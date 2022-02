Your Guide to Innings Festival 2022: Tickets, Schedule, Parking and More

When and Where Is the Festival Happening?

How Much Are Tickets?

What Are the VIP Packages Like?

click to enlarge The entrance to Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park. Roger Ho

Will There Be Wristbands This Year?

Are There Age Limits?

What’s the Best Way to Get to the Festival?

Where Can I Park?

click to enlarge A map to the festival grounds (click the upper right corner to enlarge). C3 Presents

Where Can I Purchase Tickets or Pick Up Wristbands?





What Will Security and Getting Into the Festival Be Like?





Will Re-entry to the Festival Be Allowed?

What Will the Weather Be Like?

Will Lockers Be Available?

click to enlarge The scene at Innings Festival in 2020. Roger Ho

What Can You Do at the Festival?

What Sort of Food and Drinks Will Be Available?

Where Can You Get Water?

click to enlarge Black Pumas are scheduled to perform at Innings Festival on Sunday, February 27. Jody Domingue

What's the Music Schedule Like?

Saturday, February 26

5:10 to 6:10 p.m. – Caamp

Sunday, February 27

click to enlarge Participating in the Home Run Derby at Innings Festival in 2020. Roger Ho

When Will MLB Players Appear?



Saturday, February 26

Sunday, February 27

click to enlarge One of the baseball-inspired activities at Innings Festival in 2020. Roger Ho

What Should I Bring to the Festival?

What Can’t I Bring?

