Ultimate guide to Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon in Glendale this weekend

For proof, look no further than the Full Moon Festival that took place last month at Fear Farm in Glendale, which co-founder Jonathan Luther estimates had a turnout of more than 4,000 people.
"It started as a house party we put on, but has transformed since then,” Luther says.
The festival — a multi-genre mix of music and art that coincides with the monthly full moon — has always maintained its local focus, though. Touring artists are eschewed in favor of homegrown creatives, DJs and musicians.
It’s why at Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon on Saturday, the latest edition of the event, will showcase 20 different local visual and installation artists and dozens of metro Phoenix DJs on the grounds of Fear Farm, the local haunted attraction that’s currently in its off-season.
It will also mark the seventh anniversary of the Full Moon Festival and will also include art cars, performances by local bands like Another Days Demons and Ring Finger No Pinky, more than 50 vendors and even an attempt to break the world record for the largest simultaneous howl at the moon.
“We believe in the value of what Arizona has to offer in terms of arts, culture and music. We believe in creating a safe space for expression,” Luther says. “And we believe in the power of bringing people together.”
Check out the following guide to Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon on Saturday for complete details about the event.
When is the Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.
Where is the Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
The festival is at Fear Farm, 6801 N. 99th Ave., Glendale.
How much are tickets to Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 on the day of the festival.
What is the Wolf Moon?
January’s full moon is sometimes known as the “Wolf Moon.” According to the Farmer's Almanac, the name comes from Europeans and Americans of the 18th Century who would often hear wolves howling at the moon around this time of year.
Is there an age limit at Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
Yes. You have to be 18 or older to attend the festival and 21 or older to buy and drink alcohol.
Do you need an ID to enter Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
Yes. A current government-issued ID is required upon entry to the Full Moon Festival to verify ages.
Is re-entry allowed at Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
No. Re-entry is not permitted at any Full Moon Festival.
Is there a dress code at Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
No. People are encouraged to "dress to express" and wear whatever they'd like. That said, temperatures will be between 50 and 60 degrees, so it's a smart idea to dress warmly.
How do you get to Fear Farm?
Fear Farm is located on 99th Avenue between Maryland and Glendale avenues. The most direct way to get there is to take the Agua Fria/Loop 101 Freeway, exit at Cardinals Way, head west to 99th Avenue and then go north. Luther says the only way to access the parking lot is by driving northbound on 99th Avenue. Anyone who is driving southbound will be asked to make a U-turn.
Can I take Uber or Lyft to Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
Yes. A rideshare pickup and dropoff will be available between the parking area and the festival entrance. Instruct your driver to go northbound on 99th Avenue to enter Fear Farm's grounds.
Where can I park for Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
Fear Farm has a large parking lot with spaces for several hundred vehicles. The cost is $15 per vehicle and Luther requests that people pay with cash to expedite the parking process.
Are there more than just DJs performing at Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
Yes. Luther says bands and live music are an “important part of the festival that differentiates us from being just a rave.” Local bands Arsenic Kitchen, Another Days Demons, DaDadoh + The POC, Divided Minds and Ring Finger No Pinky are all scheduled to perform at Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon.
What world record are they trying to break at Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
Luther says they’ll attempt to break the record for the most people howling at the moon simultaneously in one location. According to the Guinness World Records website, the current record is 803 people and was set in 2017 at Niagra Falls. “We are going to shatter it this weekend,” Luther says. “It's something fun to try because there are so many people who believe in what we're doing and they're down for the ride. We couldn't be more excited.” The attempt will take place at midnight at the Party Rock Stage.
What local art will be at Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
Luther says the work of 15 to 20 local visual artists will be showcased at the festival. “There will be a full-fledged art gallery with paintings and various (other) media ranging from street art to fine art adjacent to vendor row,” he says. Various interactive art pieces and installations will also be located throughout the festival grounds.
What vendors will be at Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
More than 50 local vendors will be selling arts, crafts, jewelry and fashion at Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon. “They're folks you see at First Fridays, cultural events, large-scale festivals and small art pop-ups around [metro Phoenix],” Luther says. “It's everyone and everything we vibe with that we think has something to offer the people who come to the festival.
