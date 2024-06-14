Here's where to celebrate Make Music Day in Phoenix this year

What is Make Music Day?



Where to celebrate Make Music Day 2024 in Phoenix



Arizona Opera’s Black Box Theater, 1636 N. Central Ave.: Classical music performances, noon-1 p.m.

Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 N. Central Ave., 602-262-4636: DJ/dance party, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; classical music performances, 2-3 p.m.

Children’s Museum of Phoenix, 215 N. Seventh St.: Early childhood music explorations, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Heard Museum, 2301 N Central Ave.: Live music from Canyon Records artists, 11 a.m.-noon.

Fushicho Daiko Dojo, 925 Grand Ave.: Saboten Taiko open rehearsal, 5:30-8 p.m.

Rosie’s House, 919 E. Jefferson St.: Musical extravaganza, 4-8 p.m.

Xico Inc., 829 N. First Ave.: Live music by LuMar, 5-8 p.m.

To paraphrase the legendary composer Clara Schumann, there’s nothing greater than the joy of creating music.It’s a feeling local musicians can experience on June 21 at Make Music Phoenix, a series of free events throughout the city open to all ages and skill levels.Rosie’s House, a local music education nonprofit, is sponsoring the events, which are being held in conjunction with Make Music Day, the annual worldwide celebration of music-making.Events will include concerts and music-related demonstrations and activities at Phoenix cultural organizations and venues like Heard Museum, Burton Barr Central Library and the Rosie’s House campus.According to Rosie's House CEO Becky Bell Ballard, the events are an opportunity to celebrate creativity while engaging with the local music scene."Music is so important to creating community and Phoenix has such a vibrant music scene where you can discover musicians performing in all sorts of spaces, from small coffee houses to our big arenas,” Ballard said in a prepared statement. “Music unites, uplifts and brings such joy to all.”Make Music Day is global festival celebrated on June 21 in more than 200 countries worldwide with the goal of uniting communities through the joy of making and listening to music.The occasion, coinciding with the summer solstice, originated in France in 1982 as Fête de la Musique when the French Ministry of Culture encouraged people to play music in public spaces.It eventually spread to cities across the globe, where its also known as World Music Day. It was first celebrated in the U.S. in 2006.Make Music Day typically involves free performances, workshop and participatory music-making for all ages and skill levels, held in venues from parks and street corners to concert halls. Last year, there were 4,791 performances on Make Music Day in the U.S.This year’s Make Music Phoenix, which aims to “inspire the community to play music and showcase local musical talent,” will consist of eight events.Highlights will include performances by The Nash's Jazz DivAZ, a 14-week program for young female jazz artists, and the student and faculty musicians of Rosie's House. The Heard Museum will host sessions by the Native American musicians of Canyon Records and the Fushiko Daiko Taiko Drumming dojo will present an open rehearsal.Elsewhere, children and families can also experience an “instrument petting zoo,” create noisemakers or win prizes.Local musicians of all ages and skill levels can sign up to participate via the Make Music Phoenix via website through June 15. More details are available here.Here’s a complete list of free Make Music Phoenix events on June 21: