Injury Reserve Disses the Entire Streetwear Industry in 'Jawbreaker' Video

We've previously discussed the exploitative nature of streetwear culture on this website. Basically, it's centered around paying a ridiculous amount of money to wear clothes from a select few brands that are deemed "hot." You got your Supreme, your Gucci, your Off-White and Yeezy, and so on. These are the brands the Your Favorite Rapper wears.

Everyone knows these labels are wildly expensive and difficult to procure, and yet Your Favorite Rapper can either afford to pay the high price of fashion, or stands to benefit from it, so criticism of the culture has been nonexistent. Until now.

Yes, it's fallen to Phoenix's own Injury Reserve to take the hypebeast-industrial complex to task, which they've done nicely in their new video, "Jawbreaker." It's set in a fashion show — and what do you know, we just so happen to be right in the middle of Fashion Month for the autumn-winter 2019-20 season! — and on view are the most boring, paint-by-numbers fits imaginable. A Gucci T-shirt. A Supreme cross-body bag. A Calvin Klein bra worn as a top.