Your Guide to M3F 2023: Tickets, Schedule, After-Parties, and More

That’s been M3F’s jam since the festival originally launched in 2004 under its previous identity as the McDowell Mountain Music Festival. The event has always featured an arty bent, from its vibrant roster of vendors and colorful attendees to its daily drum circles.
When M3F returns to downtown Phoenix on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4 for its 2023 edition, things will be just as arty, eclectic, colorful, and charitable. The lineup features close to three-dozen musicians and bands headlined by singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers and British beatsmith Jamie xx. (Other artists and acts scheduled to perform include Peach Pit, COIN, Toro y Moi, Polo & Pan, Quinn XCII, Purple Disco Machine, and Chelsea Cutler. (This year also features the debut of the M3F Fund, which will allow local nonprofit and community organizations can apply to share in the event’s proceeds.)
What else is set for M3F 2023? Read on for our complete guide to the festival.
When and Where Is M3F?
The festival runs on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, on the east side of Margaret T. Hance Park, 1200 North First Street.
What Are the Hours?
Gates open at 1:30 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Performances start 30 minutes after opening and go until 11 p.m. both days.
How Much is Admission?
General admission is $90 per day or $155 for the weekend. VIP tickets (which feature amenities like special viewing areas, more upscale food and drinks, and air-conditioned restrooms) are $180 each day and $275 for both days. Tickets are available via m3f.frontgatetickets.com.
Is M3F All-Ages?
Yes. Kids 10 and under are welcome and are free with paid adult admission.
How Do Wristbands Work?
Each features an RFID tag and must be worn at all times. It functions as your ticket for the festival as digital and paper tickets won’t be accepted. Wristbands can be activated in advance or linked with a credit or debit card in order to make purchases. Visit m3ffest.com for more details. (Vendors will also accept plastic.) Two things to keep in mind, though: Be careful when tightening the wristband (since it's almost impossible to loosen or remove without damaging it once cinched) and keep it safe since there’s a $25 replacement fee if it wrecked. (New wristbands can be obtained from the onsite box office with ID).
Where Is the Box Office and Will Call?
Both will be located at M3F’s entrance at First and Portland streets during the festival. If you’d prefer to pick up your wristband in advance, will call will be available at The Pemberton, 1121 North Second Street, from 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 2.
What’s the Best Way to Get to M3F?
Easy. Take Valley Metro Rail. It's free if you’ve got an M3F wristband, there are two stations on Central Avenue offering access to Hance Park (at Roosevelt Street and McDowell Road, respectively), and Valley Metro has nine park-and-ride lots along the entire route.
Where Can I Park?
There are a certain number of street spaces $1 to $1.50 per hour within walking distance of the park, but they’ll go quickly. (You can use the ParkMobile app to find and pay for each.) Parking structures are located throughout downtown Phoenix (prices vary). A bike valet is also available at Second and Portland streets.
What Will Security and Getting Into the Festival Be Like?
The main entrance to M3F will be located on First and Portland streets. Security will conduct bag checks. Attendees are “strongly encouraged” to bring clear bags to speed up the process of getting into the festival.
Will Re-entry to the Festival Be Allowed?
Nope. Sorry.
What Are the Food and Drink Options?
They’re plentiful. More than 20 food trucks and vendors will have options for carnivores, vegetarians, vegans, and those seeking gluten-free cuisine. Soft drinks, water, and adult beverages can also be purchased at vendor booths and bars.
The lineup includes Love Acai Bowls, White Mountain Food Co., Kool Twists, Philly Up, Waffle Daddy, Freak Brothers Pizza, Sally's BBQ, Froth Coffee, Jakes Donuts, Indonesian Satay, Square Root Foods, Hot Bamboo, Island Noodles, Shake Shack, Circle R Farm, Gadzooks, Hummus Xpress, Dough Riders, and Dilla Libre.
Where Can I Get Water?
You can bring sealed bottles of water into M3F. Reusable bottles or hydration backpacks are also allowed, provided they’re empty upon entry. A refill station will also be available and vendors will also sell bottles of water.
What’s the Schedule?
With more than 30 artists and acts performing across three stages over two days, there’s going to be a lot of music happening at M3F. Sets will also alternate between stages. Here’s the complete schedule if you’d like to keep track of who’s playing:
Friday, March 3
Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
Vista Stage
2 to 2:30 p.m. — Veronica Everheart
3 to 3:30 p.m. — Neal Francis
4 to 5 p.m. — Del Water Gap
6 to 7 p.m. — COIN
8 to 9 p.m. — Quinn XCII
10 to 11 p.m. — Maggie Rogers
Daydream Stage
2:30 to 3 p.m. — St. Terrible
3:30 to 4 p.m. — Winston Surfshirt
5 to 6 p.m. — The Knocks
7 to 8 p.m. — Hayden James
9 to 10 p.m. — Polo & Pan
Cosmic Stage
2 to 2:30 p.m. — Furious George
3 to 3:30 p.m. — The Lagoons
4 to 4:30 p.m. — Jim E. Stack
6 to 7 p.m. — Darius
8 p.m. — Neil Frances
10 p.m. — Becky Hill
Gates open at 1 p.m.
Vista Stage
2 to 2:30 p.m. — Slug Bug
3 to 3:30 p.m. — Pachyman
4:30 to 5 p.m. — Chiiild
6 to 7 p.m. — Peach Pit
8 to 9 p.m. — Toro y Moi
10 to 11 p.m. — Jamie xx
Daydream Stage
1:30 to 2 p.m. — Jojosol
2:30 to 3 p.m. — PawPaw Rod
3:30 to 4 p.m. — Bon Entendeur
5 to 6 p.m. — Chelsea Cutler
7 to 8 p.m. — Channel Tres
9 to 10 p.m. — Purple Disco Machine
Cosmic Stage
2 to 2:30 p.m. — Flora ElmColone
3 to 3:30 p.m. — The Bash Dogs
4:30 to 5 p.m. — Joshy Soul
6 to 7 p.m. — Evan Giia
8 to 9 p.m. — Emmit Fenn
10 to 11 p.m. — The Jungle Giants