What food and drink vendors will be at Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
Local food trucks and vendors Magic Coffee Bus, Freak Brothers Pizza, Tambayan Filipino Food, Chilligans Eatz N Treatz and Mafia Kitchen.
Can I buy alcohol at Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
Yes. Full bars with cocktails, seltzers, beer and other libations will be located near each stage.
Can I bring water into Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
You can bring sealed bottles of water to Full Moon Festival. CamelBak-style hydration packs are also allowed but must be empty upon entry. Water refill stations will be located near the center of the festival grounds.
Will there be other activities at Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
Yes. The JAM Tram will bring its karaoke truck to the festival if you feel like singing. Luther says that there will also be a tea lounge where attendees can escape the cold and enjoy a hot beverage.
What’s the Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon schedule?
The music begins at 8 p.m. on most of the festival’s five stages. Live music from local bands will take place on the Discovery Stage while DJs and EDM artists perform on the other stages. Here’s the complete schedule for Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon:
Party Rock Stage
8 to 9 p.m. — Medxx
9 to 9:45 p.m. — Prettyhard
9:45 to 10:30 p.m. — NastyHumanz
10:30 to 11:15 p.m. — Lodezz
11:15 to midnight — Zeuz
Midnight to 12:15 a.m. — World record howl attempt
12:15 to 1:05 a.m. — Pat Riot
1:05 to 2 a.m. — R3nd
Techno Snobs Stage
8 to 9:30 p.m. — Jo-Fx
9:30 to 11 p.m. — Anthony Ray
11 to midnight — Osiris
Midnight to 1 a.m. — 3Star
1 to 2 a.m. — Kauwy
Heart Shala Stage
8 to 9 p.m. — The Tiny Dooter
9 to 10 p.m. — Sava B2B Allie Radd
10 to 11 p.m. — BatteryLo
11 to midnight — OGK
Midnight to 1 a.m. — Dalle
1 to 2 a.m. — Tom Kench
8 to 9 p.m. — Ed-Win, Snow and Larz
9 to 10 p.m. — Linz, Pvris and Wusgoodie
10 to 11 p.m. — Cameron Wade, Serba and Ramrod
11 to midnight — Yourboy Charlie, Aceso, Optikz and Ajaxx
Midnight to 1 a.m. — Hoserz, Meta and Thomas Gray
1 to 2 a.m. — Scribble, Cactii and OG Coconut
Discovery Stage
8:30 to 9:15 p.m. — Arsenic Kitchen
9:30 to 10:15 p.m. — Another Days Demons
10:30 to 11:15 p.m. — DaDadoh + The POC
11:30 to 12:15 — Divided Minds
12:20 to 1:15 a.m. — Ring Finger No Pinky
Where can I go if I feel unsafe or need somewhere to chill?
Luther says Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon will have a Safe Space next to the Silent Disco where people can go if they feel they’re in danger or need somewhere to take a break. “It's [manned] by folks who want to make sure everybody's having a good time and will lend extra support to folks who maybe go a little overboard, need someone to talk to or they need a place to decompress.”
What should I bring to Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
Besides a current government-issued ID, you’ll want to have a fully charged cell phone and wear comfortable shoes and warm clothing. Luther says that sealed Chapstick and lip gloss are both allowed.
What is the bag policy at Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
There's no clear bag policy at the festival but Luther says all bags are subject to search upon entry.
What isn’t allowed at Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
The following items won’t be permitted at the festival:
- Laser pens or pointers
- Jewelry with spikes or studs
- Knives, firearms or weapons of any kind
- Outside food, beverage and alcohol
- Narcotics or drug paraphernalia
- Open cigarettes, lipstick or chapstick
- Native headdresses or war bonnets
Are totems allowed at Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon?
Yes, as long as they conform to the following guidelines:
- No taller than 6 feet
- Any attached poster, boards or signs must be smaller than 18 inches by 24 inches
- Made from lightweight materials like foam, PVC or pool noodles
- Collapsible camera telescoping extenders or selfie sticks made from lightweight or hollow metal are permitted but solid metal cannot be used
- Inflatables attached to totems must be deflated upon entry
- No inappropriate, insensitive or distasteful signs or messages