll have to be 21 or older to purchase or consume alcohol, though.
What’s the weather going to be like?
It’s going to be a great weekend to be out at a music festival. The forecast calls for clear skies with high temperatures in the 80s.
What is the schedule for the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?
The music gets going immediately after gates open at 1 p.m. each day. Performances will alternate between the festival’s three stages. Here’s the complete schedule for both days of Dreamy Draw.
Friday, Nov. 3
Gates open at 1 p.m.
Bronco Stage
4 to 5 p.m. — Nat Myers
6 to 7 p.m. — Stephen Wilson Jr.
8 to 9 p.m. — Margo Price
10 to 11 p.m. — Midland
Poncho Stage
2 to 3 p.m. — Matt Farris
4 to 5 p.m. — Logan Crosby
6 to 7 p.m. — Chase Wright
8 to 9 p.m. — Country Night
10 to 11 p.m. — Breland
Stampede Stage
1 to 2 p.m. — The Senators
3 to 4 p.m. — Grady Spencer and the Work
5 to 6 p.m. — Emily Nenni
7 to 8 p.m. — Hailey Whitters
9 to 10 p.m. — Luke Grimes
Saturday, Nov. 4
Gates open at 1 p.m.
Bronco Stage
4 to 5 p.m. — JD Clayton
6 to 7 p.m. — American Aquarium
8 to 9 p.m. — Trampled By Turtles
10 to 11 p.m. — Lord Huron
Poncho Stage
2 to 3 p.m. — American Hustler
4 to 5 p.m. — Logan Halstead
6 to 5 p.m. — Nolan Taylor
8 to 9 p.m. — Evan Honer
10 to 11 p.m. — Will Worden
Stampede Stage
1 to 2 p.m. — Taylor Glasheen
3 to 4 p.m. — Steely Dead
5 to 6 p.m. — Mighty Poplar
7 to 8 p.m. — Watchhouse
9 to 10 p.m. — Jamestown Revival
How do I get to the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?
Scottsdale Civic Center Mall is located along Drinkwater Boulevard just south of Indian School Road. There are two direct routes to get there:
- Take the Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway to Scottsdale Road/Rural Road (Exit 7) and then head north until you reach Drinkwater Boulevard and go north.
- Take the Loop 101/Pima Freeway to Indian School Road (Exit 47) before going west to Drinkwater Boulevard and heading south.