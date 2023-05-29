Kali Uchis, Shania Twain and the best concerts in Phoenix this week

What else is in store for the Valley’s concert scene from Monday, May 29, to Thursday, June 1? Read on for more or check out Phoenix New Times’ live music listings.
Shania Twain
Tuesday, May 30
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 North 83rd AvenueCountry pop superstar and five-time Grammy Award winner Shania Twain is making a long-awaited return to the Valley in May. Thanks to a string of hits she racked up in the ‘90s — including “If You’re Not in It for Love (I’m Outta Here)," “That Don’t Impress Me Much," “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under," and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” — the Canadian-born singer and songwriter will forever be held up among the likes of other past queens of country music, such as Kitty Wells, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Reba McEntire. She’s sold more than 100 million records, making her the top-selling female country recording artist of all time and the best-selling female artist of all time in the U.S. period. She’s currently touring in support of her most recent album, 2023’s "Queen of Me." True to form, it ranked No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, allowing Twain to score top 10 albums ‘90s, 2000s, ’10s, and ’20s, a feat only equaled by Madonna. With Hailey Whitters; 7:30 p.m., $70.09 via livenation.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Kali Uchis
Tuesday, May 30
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 West Washington Street“I wish you roses while you can still smell them,” Kali Uchis purrs on “I Wish You Roses,” one of the standout tracks on 2023's “Red Moon In Venus.” The song is a microcosm of the album as a whole: a sultry slow jam with hints of psychedelia on its edges. It’s a warm, inviting sound, with Uchis’ sweet voice a come-hither finger beckoning you to enter the album’s lush musical landscape. This is pillowy music, the kind you can sink into and leave your troubles standing on their feet. Kali Uchis has been steeped in neo-soul and R&B influences from an early age. Garnering attention with “Drunken Babble,” a self-released mixtape in 2012, Uchis went on to tour with Lana Del Rey, appear on tracks with Tyler, the Creator and funk legend Bootsy Collins, and guest on tracks with future TikTok star Steve Lacy. It’s on her own albums, tho, that Uchis’ talents as a singer-songwriter are on full display. She draws heavy influence from the neo-soul scene but finds a way to make it her own. Her music has a stoned, languid quality that’s charming and disarming in equal measure. 8 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Ashley Naftule
Bebe Rexha
Wednesday, May 31
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetYou can’t possess an ounce of shame if you want to be a pop star. Case in point: Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue),” a collaboration with David Guetta that lazily files the serial numbers off Eiffel 65's irritating Eurodance pop classic "Blue (Da Ba Dee)" to make a forgettable pop song whose only saving grace is reminding you that another, slightly better song exists. It’s a shame because Rexha’s own songs are much better than this. Getting her start as a songwriter for Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, and even Eminem, the diva has songwriting chops and a vocal fire that smolders when she’s given a chance to let it burn. 2023's Bebe brings the heat with collaborations with Snoop Dogg and Dolly Parton. She even draws influence from Fleetwood Mac, adding a touch of Laurel Canyon folkiness to an album dominated by glossy, hard-edged pop sounds. Here’s hoping she does more of this kind of thing and spends less time listening to “Now That’s What I Call Eurodance” compilations looking for recyclable hooks. With Zolita; 7:30 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Ashley Naftule
Matchbox Twenty
Wednesday, May 31
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 North 83rd AvenueIt would be easy to write off Matchbox Twenty’s latest cross-country jaunt as the sort of summertime nostalgia tour for bands who are decades removed from their heyday. Unlike those aging acts, Matchbox Twenty can still produce material on par with their best albums. For proof, cue up the newly released "Where the Light Goes," the mutiplatinum band’s first album in 11 years. The long-awaited record has been praised by Consequence of Sound for its “emotionally raw hooks and a sense of togetherness.” Songs such as the catchy, upbeat lead single “Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream),” the ultra-optimistic “Friends,” and the rip-roaring track “Don't Get Me Wrong” offer Matchbox Twenty’s brand of polished pop-rock that’s plenty heartfelt. You’ll hear all three when Rob Thomas and company swing through the Valley on Wednesday, as well as such signature hits as “3AM,” “Unwell,” and “Push.” With Matt Nathanson; 7:30 p.m., $30-$55 via livenation.com. Benjamin Leatherman
The Aquadolls
Wednesday, May 31
Valley Bar, 130 North Central AvenueL.A.’s all-female band The Aquadolls have come a long way since its early days in 2012 as a solo bedroom project of frontwoman Melissa Brooks that was big on surf rock fuzz and doo-wop harmony. A decade later, the band became a trio (currently with Jackie Proctor on drums and Keilah Nina playing bass guitar) and evolved its sound into a glossy punk/indie pop hybrid that’s indebted to the rock ‘n’ roll heroines of The Runaways, Veruca Salt, and Hole, but has verve and fervor all its own. Their recently released third studio album, “Charmed,” features themes of loving and self-love, self-empowerment, and self-acceptance. “Burn Baby Burn” has been described by Nina as “a banger that’s all about finding comfort in your friends after being torn down [and] Learning the importance of not taking shit from anybody and letting that inner fire roar.” Meanwhile, “Far Far Away” is about being the hero of your own story in order to lead a better life. The Aquadolls music, just like the members of the band, contain multitudes. With Proper Pet and Wallace Hound; 7:30 p.m., $15/$17 via ticketweb.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Afterbirth Cartoons
Thursday, June 1
The Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School RoadIf you want to capture people's ears, you've got to begin with a truly great band name. Admittedly, we wouldn't necessarily call Afterbirth Cartoons a "great name" by any measure, but it's certainly inspired and attention-grabbing (and a tad unsettling to boot). Still, once you get past that business, there's really something to this band that describes their music as a "steady explosion of sardonic beat punk." Case in point: their latest single, "Fever Dream," a slightly funky, mostly frenetic jam that would make for a catchy theme song for a truly weird Saturday morning cartoon. Regardless, there's no doubt you'll ever forget Afterbirth Cartoons — no matter how much you might try. With KRXS, Okinawa Plane Crash, Gushr, and Overthinking; 6:30 p.m., $12 via seetickets.us. Chris Coplan
Yächtley Crëw
Thursday, June 1
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, TempeThe Marquee Theatre will transform into a Catalina wine mixer writ large as this Southern California-based yacht rock tribute act will drop anchor in Tempe for an evening of breezy and cheesy tunes. Adorned in costumes and armed with a boatload of covers of soft rock’s greatest hits, the sextet (which features such members as “Philly Ocean,” “Sailor Hawkins,” “Pauly Shores,” and “Baba Buoy”) will charm you with their shtick. Feel free to sway to such throwback radio favorites by Hall and Oates, Looking Glass, Bee Gees, Toto, and Air Supply while the smooth sounds carry you away during your musical cruise. Wine spritzers are optional. 7:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$75 via seetickets.us. Benjamin Leatherman