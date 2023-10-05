Guns N’ Roses' Phoenix concert likely to be bumped by Diamondbacks game

Guns N’ Roses fans of Phoenix will have to wait a little longer to rock out, thanks to the Arizona Diamondbacks.



That’s because the legendary hard rock band’s concert at Chase Field on Oct. 11 will reportedly be bumped because it conflicts with an upcoming D-backs playoff game at the stadium.



The Diamondbacks advanced to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the best-of-three NL Wild Card round. Its their first post-season series victory in 16 years.



Game 3 of the best-of-five NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers is scheduled to take place on Oct. 11 at Chase Field, the same night as the Guns N’ Roses gig.



On Monday, Diamondbacks CEO and president Derrick Hall told KTAR radio host Mike Broomhead that the concert would have to be rescheduled if the team advanced to the NLDS.



“That’s a good problem to have,” Hall told Broomhead.



Maybe if you’re a D-backs die-hard, but not so much for Guns N’ Roses fans.



The band's Chase Field show, which is part of their We're F'N' Back! world tour, was originally announced back in February, a month before Arizona's season began.



An official announcement of the concert’s rescheduling hasn’t been announced by either the Diamondbacks or show promoter Live Nation as of Wednesday night.