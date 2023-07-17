Morgan Wallen, Tori Amos and the best concerts in Phoenix this week

With all of that out of the way, here’s info on all three shows, as well as the rest of the Valley’s best concerts this week. And for even more live music around town, check out Phoenix New Times’ listings.
Binki
Monday, July 17
Valley Bar, 130 N. Central Ave. Take a look at Barak Andrew Ongeri’s influences and then listen to his music and you’ll experience an intense whiplash. Ongeri, better known by his stage name Binki, has claimed Tyler, The Creator, Childish Gambino and Jamie Foxx as influences, but the music he makes draws its sounds and energy from U.K. punk, electroclash, and early 21st-century New York revival rock. Binki is perhaps one of the few singer-songwriters working in rap-adjacent/R&B circles who probably owns a few Libertines records. “Motor Function,” Binki’s 2021 debut EP, is a fascinating styles clash. Stark post-punk beats mash up against busy bass lines, sunny blots of melody, and Binki’s charismatic yet low-key vocals. At times he sounds like Yves Tumor’s more well-adjusted little brother. "I've grown accustomed to a sad scene," Binki sings on "Clay Pigeon.” It’s hard to imagine any scene staying sad if someone’s got Binki on their Bluetooth. 8 p.m., $16/$18 via ticketweb.com. Ashley Naftule
Beth Nielsen Chapman
Wednesday, July 19
Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Beth Nielsen Chapman’s esteemed career as a singer-songwriter spans over four decades. It includes penning voluminous hits for the likes of Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Willie Nelson and Tanya Tucker. Since the 1980s, Chapman’s pursued her own career as a performer and recording artist, garnering critical acclaim for her introspective and emotionally resonant songs. Throughout her career, Chapman released numerous albums, showcasing her versatility as an artist and her ability to navigate various genres, including folk, pop and country. Her songwriting prowess has also earned her Grammy nominations and landed her music on the soundtracks of various films and television shows. She’s currently touring in support of her most recent album, 2022’s "CrazyTown." 7 p.m., $38.50-$44.50 via mim.org. Benjamin Leatherman
Tori Amos
Wednesday, July 19
Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St., Mesa When will Tori Amos have her moment in the zeitgeist? Thanks to streaming shows like “Stranger Things” and viral TikToks, older artists like Kate Bush and Fleetwood Mac have made comebacks in the popular consciousness off the strength of a well-placed needle drop or deftly edited video. Amos, one of the most prolific and acclaimed songwriters of the ’90s and early 2000s, seems primed to return to relevancy. All we need is someone to do a TikTok set to “Cornflake Girl” or a “Boys for Pele” deep cut and it’ll be Tori Time. Like Bush (an artist she’s often been compared to), Amos’s music has aged like fine wine. That’s partially attributable to the unique qualities of her swooning, dynamic voice. She sings with a sense of unpredictability, shifting effortlessly from purrs and slinky whispers to operatic whoops. Her songwriting is raw and confessional, taking to task the patriarchy, human civilization, and even the Almighty. She even has a bit of a witchy aura, which is only appropriate for the godmother of Neil Gaiman’s children. Her most recent album, 2021’s “Ocean to Ocean,” retains the piano-driven ethos of her best work as she dives deep into loss, venting her grief over the loss of her mother and the struggles of dealing with COVID. With Tow'rs; 7:30 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Ashley Naftule
Zella Day
Wednesday, July 19
The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School RoadZella Day has come a long way since gracing the cover of Phoenix New Times six years ago this week. Since then, the singer-songwriter and Pinetop-Lakeside native has toured alongside the likes of Lana Del Rey and Silversun Pickups, parted ways with Hollywood Records (which released her major-label debut, 2015’s “Kicker”), and changed the overall direction of her music. In a 2022 interview with Consequence, Day stated she’s transitioned from “sad girl music” to more of an upbeat indie-pop sound. Her newest release, 2022’s “Sunday in Heaven” reflects this shift, as singles like "Dance for Love," "Girls" and “Golden” and glitter-drenched pop bliss. Hear them for yourself during Day’s sold-out show on Wednesday night at the Rebel Lounge. With Okey Dokey; 8 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Benjamin Leatherman
Morgan Wallen
Wednesday, July 19, and Thursday, July 20
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St.Morgan Wallen had a pretty rough start to his 2023 tour; a doctor’s orders for strict vocal rest led him to cancel and reschedule six weeks of shows. Fortunately, that won’t affect his two-night stint at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix, both shows of which are virtually sold out. (Don’t worry, you can still score tickets through various resellers.) Still, not all is ill in the world of Wallen; his latest album, “One Thing at a Time,” has been at the top of the Billboard charts since its March debut. With HARDY, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman; 5:30 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Jennifer Goldberg