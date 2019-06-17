Jay-Z Hires Attorney to Represent Phoenix Family Threatened by Cop in Viral Video

As the country still reels from a disturbing viral video that showed a Phoenix police officer telling a 22-year-old man "I'm gonna put a fucking cap in your fucking head" in front of his family, the victims have just gained an unexpected, powerful ally.

Billionaire rapper and businessman Jay-Z, a.k.a Shawn Carter, has pledged to aid the family of Dravon Ames in their legal battle against the Phoenix Police Department. Jay-Z and his label, Roc Nation, have hired high-power New York attorney Alex Spiro to assist with the case. The family is already being represented by former Arizona attorney general Tom Horne, and filed a $10 million notice of claim against the city last week.

The incident that sparked the case began when Ames' 4-year-old daughter allegedly walked out of a Family Dollar store with a doll that wasn't paid for. Officers followed the family to a location near 36th and Roosevelt streets, where the video was shot. Multiple officers with guns drawn surrounded the family of four, screaming and swearing at the couple in front of the children, demanding they "put [their] fucking hands up."

One officer, identified by Phoenix PD in a report released on Friday as Christopher Meyer, threatened the family by saying, "You're gonna fucking get shot" and "I'm gonna put a fucking cap in your fucking head." Meyer also attempted to yank Ames' daughter out of his pregnant fiancée's hands and place the child on hot pavement.

Spiro, the lawyer hired by Carter, is known for defending celebrities. His notable clientele includes rapper Bobby Shmurda, NBA players such as Matt Barnes and Thabo Sefolosha, and the late former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Carter also retained him earlier this year to assist with 21 Savage's immigration case after the Atlanta rapper was arrested by ICE for allegedly overstaying a visa.

Phoenix PD received further criticism over the incident after it issued an incident report on Friday, June 14, that seemed to contradict the viral video and omit important information.