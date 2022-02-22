Your Guide to Innings Festival 2022: Tickets, Schedule, Parking and More

The two-day outdoor concert event at Tempe Beach Park to be held on Saturday, February 26, and Sunday, February 27, will feature both rock and jocks, as well as a variety of baseball-inspired activities.
Major League Baseball and C3 Presents (the people behind Lollapalooza) co-produce the festival, which is tied in with Spring Training in the Valley, and are bringing plenty of star power to town this weekend. MLB legends like Roger Clemens and Kenny Lofton will make appearances while bands such as Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, Fitz and the Tantrums, Dashboard Confessional and Black Pumas are scheduled to perform.
If you’re curious about what else is in store for this year’s Innings Festival, we’ve put together an extensive guide with everything you might want to know.
When and Where Is the Festival Happening?This year’s Innings Fest is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 26, and Sunday, February 27, inside Tempe Beach Park, 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway. Gates will open at noon each day and performances will start at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Everything will wrap up by 11 p.m. both evenings.
How Much Are Tickets?That depends on which days you’re planning to attend and what sort of amenities you’d like to enjoy. General admission for adults, which will get you into the event, is $105 each day or $179 for the weekend. “General admission plus” ($185 each day; $289 for the weekend) includes entry, complimentary water and soft drinks, access to private seating and shaded areas and other perks.
What Are the VIP Packages Like?Loaded with perks, as you’d expect. Basic VIP admission is $335 daily, $699 for the entire festival, and features a premium entrance to the event, the chance to hang out in two different “oasis lounges,” access to special areas and viewing platforms for both stages, complimentary beer and water, discounts on locker rentals and more.
Big spenders can also spring for the platinum package, which runs $799 for single-day admission or $1,450 for the weekend. You’ll get access to an on-stage viewing area at the Home Plate Stage, a dedicated front-of-stage zone at both stages and access to “platinum clubhouse” lounges. Plus, there are open bar privileges, catered meals, shuttles between stages, an on-site concierge and all of the aforementioned perks from other packages. (Full details can be found here.)
Will There Be Wristbands This Year?Yes. Every attendee will be issued a wristband containing an RFID tag that must be registered and worn at all times. You can activate your wristband either at the event or through the website. A credit card, debit card or Venmo or PayPal account can be linked with your wristband and be used to purchase anything at the festival (since it will be a cashless event). A $5 credit is also available for the first 10,000 people who link to a Venmo or PayPal account. (More information is available here.)
Are There Age Limits?No. The event is open to all ages, and children 7 and younger will be able to get in free with a paid adult ticket.
What’s the Best Way to Get to the Festival?The Valley Metro light rail, to be honest. You won’t have to deal with finding parking in downtown Tempe, and the Third Street/Mill Avenue station is only two blocks from the festival. It's $2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass. Various park-and-ride lots are available throughout the Valley along the light rail route.
Where Can I Park?If you have to travel by car, parking structures and lots are available nearby. The Hayden Ferry Lakeside Garage is $3 per hour or $20 for the entire day. There are also surface lots on Ash Avenue and Fifth Street that are $1.50 to $2 per hour or $10 to $12 per day. If you're riding your bike, a corral will be available near the main entrance at the intersection of Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue.
Where Can I Purchase Tickets or Pick Up Wristbands?
An on-site box office will be situated on the southeast corner of Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 25; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 26; and 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 27. A valid photo ID is required for any transactions.
What Will Security and Getting Into the Festival Be Like?
The main gates will be located at the entrance to Tempe Beach Park at Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue. All attendees will be screened with a full-body pat-down by security personnel upon entry (children will only be screened with the consent of their parent or guardian). All bags will be searched before entry and only clear bags made of plastic, vinyl or PVC that are no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will be allowed. Anyone who refuses to comply with searches will be denied entry.
Will Re-entry to the Festival Be Allowed?Yes. Anyone can leave and re-enter as needed until 7 p.m. each day.
What Will the Weather Be Like?It will be sunny on Saturday and partly cloudy on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s during the day and will get colder throughout the evening. Consider bringing a hoodie or light jacket.
Will Lockers Be Available?Yes. Banks of lockers containing charger cords for iPhone and Android will be located near the main entrance and along the northeastern corner of the festival (for those with general admission tickets) and in the VIP and Platinum VIP areas. Each locker can be rented for one day or the entire weekend. General admission prices are $20 per day, $35 for the weekend; VIP rates are $18 per day, $30 for the weekend; and platinum lockers will be free but are on a first-come, first-served basis.
