Your Guide to M3F 2023: Tickets, Schedule, After-Parties, and More

When and Where Is M3F?



What Are the Hours?



How Much is Admission?



Is M3F All-Ages?



How Do Wristbands Work?



Where Is the Box Office and Will Call?



What’s the Best Way to Get to M3F?



Where Can I Park?



What Will Security and Getting Into the Festival Be Like?



Will Re-entry to the Festival Be Allowed?



What Are the Food and Drink Options?



Where Can I Get Water?



What’s the Schedule?



Are Their After-Parties This Year?



What Should I Bring?



What Isn’t Allowed?



M3F ain’t your typical Valley music festival. For starters, the annual two-day event at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix is completely nonprofit (as 100 percent of its proceeds go to local charities). It’s also quite eclectic, as its music lineup is a mix of indie, EDM, pop, funk, hip-hop, R&B, and reggae, as well as other hippie-friendly grooves.That’s been M3F’s jam since the festival originally launched in 2004 under its previous identity as the McDowell Mountain Music Festival. The event has always featured an arty bent, from its vibrant roster of vendors and colorful attendees to its daily drum circles.When M3F returns to downtown Phoenix on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4 for its 2023 edition, things will be just as arty, eclectic, colorful, and charitable. The lineup features close to three-dozen musicians and bands headlined by singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers and British beatsmith Jamie xx. (Other artists and acts scheduled to perform include Peach Pit, COIN, Toro y Moi, Polo & Pan, Quinn XCII, Purple Disco Machine, and Chelsea Cutler. (This year also features the debut of the M3F Fund, which will allow local nonprofit and community organizations can apply to share in the event’s proceeds.)What else is set for M3F 2023? Read on for our complete guide to the festival.The festival runs on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, on the east side of Margaret T. Hance Park, 1200 North First Street.Gates open at 1:30 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Performances start 30 minutes after opening and go until 11 p.m. both days.General admission is $90 per day or $155 for the weekend. VIP tickets (which feature amenities like special viewing areas, more upscale food and drinks, and air-conditioned restrooms) are $180 each day and $275 for both days. Tickets are available via m3f.frontgatetickets.com. Yes. Kids 10 and under are welcome and are free with paid adult admission.Each features an RFID tag and must be worn at all times. It functions as your ticket for the festival as digital and paper tickets won’t be accepted. Wristbands can be activated in advance or linked with a credit or debit card in order to make purchases. Visit m3ffest.com for more details. (Vendors will also accept plastic.) Two things to keep in mind, though: Be careful when tightening the wristband (since it's almost impossible to loosen or remove without damaging it once cinched) and keep it safe since there’s a $25 replacement fee if it wrecked. (New wristbands can be obtained from the onsite box office with ID).Both will be located at M3F’s entrance at First and Portland streets during the festival. If you’d prefer to pick up your wristband in advance, will call will be available at The Pemberton, 1121 North Second Street, from 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 2.Easy. Take Valley Metro Rail . It's free if you’ve got an M3F wristband, there are two stations on Central Avenue offering access to Hance Park (at Roosevelt Street and McDowell Road, respectively), and Valley Metro has nine park-and-ride lots along the entire route.There are a certain number of street spaces $1 to $1.50 per hour within walking distance of the park, but they’ll go quickly. (You can use the ParkMobile app to find and pay for each.) Parking structures are located throughout downtown Phoenix (prices vary). A bike valet is also available at Second and Portland streets.The main entrance to M3F will be located on First and Portland streets. Security will conduct bag checks. Attendees are “strongly encouraged” to bring clear bags to speed up the process of getting into the festival.Nope. Sorry.They’re plentiful. More than 20 food trucks and vendors will have options for carnivores, vegetarians, vegans, and those seeking gluten-free cuisine. Soft drinks, water, and adult beverages can also be purchased at vendor booths and bars.The lineup includes Love Acai Bowls, White Mountain Food Co., Kool Twists, Philly Up, Waffle Daddy, Freak Brothers Pizza, Sally's BBQ, Froth Coffee, Jakes Donuts, Indonesian Satay, Square Root Foods, Hot Bamboo, Island Noodles, Shake Shack, Circle R Farm, Gadzooks, Hummus Xpress, Dough Riders, and Dilla Libre.You can bring sealed bottles of water into M3F. Reusable bottles or hydration backpacks are also allowed, provided they’re empty upon entry. A refill station will also be available and vendors will also sell bottles of water.With more than 30 artists and acts performing across three stages over two days, there’s going to be a lot of music happening at M3F. Sets will also alternate between stages. Here’s the complete schedule if you’d like to keep track of who’s playing:Vista Stage2 to 2:30 p.m. — Veronica Everheart3 to 3:30 p.m. — Neal Francis4 to 5 p.m. — Del Water Gap6 to 7 p.m. — COIN8 to 9 p.m. — Quinn XCII10 to 11 p.m. — Maggie RogersDaydream Stage2:30 to 3 p.m. — St. Terrible3:30 to 4 p.m. — Winston Surfshirt5 to 6 p.m. — The Knocks7 to 8 p.m. — Hayden James9 to 10 p.m. — Polo & PanCosmic Stage2 to 2:30 p.m. — Furious George3 to 3:30 p.m. — The Lagoons4 to 4:30 p.m. — Jim E. Stack6 to 7 p.m. — Darius8 p.m. — Neil Frances10 p.m. — Becky HillVista Stage2 to 2:30 p.m. — Slug Bug3 to 3:30 p.m. — Pachyman4:30 to 5 p.m. — Chiiild6 to 7 p.m. — Peach Pit8 to 9 p.m. — Toro y Moi10 to 11 p.m. — Jamie xxDaydream Stage1:30 to 2 p.m. — Jojosol2:30 to 3 p.m. — PawPaw Rod3:30 to 4 p.m. — Bon Entendeur5 to 6 p.m. — Chelsea Cutler7 to 8 p.m. — Channel Tres9 to 10 p.m. — Purple Disco MachineCosmic Stage2 to 2:30 p.m. — Flora ElmColone3 to 3:30 p.m. — The Bash Dogs4:30 to 5 p.m. — Joshy Soul6 to 7 p.m. — Evan Giia8 to 9 p.m. — Emmit Fenn10 to 11 p.m. — The Jungle GiantsDefinitely. They'll take place just down the street at The Pemberton at 10 p.m. both nights and feature DJ sets by various M3F artists. The lineup includes Neil Frances and Joshy Soul on Friday with The Jungle Giants and The Bash Dogs performing on Saturday. Tickets are $30 each night.A fully charged smartphone, comfortable footwear, sun protection, blankets, and a government-issued ID. M3F’s promoters are not only cool with you wearing costumes, they’re also encouraging them to be “funny,” “crazy,” and “colorful.”Leave your weapons, drones, illegal substances, or laser pens at home. Outside food and drinks, ice chests, professional photo or video equipment, pets (except for licensed service animals) also aren’t allowed into the festival.