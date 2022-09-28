The Must-Hear Songs by Phoenix Musicians of September 2022

We've been heralding the end of summer for a couple months now, and it seems to be here at last. But that doesn't exactly mean we're traipsing into some gorgeous fall.
In the Valley, the next few weeks are a kind of transformational period between seasons, temperatures, and even perspectives. And nowhere else is that best reflected than the music that released across September, which blurs the line between summer (joyous, romantic, etc.) and the fall (thoughtful, contemplative, etc.). So, while no one's wearing sweaters just yet, these songs proved that there's still magic to be had from a mid-September day when it's 111 degrees.
Here are our picks for the best songs of the month.
Talia Roya, "Bite My Tongue"
Local pop songstress Talia Roya has been teasing "Bite My Tongue" for some time now. (Perhaps as long as her other singles have been out?) But after some minor delays, the single arrived at least earlier this month. Was it worth the wait? Definitely, as Roya spins in added electronic elements and inspirations over her recent rock leanings to forge a scintillating electro-pop ballad. Does it hold up against "Ripe" and "Keep Talking"? Absolutely — Roya remains a giant talent carving out her own intriguing space. Snailmate, "Trash, Baby"
Given their pretty hectic touring schedule as of late (both collectively and as individual members), you'd have to forgive Snailmate's infrequent single releases. Last December came the earnest "Under My Tree," and in May they debuted the rollicking "It's Coming Back!" But what they lack in consistency the pair more than make up for that with pure quality. Case in point: "Trash, Baby," a jangly, wholly uneven electro-rock jam that's as kooky as it is downright catchy. Can't wait to hear what comes next — in mid-2024, of course.
Matchmaker Rey, "Skipping"
Matchmaker Rey have been going strong over the last few years, releasing a steady stream of efforts. The project's latest, I Think We Might Be Floating, comes just a few months after another EP of similar length, Packaway. At less than six minutes, you could listen to the whole EP — or spend several minutes re-listening to the 84-second "Skipping." It's a perfect snapshot of the outfit: the barest-bones lo-fi folk rock (recorded with every crack and hiss still in the mix) that'll either shatter or mend your heart accordingly. The Lightsenders, "The Detachment Phenomenon"
With Derek Is An Astronaut, Phoenix's The Lightsenders already have their whole creative approach laid out. As they describe it, it's about taking readers on a "journey that modulates between despair and triumph," leaving only "a sense of introspection and humanity." If you can make it through the near-16-minute "The Detachment Phenomenon," you just may find all that. But if nothing else, the slow-building maelstrom of technical post-rock will leave you with the knowledge that the band's onto something truly special.
Free from Concern, "Slip"
Technically, Free from Concern is something of an American enterprise, with members from both Chicago and Phoenix. But given the excellence of their recently released, seven-track demo, we're more than happy they hail even partially from the Valley. The pair already released one track, the forceful "My Way," in July, and while that's a clear standout, be sure to spin "Slip." Whether it's the crunchy bass, massive post-punk vibes, or those angsty vocals, the track's proof that FFC are a new chapter for excellent punk emanating (again, even partially) from Arizona.
Treasure MammaL, "Phenotype"
We haven't really spoken much of Treasure MammaL since the November 2020 release of Grammy Nominated. But the band has been just as busy as ever, with Abe Gil separating from drummer Nick Kroll while releasing, among other things, a couple of rarities collections. But now the long-running group is back with a new album, the nine-track Expect the Max, which finds them as weird and wild as ever. "Phenotype" is proof positive of that, in which Gil has crafted a mostly funky, slightly awkward tune inspired by the '80s pop music from a rather strange alternative universe.
Black Mountain Moonshine, "Diablo"
Thanks to the presence of local legends like AJJ, Phoenix has been no stranger to great folk punk over the years. And in that grand tradition, Black Mountain Moonshine is an exciting "new" addition. (The band dates back, at least partially, almost a decade, though No Revival seems to be their first full-length in some time.) For a proper taste of this Moonshine, take a listen to "Diablo." Equal parts folksy dance tune and snarling hardcore jam, it epitomizes the wild-but-wonderful formula that makes BMM so deeply endearing.
Don't Panic, "Phasers Set to Stun"
Admittedly, the cover art of 42, the latest album from Phoenix prog rock band Don't Panic, does a ton of heavy lifting. But as it turns out, the band is so much more than dope references to Street Fighter, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Back to the Future. The eight-track LP is full of nerd-centric barn burners, including "Phasers Set to Stun." Don't let that title fool you, though, as this giant rock ballad plays more like the wonderful theme song to some lost, totally crazy anime translation. Rock on, dweebs!
Courtney Marie Andrews, "These Are the Good Old Days"
Local folk singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews has already released a few tracks from her eagerly anticipated new album, Loose Future (due out October 7). That includes the extra dreamy "Satellite" and the poignant title track. Earlier this month, she unveiled another of the LP's 10 tracks with "These Are The Good Old Days." And like its predecessors, Andrews has once more struck gold, unearthing a ballad of equal parts pop romanticism, gentle folklorico influences, and a dash or two of earnest nostalgia.
Maze Overlay, "Monsoon Season"
We last touched base with Maze Overlay in October 2021, when the local rapper had just released his Border Kids full-length. In the year since, he's remained busy with a handful of other releases, including the singles "Desert Waves'' and "It's The Little Things." But now he's unveiled another full-length — the 12-track AZTECAZ, which he once more describes as "for the desert, by the desert." Celebrate our local climate with "Monsoon Season," a trunk-rattler made for driving around amid moderate desert rains.