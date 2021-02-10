M3F 2021 Has Been Canceled – Here's What We Know

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

It looks like this year’s M3F music festival won’t be happening after all, as promoters have called off the springtime music event in downtown Phoenix.

The cancellation notice, which was posted to the festival’s social media accounts on Wednesday cited concerns over COVID-19. The statement reads: “This was an extremely difficult decision for us to make. M3F is a 100% non-profit event focused on giving back to the community around us. We strive to make a positive impact every year, and while that hasn't changed this year, a lot of other factors have; we know the best way to support this community is to refrain from hosting an event.”

The cancellation comes less than a month before this year’s M3F, which was scheduled for March 5 and 6. Promoters originally revealed the festival’s dates last fall, but its location, performer lineup, and ticket info were never announced.

It’s the first time in the festival’s 17-year history that it’s been canceled. Last year’s event, which happened in early March just before pandemic-related shutdowns affected the Valley, was one of the few music festivals to take place in 2020.

M3F promoters also announced the festival will return in 2022 in the statement on Wednesday, stating they’re “planning a big comeback.”

“We're committed to bringing everyone an exceptional experience and have a lot in store. stay healthy, keep your heads up, and know we'll be back in a field shouting the lyrics to our favorite songs soon,” promoters said in the statement.