While it might seem like it’s been eons since the last Innings Festival happened , only two years have passed since the baseball-themed event took place at Tempe Beach Park. And despite all the changes the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought upon the concert industry since 2020, this year’s edition of Innings Festival will be much like its previous versions.The two-day outdoor concert event at Tempe Beach Park to be held on Saturday, February 26, and Sunday, February 27, will feature both rock and jocks, as well as a variety of baseball-inspired activities.Major League Baseball and C3 Presents (the people behind Lollapalooza) co-produce the festival, which is tied in with Spring Training in the Valley, and are bringing plenty of star power to town this weekend. MLB legends like Roger Clemens and Kenny Lofton will make appearances while bands such as Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, Fitz and the Tantrums, Dashboard Confessional and Black Pumas are scheduled to perform.If you’re curious about what else is in store for this year’s Innings Festival, we’ve put together an extensive guide with everything you might want to know.This year’s Innings Fest is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 26, and Sunday, February 27, inside Tempe Beach Park, 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway. Gates will open at noon each day and performances will start at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Everything will wrap up by 11 p.m. both evenings.That depends on which days you’re planning to attend and what sort of amenities you’d like to enjoy. General admission for adults, which will get you into the event, is $105 each day or $179 for the weekend. “General admission plus” ($185 each day; $289 for the weekend) includes entry, complimentary water and soft drinks, access to private seating and shaded areas and other perks.Loaded with perks, as you’d expect. Basic VIP admission is $335 daily, $699 for the entire festival, and features a premium entrance to the event, the chance to hang out in two different “oasis lounges,” access to special areas and viewing platforms for both stages, complimentary beer and water, discounts on locker rentals and more.Big spenders can also spring for the platinum package , which runs $799 for single-day admission or $1,450 for the weekend. You’ll get access to an on-stage viewing area at the Home Plate Stage, a dedicated front-of-stage zone at both stages and access to “platinum clubhouse” lounges. Plus, there are open bar privileges, catered meals, shuttles between stages, an on-site concierge and all of the aforementioned perks from other packages. (Full details can be found here .)Yes. Every attendee will be issued a wristband containing an RFID tag that must be registered and worn at all times. You can activate your wristband either at the event or through the website . A credit card, debit card or Venmo or PayPal account can be linked with your wristband and be used to purchase anything at the festival (since it will be a cashless event). A $5 credit is also available for the first 10,000 people who link to a Venmo or PayPal account. (More information is available here .)No. The event is open to all ages, and children 7 and younger will be able to get in free with a paid adult ticket.The Valley Metro light rail , to be honest. You won’t have to deal with finding parking in downtown Tempe, and the Third Street/Mill Avenue station is only two blocks from the festival. It's $2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass. Various park-and-ride lots are available throughout the Valley along the light rail route.If you have to travel by car, parking structures and lots are available nearby. The Hayden Ferry Lakeside Garage is $3 per hour or $20 for the entire day. There are also surface lots on Ash Avenue and Fifth Street that are $1.50 to $2 per hour or $10 to $12 per day. If you're riding your bike, a corral will be available near the main entrance at the intersection of Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue.An on-site box office will be situated on the southeast corner of Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 25; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 26; and 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 27. A valid photo ID is required for any transactions.The main gates will be located at the entrance to Tempe Beach Park at Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue. All attendees will be screened with a full-body pat-down by security personnel upon entry (children will only be screened with the consent of their parent or guardian). All bags will be searched before entry and only clear bags made of plastic, vinyl or PVC that are no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will be allowed. Anyone who refuses to comply with searches will be denied entry.Yes. Anyone can leave and re-enter as needed until 7 p.m. each day.It will be sunny on Saturday and partly cloudy on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s during the day and will get colder throughout the evening. Consider bringing a hoodie or light jacket.Yes. Banks of lockers containing charger cords for iPhone and Android will be located near the main entrance and along the northeastern corner of the festival (for those with general admission tickets) and in the VIP and Platinum VIP areas. Each locker can be rented for one day or the entire weekend. General admission prices are $20 per day, $35 for the weekend; VIP rates are $18 per day, $30 for the weekend; and platinum lockers will be free but are on a first-come, first-served basis.Besides the various performances happening, a number of baseball-related activities will take place near the Left Field stage. You can test your hitting skills at the batting cage, attempt to make a game-saving catch or see how good your throwing arm is at a speed pitch booth. Various retired MLB stars have appearances planned around these activities. (See below for a full schedule of appearances or click here for more info about each activity.)Beyond that, retired major league pitcher Ryan Dempster will host an on-site talk show calledon the Left Field stage throughout the weekend. It'll feature live interviews with various baseball pros. There will also be giant displays (like an enormous baseball card) around the park where you can pose for selfies. Zia Record Exchange will also have a pop-up store inside a tent near the Left Field stage.They’ll have various vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available, and the lineup will include such restaurants, vendors and food trucks as Hot Bamboo, White Mountain Food Co., Island Noodles, Romega Taqueria, Pokitrition, Alchemy Roast, Farmboy American Fare, Guac Girl, El Jefe Tacos, Moonshots Stadium, The Spot and Tom's BBQ.When it comes to liquid refreshment, vendors will sell soft drinks and water, and pop-up bars will sell a mix of beer, wine and spirits. Liquor and beverage companies will have branded booths and bars, each serving their respective libations, including Sierra Nevada Little Things Lounge, Celsius Energy Dugout, Corona Extra Cantina, Strainge Beast Hard Kombuchas, Jack Daniel's Experience, Mamitas Tequila Seltzer Bar and Tito's Stardust Lounge.So you’re not into the adult beverage thing. Got it. Vendors will have sealed bottles of water available for purchase. Attendees also can bring in refillable and disposable bottles or CamelBak-style water bladder systems or hydration packs. Each must be empty upon entry and packs can only have two pockets in addition to the space for the water bladder. Free refill stations will be set up on the east and west sides of the park.The music will get going approximately 30 or 45 minutes after gates open each day with performances alternating between stages. Here’s the full rundown of who’s playing and when.12:30 to 1 p.m. – Almost Monday1:35 to 2:15 p.m. – Del Water Gap3 to 4 p.m. – The Dip7:30 to 8:40 p.m. – Billy Strings1 to 1:40 p.m. – girlhouse2:15 to 3 p.m. – Black Pistol Fire4:05 to 5:05 p.m. – Dashboard Confessional6:15 to 7:25 p.m. – St. Vincent8:45 to 11 p.m. – Foo Fighters12:45 to 1:30 p.m. – Sydney Sprague2:15 to 3 p.m. – Low Cut Connie4 to 5 p.m. – Jade Bird6:10 to 7:10 p.m. – Matt and Kim8:25 to 9:25 p.m. – Black Pumas1:30 to 2:15 p.m. – Briscoe3 to 4 p.m. – Petey5:05 to 6:05 p.m. – Fitz and the Tantrums7:15 to 8:20 p.m. – The War on Drugs9:30 to 11 p.m. – Tame ImpalaAs we mentioned, MLB stars and legends like Kenny Lofton, Tim Salmon and Roger Clemens will make appearances throughout the weekend. Here’s the schedule.2 to 3 p.m. – Dontrelle Willis4 to 5 p.m. – Roger Clemens and Dave Stewart6 to 7 p.m. – Eric Gagne and Jim Abbott4 to 5 p.m. – Kenny Lofton6 to 7 p.m. – Sean Casey5:10 to 6:10 p.m. –3 to 4 p.m. – Rick Sutcliffe5 to 6 p.m. – Keith Foulke7 to 8 p.m. – Russ Ortiz3 to 4 p.m. – Tim Raines5 to 6 p.m. – Johnny Gomes7 to 8 p.m. – Tim Salmon4 to 4:30 p.m. –6:10 to 6:40 p.m. –Sun protection like hats and sunglasses for starters, as well as a fully charged phone and comfortable shoes. Blankets, towels and sheets are also allowed into the event if you’d like somewhere to relax while watching performances. You can also bring in binoculars and consumer-grade cameras without detachable lenses and accessories, baby strollers and Frisbees. Security will allow personal bottles of hand sanitizer and sunscreen in non-aerosol containers measuring 3.4 ounces or less.Drugs or paraphernalia of any kind, weapons (including baseball bats), fireworks, coolers, flags, banners, festival totems, chairs, inflatables, large backpacks or non-clear bags, hammocks, tents and umbrellas. Beyond that, drones are forbidden, as are chairs, hammocks, outside food or beverages, pets, selfie sticks, recording equipment or professional cameras, tents or shade structures and large chains or spiked jewelry.