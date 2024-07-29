 North Phoenix restaurant to host country music singing competition | Phoenix New Times
North Phoenix eatery to host country music singing competition

Foley Ranch, a new restaurant at Desert Ridge, wants singers of all ages to take their shot at being the next country music star.
July 29, 2024
It's time to sing your heart out at Foley Ranch.
Do you think you're the next Zach Bryan or Kacey Musgraves?

Foley Ranch in Desert Ridge Marketplace is launching a Rising Star Vocal Competition for country music artists.

The competition will be held every Tuesday at 6 p.m. with the inaugural event kicking off on July 30. The nine-week competition will consist of six weeks of preliminary rounds, followed by two weeks of semi-finals. The grand finale will be held on Sept. 24.

The number of performers will be limited to 60, with an additional 10 alternates. Those selected to compete will need to prepare a solo vocal performance accompanied by guitar or music tracks provided by Foley Ranch. Each participant will perform two country songs per scheduled night, one during the 6 p.m. hour and the second after the dance break at 7:30 p.m. Alongside a panel of judges, the audience will also play an important role in choosing who moves to the next round.

The winner will receive prizes that include paid bookings and a one-year development contract with DDP Worldwide to work and train with the best local country artists.

“Live music is such an important part of the Foley Ranch experience, and we are so excited to be a part of finding the next generation of talent,” owner Don Talbot said in a press release.

Those who would like to enter must upload a video in MP4 or MOV format on the Foley Ranch website.

The video submission must include:
  • Full name
  • Phone number
  • Email address
  • Instagram handle (if available)
  • Headshot
  • Availability on Tuesdays over the next six weeks
  • Personal inspiration
  • Four song selections in order of preference (to avoid repeated songs)
  • Live recording of one country song of choice (can be a cappella or accompanied)

Participants will be notified at least five days prior to their scheduled performance date.
