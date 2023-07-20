Peso Pluma, Jason Mraz and Phoenix’s best concerts this weekend

The list includes Mexican-born rapper Peso Pluma, jazz pianist and vocalist Diana Krall, rock legend George Thorogood, old-timey Americana string band Old Crow Medicine Show and folk and pop singer-songwriter Jason Mraz.
Midnight Tyrannosaurus
Friday, July 21
The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.Don’t be thrown by the fact that Jason Figlioli, better known to the electronic dance music world as Midnight Tyrannosaurus, doesn’t have a Wikipedia page. The NYC-born dubstep DJ and producer is certainly famous enough in EDM circles to deserve one, having performed at big-ticket festivals like Lost Lands and Electric Daisy Carnival, collaborated with the likes of Subtronics and Chromatik, and put out multiple chart-topping releases on Beatport. Figlioli crafts cacophonous and action-packed sonic soundscapes of heavy and aggressive bass music where rhythmic warbles, glitches, and thrums slam into your brain with all the subtlety of a car crash. While that might not sound appealing to the average concertgoer, its music to the ears of EDM fans into dubstep and the subgenre of riddim. Figlioli is currently touring in support of “The Gauntlet,” his recently released sword-and-sorcery-themed concept EP. With Jiqui and Hukae; 8 p.m., $30 via livenation.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Old Crow Medicine Show
Saturday, July 22
Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave., ChandlerThe buskers of today could be the stars of tomorrow. That held true for the freewheeling Tennessee string band Old Crow Medicine Show, who were discovered while sawing and twanging on the streets of North Carolina. A collective of folk-country musicians who share a desire to infuse old sounds “with the energy of Nirvana” (as the band puts it), Old Crow Medicine Show ladle out a hearty stew of Americana, Memphis blues and southern Appalachian string music. What makes these dusty old sounds fresh and revitalizing is the band’s energetic approach, attacking their instruments with punkish vigor. Bringing their music to life through guitars, mandolin, banjo, dobro, harmonica, fiddle, keyboards, guitjo and cigar box guitar, Old Crow Medicine Show pick and pound their way through a combination of original songs and covers of pre-World War II blues and folk songs. One of their most well-known numbers, “Wagon Wheel,” started as a rewrite/riff on a Bob Dylan bootleg and grew to become the band’s signature song. With Pillbox Patti; 7:30 p.m., $49-$79 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley Naftule
Telekinetic Yeti
Saturday, July 22
The Underground, 105 W. Main St., MesaUnlike the mythical cryptid referenced in their band name, you won’t have to hunt through the wilderness to encounter Telekinetic Yeti; just head for Mesa venue The Underground and listen for the avalanche of thunderous, distorted riffs and cacophonous percussion making up the stoner-metal duo’s music. Consisting of vocalist/guitarist Alex Baumann and drummer Anthony Dreyer, Telekinetic Yeti have pummeled listeners with their raw-sounding pastiche of elements from the sludge and doom subgenres of metal, as well as a heaping helping of psych-rock. The result is a Sasquatch-sized sound that the band has described as “sonic brutality." Hopefully, the Underground’s PA system can handle it. With Stinking Lizaveta, Somnuri and 73 Libra; 7 p.m., $17 via seetickets.us. Benjamin Leatherman
Peso Pluma
Saturday, July 22
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.
Sunday, July 23
Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., GlendaleAcross the border, Peso Pluma is practically a household name. Born Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, the rapper/singer-songwriter is considered to be the most streamed artist in Mexico. Pluma made his fame by combining reggaeton and trap music with corridos tumbados. Taking the outlaw and drug narratives of corridos and mixing in hard beats and rap braggadocio, Pluma created a potent and irresistible combination — the musical equivalent of Walter White’s blue meth. Pluma’s subject matter has gotten into hot water with the authorities on a few occasions, but that has done nothing to diminish his folk hero-like status among fans. Before immersing himself in corridos tumbados, Pluma got his start in music by learning to play the guitar. He grew up practicing the instrument, cutting his teeth on learning classic regional Mexican music and writing his own songs in that style. But it wasn’t until he started experimenting with rap that Pluma’s popularity skyrocketed, bolstered in part by several of his songs going viral on TikTok. Pluma’s success is so pronounced that he’s currently the Mexican act with the most Spanish-language entries on the Billboard Hot 100 list. 8 and 7 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Ashley Naftule
George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Sunday, July 23
Gila River Resorts & Casinos — Wild Horse Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd. The legendary George Thorogood, best known as the undisputed king of “Bad to the Bone,” has been unleashing his rough-and-ready brand of wild boogie rock on the masses for 50 years now. And, like many seminal rockers of the ‘70s, the Delaware native tapped into blues artistry to shape his music and playing style, borrowing from such famed slide guitarists as Elvin Bishop and John Hammond to create his signature riffs. Paired with his trademark growling vocals, it led Thorogood to much success over the decades with his long-running backing band, The Destroyers, spawning hit songs like the aforementioned “Bad to the Bone” and covers of Bo Diddley's "Who Do You Love” and Amos Milburn's "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.” You’ll undoubtedly hear all of these Thorogood standards this weekend when he brings The Destroyers to Wild Horse Pass. 8 p.m., $50-$70 via ticketmaster.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Diana Krall
Sunday, July 23
Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St., MesaOutside of jazz circles — and people who actually pay attention to the Grammys, where she's been a nominee and/or winner at various points over the decades — Canadian-born singer/pianist Diana Krall's name usually rings a bell because she's the wife of Elvis Costello. Krall also deserves to be known above all for her tremendously expressive, sensual contralto, her smartly nuanced phrasing, and her uncanny knack for homing in on emotions and imagery occasionally overlooked in the performance of jazz standards, drawing them out, and breathing new life into them. To that end, Krall's dipped into the songbooks of Nat King Cole, Bob Dylan, Irving Berlin, Burt Bacharach and numerous other icons in many of her albums, including 2020's “This Dream of You.” She’s also tried her hand at songwriting and has done so successfully, including penning several songs with Costello for 2004's well-received “The Girl in the Other Room.” A Krall concert is an opportunity to hear a little bit of everything and a chance to discover her singular voice and exceptional talent. 7:30 p.m., $48-$163 via mesaartscenter.com. Phoenix New Times
Jason Mraz
Sunday, July 23
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.Let’s face it, the hipper segment of music fandom may never embrace Jason Mraz, the folk and pop singer-songwriter who’s been the butt of numerous jokes from his mid-2000s heyday onward. He’s been skewered for his gentle vocal style, the touchy-feely nature of his songs, and even his penchant for quaint hats. One thing Mraz’s haters can’t argue is success as a songwriter. He’s scored enormous hits like 2008's "I'm Yours" and 2012's "I Won't Give Up," notched multiple gold and platinum albums, and won multiple Grammy Awards. He’s currently touring behind this year’s "Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride,” which is self-described as a “return to pop.” The wiseacres out there will likely continue to crack jokes while devoted Mraz fans will likely turn out in droves to his shows, including his upcoming gig at Arizona Financial Theatre. With Celisse; 7:30 p.m., $38-$126 via livenation.com. Benjamin Leatherman