What Can You Do at the Festival?Besides the various performances happening, a number of baseball-related activities will take place near the Left Field stage. You can test your hitting skills at the batting cage, attempt to make a game-saving catch or see how good your throwing arm is at a speed pitch booth. Various retired MLB stars have appearances planned around these activities. (See below for a full schedule of appearances or click here for more info about each activity.)
Beyond that, retired major league pitcher Ryan Dempster will host an on-site talk show called Off the Mound on the Left Field stage throughout the weekend. It'll feature live interviews with various baseball pros. There will also be giant displays (like an enormous baseball card) around the park where you can pose for selfies. Zia Record Exchange will also have a pop-up store inside a tent near the Left Field stage.
What Sort of Food and Drinks Will Be Available?They’ll have various vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available, and the lineup will include such restaurants, vendors and food trucks as Hot Bamboo, White Mountain Food Co., Island Noodles, Romega Taqueria, Pokitrition, Alchemy Roast, Farmboy American Fare, Guac Girl, El Jefe Tacos, Moonshots Stadium, The Spot and Tom's BBQ.
When it comes to liquid refreshment, vendors will sell soft drinks and water, and pop-up bars will sell a mix of beer, wine and spirits. Liquor and beverage companies will have branded booths and bars, each serving their respective libations, including Sierra Nevada Little Things Lounge, Celsius Energy Dugout, Corona Extra Cantina, Strainge Beast Hard Kombuchas, Jack Daniel's Experience, Mamitas Tequila Seltzer Bar and Tito's Stardust Lounge.
Where Can You Get Water?So you’re not into the adult beverage thing. Got it. Vendors will have sealed bottles of water available for purchase. Attendees also can bring in refillable and disposable bottles or CamelBak-style water bladder systems or hydration packs. Each must be empty upon entry and packs can only have two pockets in addition to the space for the water bladder. Free refill stations will be set up on the east and west sides of the park.
What's the Music Schedule Like?The music will get going approximately 30 or 45 minutes after gates open each day with performances alternating between stages. Here’s the full rundown of who’s playing and when.
Saturday, February 26
Gates open at noon
Right Field Stage:
12:30 to 1 p.m. – Almost Monday
1:35 to 2:15 p.m. – Del Water Gap
3 to 4 p.m. – The Dip
5:10 to 6:10 p.m. – Caamp7:30 to 8:40 p.m. – Billy Strings
Home Plate Stage:
1 to 1:40 p.m. – girlhouse
2:15 to 3 p.m. – Black Pistol Fire
4:05 to 5:05 p.m. – Dashboard Confessional
6:15 to 7:25 p.m. – St. Vincent
8:45 to 11 p.m. – Foo Fighters
Sunday, February 27
Gates open at noon
Right Field Stage:
12:45 to 1:30 p.m. – Sydney Sprague
2:15 to 3 p.m. – Low Cut Connie
4 to 5 p.m. – Jade Bird
6:10 to 7:10 p.m. – Matt and Kim
8:25 to 9:25 p.m. – Black Pumas
Home Plate Stage:
1:30 to 2:15 p.m. – Briscoe
3 to 4 p.m. – Petey
5:05 to 6:05 p.m. – Fitz and the Tantrums
7:15 to 8:20 p.m. – The War on Drugs
9:30 to 11 p.m. – Tame Impala
When Will MLB Players Appear?
As we mentioned, MLB stars and legends like Kenny Lofton, Tim Salmon and Roger Clemens will make appearances throughout the weekend. Here’s the schedule.
Saturday, February 26
Speed Pitch Area:
2 to 3 p.m. – Dontrelle Willis
4 to 5 p.m. – Roger Clemens and Dave Stewart
6 to 7 p.m. – Eric Gagne and Jim Abbott
Batting Cage:
4 to 5 p.m. – Kenny Lofton
6 to 7 p.m. – Sean Casey
Left Field Stage:
5:10 to 6:10 p.m. – Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster
Sunday, February 27
Speed Pitch Area:
3 to 4 p.m. – Rick Sutcliffe
5 to 6 p.m. – Keith Foulke
7 to 8 p.m. – Russ Ortiz
Batting Cage:
3 to 4 p.m. – Tim Raines
5 to 6 p.m. – Johnny Gomes
7 to 8 p.m. – Tim Salmon
Left Field Stage:
4 to 4:30 p.m. – Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster
6:10 to 6:40 p.m. – Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster