Your ultimate guide to Dreamy Draw music festival

When and where is the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?



What are the hours of the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?



How much are tickets for the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?



Are there age limits?



What’s the weather going to be like?



What is the schedule for the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?



How do I get to the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?



Take the Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway to Scottsdale Road/Rural Road (Exit 7) and then head north until you reach Drinkwater Boulevard and go north.

Take the Loop 101/Pima Freeway to Indian School Road (Exit 47) before going west to Drinkwater Boulevard and heading south.

Is public transit available to the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?



Can I ride my bike to the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?



Can I take Uber or Lyft to the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?



Where can I park for the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?



Where is the entrance to the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?



Is re-entry allowed at the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?



What is the bag policy at the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?



What else is allowed at the festival?



Should I bring cash?



Will food and drinks be available at the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?



What about water?



The “West’s Most Western Town” will become a haven for country tunes this weekend when a new music festival debuts in Scottsdale.The inaugural Dreamy Draw Music Festival — a two-day event featuring more than 20 different indie bands and artists of the Americana, bluegrass, folk and rootsy variety — will take place at the newly remodeled Scottsdale Civic Center. Headliners include Midland, Lord Huron, Margo Price, Luke Grimes, Watchhouse, Breland, Hailey Whitters, Trampled by Turtles, American Aquarium and Jamestown Revival.Performances will take place on three stages within the civic center, which recently received a $35 million overhaul last year.As Dreamy Draw Music Festival co-founder and talent buyer RJ Largay told Phoenix New Times in July, the event is a “multifaceted experience” encompassing the various genres connected with country music.“We're going to lean into the Southwestern sort of vibe but will have more than just country music," he says. "We're going to have bluegrass. We’re going to have folk. We're going to have Americana. Some of the bands on the lineup, like Midland, blur the lines between all those genres, but we also want to be inclusive of Americana and some of the more traditional country [music]."The festival will also tie into Old Town Scottsdale’s history as a Wild West destination, which dates back to the founding of the city in the late 1800s.If you're interested in attending, pardner, we've put together a guide to the Dreamy Draw Music Festival covering everything you'll need to know, including ticket info, where to park and what to bring (other than your cowboy hat and Wranglers).The festival will take place on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4 at Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, 7380 E. Second St. in Scottsdale.Gates open at 1 p.m. each day and performances will go on until 11 p.m. General admission is $90 for single-day admission or $140 for a weekend pass. VIP tickets are $170 per day or $315 for the weekend and include access to private lounges, exclusive viewing areas at each stage and premium food and drink options.Dreamy Draw Music Festival is an all-ages event and kids 6 and under can get in for free with a paid adult. You’ll have to be 21 or older to purchase or consume alcohol, though.It’s going to be a great weekend to be out at a music festival. The forecast calls for clear skies with high temperatures in the 80s.The music gets going immediately after gates open at 1 p.m. each day. Performances will alternate between the festival’s three stages. Here’s the complete schedule for both days of Dreamy Draw.4 to 5 p.m. — Nat Myers6 to 7 p.m. — Stephen Wilson Jr.8 to 9 p.m. — Margo Price10 to 11 p.m. — Midland2 to 3 p.m. — Matt Farris4 to 5 p.m. — Logan Crosby6 to 7 p.m. — Chase Wright8 to 9 p.m. — Country Night10 to 11 p.m. — Breland1 to 2 p.m. — The Senators3 to 4 p.m. — Grady Spencer and the Work5 to 6 p.m. — Emily Nenni7 to 8 p.m. — Hailey Whitters9 to 10 p.m. — Luke GrimesBronco Stage4 to 5 p.m. — JD Clayton6 to 7 p.m. — American Aquarium8 to 9 p.m. — Trampled By Turtles10 to 11 p.m. — Lord Huron2 to 3 p.m. — American Hustler4 to 5 p.m. — Logan Halstead6 to 5 p.m. — Nolan Taylor8 to 9 p.m. — Evan Honer10 to 11 p.m. — Will Worden1 to 2 p.m. — Taylor Glasheen3 to 4 p.m. — Steely Dead5 to 6 p.m. — Mighty Poplar7 to 8 p.m. — Watchhouse9 to 10 p.m. — Jamestown RevivalScottsdale Civic Center Mall is located along Drinkwater Boulevard just south of Indian School Road. There are two direct routes to get there:Yes. Valley Metro ’s No. 41 (Indian School Road) and 72 (Scottsdale Road/Rural Road) bus lines offer stops within walking distance of Scottsdale Civic Center Mall. Fares are $2 for a single ride or $4 for an all-day pass. Scottsdale's trolley system also operates in the area and the 68CM (68th Street/Camelback Road) or MLHD (Miller Road/Hayden Road) routes can get you a short distance from the festival.Yes. A bike valet service will be available outside the main entrance.Of course. In fact, festival organizers highly recommend using ride-sharing services. A pick-up and drop-off are will be located on the north side of Scottsdale City Hall, 3939 N Drinkwater Blvd,The good news is that there’s ample free parking within walking distance of Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, including multiple street spaces, lots and structures. A map of all the parking options in the area is available here Both the general admission and VIP entrance are located at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second St.No. There is no re-entry.Bags, backpacks and totes can be brought into the festival but must be made from clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and be no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 8 inches. Wallets, purses and wallets are also permitted. They don’t have to be clear but cannot be larger than 5 inches by 7 inches. All bags may be searched upon entry.According to Dreamy Draw organizers, non-professional cameras, GoPros, sunscreen, sunglasses, hats, bug spray, eyedrops, Chapstick, prescription medication and earplugs are all allowed.No. The festival is a cashless event and vendors will only accept credit and debit cards.Yes. Food vendors will have a diverse selection of curated regional and international cuisines available for purchase, including barbecue, tacos, burgers and vegan options, according to festival organizers. There will also be multiple bars selling craft beers, specialty cocktails, and artisanal non-alcoholic options.Attendees will be allowed to bring empty clear plastic bottles or water containers measuring up to 24 ounces. Empty single-pocket hydration packs are also permitted. A refill station will be available inside the festival.