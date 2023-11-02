 Guide to Dreamy Draw festival in Scottsdale: tickets, parking, lineup | Phoenix New Times
Your ultimate guide to Dreamy Draw music festival

Everything to know about the two-day country and Americana music event on Nov. 3-4 at Scottsdale Civic Center Mall.
November 2, 2023
Margo Price is scheduled to perform on Friday at the Dreamy Draw Music Festival.
Alysse Gafkjen
The “West’s Most Western Town” will become a haven for country tunes this weekend when a new music festival debuts in Scottsdale.

The inaugural Dreamy Draw Music Festival — a two-day event featuring more than 20 different indie bands and artists of the Americana, bluegrass, folk and rootsy variety — will take place at the newly remodeled Scottsdale Civic Center. Headliners include Midland, Lord Huron, Margo Price, Luke Grimes, Watchhouse, Breland, Hailey Whitters, Trampled by Turtles, American Aquarium and Jamestown Revival.

Performances will take place on three stages within the civic center, which recently received a $35 million overhaul last year.

As Dreamy Draw Music Festival co-founder and talent buyer RJ Largay told Phoenix New Times in July, the event is a “multifaceted experience” encompassing the various genres connected with country music.

“We're going to lean into the Southwestern sort of vibe but will have more than just country music," he says. "We're going to have bluegrass. We’re going to have folk. We're going to have Americana. Some of the bands on the lineup, like Midland, blur the lines between all those genres, but we also want to be inclusive of Americana and some of the more traditional country [music]."

The festival will also tie into Old Town Scottsdale’s history as a Wild West destination, which dates back to the founding of the city in the late 1800s.

If you're interested in attending, pardner, we've put together a guide to the Dreamy Draw Music Festival covering everything you'll need to know, including ticket info, where to park and what to bring (other than your cowboy hat and Wranglers).
click to enlarge
Folk duo Jamestown Revival are scheduled to perform on Saturday at Dreamy Draw Music Festival.
Jackie Lee

When and where is the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?

The festival will take place on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4 at Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, 7380 E. Second St. in Scottsdale.

What are the hours of the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?

Gates open at 1 p.m. each day and performances will go on until 11 p.m.

How much are tickets for the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?

General admission is $90 for single-day admission or $140 for a weekend pass. VIP tickets are $170 per day or $315 for the weekend and include access to private lounges, exclusive viewing areas at each stage and premium food and drink options.

Are there age limits?

Dreamy Draw Music Festival is an all-ages event and kids 6 and under can get in for free with a paid adult. You’ll have to be 21 or older to purchase or consume alcohol, though.

What’s the weather going to be like?

It’s going to be a great weekend to be out at a music festival. The forecast calls for clear skies with high temperatures in the 80s.
click to enlarge
Margo Price is scheduled to perform on Friday at the Dreamy Draw Music Festival.
Alysse Gafkjen

What is the schedule for the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?

The music gets going immediately after gates open at 1 p.m. each day. Performances will alternate between the festival’s three stages. Here’s the complete schedule for both days of Dreamy Draw.

Friday, Nov. 3
Gates open at 1 p.m.

Bronco Stage
4 to 5 p.m. — Nat Myers
6 to 7 p.m. — Stephen Wilson Jr.
8 to 9 p.m. — Margo Price
10 to 11 p.m. — Midland

Poncho Stage
2 to 3 p.m. — Matt Farris
4 to 5 p.m. — Logan Crosby
6 to 7 p.m. — Chase Wright
8 to 9 p.m. — Country Night
10 to 11 p.m. — Breland

Stampede Stage
1 to 2 p.m. — The Senators
3 to 4 p.m. — Grady Spencer and the Work
5 to 6 p.m. — Emily Nenni
7 to 8 p.m. — Hailey Whitters
9 to 10 p.m. — Luke Grimes
click to enlarge
Trampled By Turtles are scheduled to perform on Saturday at Dreamy Draw Music Festival.
Zoe Prinds

Saturday, Nov. 4
Gates open at 1 p.m.

Bronco Stage
4 to 5 p.m. — JD Clayton
6 to 7 p.m. — American Aquarium
8 to 9 p.m. — Trampled By Turtles
10 to 11 p.m. — Lord Huron

Poncho Stage
2 to 3 p.m. — American Hustler
4 to 5 p.m. — Logan Halstead
6 to 5 p.m. — Nolan Taylor
8 to 9 p.m. — Evan Honer
10 to 11 p.m. — Will Worden

Stampede Stage
1 to 2 p.m. — Taylor Glasheen
3 to 4 p.m. — Steely Dead
5 to 6 p.m. — Mighty Poplar
7 to 8 p.m. — Watchhouse
9 to 10 p.m. — Jamestown Revival
click to enlarge
Midland is scheduled to headline the Dreamy Draw Music Festival in November.
Harper Smith

How do I get to the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?

Scottsdale Civic Center Mall is located along Drinkwater Boulevard just south of Indian School Road. There are two direct routes to get there:
  • Take the Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway to Scottsdale Road/Rural Road (Exit 7) and then head north until you reach Drinkwater Boulevard and go north.
  • Take the Loop 101/Pima Freeway to Indian School Road (Exit 47) before going west to Drinkwater Boulevard and heading south.

Is public transit available to the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?

Yes. Valley Metro’s No. 41 (Indian School Road) and 72 (Scottsdale Road/Rural Road) bus lines offer stops within walking distance of Scottsdale Civic Center Mall. Fares are $2 for a single ride or $4 for an all-day pass. Scottsdale's trolley system also operates in the area and the 68CM (68th Street/Camelback Road) or MLHD (Miller Road/Hayden Road) routes can get you a short distance from the festival.

Can I ride my bike to the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?

Yes. A bike valet service will be available outside the main entrance.

Can I take Uber or Lyft to the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?

Of course. In fact, festival organizers highly recommend using ride-sharing services. A pick-up and drop-off are will be located on the north side of Scottsdale City Hall, 3939 N Drinkwater Blvd,

Where can I park for the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?

The good news is that there’s ample free parking within walking distance of Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, including multiple street spaces, lots and structures. A map of all the parking options in the area is available here.
click to enlarge
A map of the festival grounds.
Dreamy Draw Music Festival

Where is the entrance to the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?

Both the general admission and VIP entrance are located at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second St.

Is re-entry allowed at the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?

No. There is no re-entry.

What is the bag policy at the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?

Bags, backpacks and totes can be brought into the festival but must be made from clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and be no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 8 inches. Wallets, purses and wallets are also permitted. They don’t have to be clear but cannot be larger than 5 inches by 7 inches. All bags may be searched upon entry.

What else is allowed at the festival?

According to Dreamy Draw organizers, non-professional cameras, GoPros, sunscreen, sunglasses, hats, bug spray, eyedrops, Chapstick, prescription medication and earplugs are all allowed.

Should I bring cash?

No. The festival is a cashless event and vendors will only accept credit and debit cards.

Will food and drinks be available at the Dreamy Draw Music Festival?

Yes. Food vendors will have a diverse selection of curated regional and international cuisines available for purchase, including barbecue, tacos, burgers and vegan options, according to festival organizers. There will also be multiple bars selling craft beers, specialty cocktails, and artisanal non-alcoholic options.

What about water?

Attendees will be allowed to bring empty clear plastic bottles or water containers measuring up to 24 ounces. Empty single-pocket hydration packs are also permitted. A refill station will be available inside the festival.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman

