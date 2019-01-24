 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
4

Injury Reserve Disses the Entire Streetwear Industry in 'Jawbreaker' Video

Douglas Markowitz | January 24, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

We've previously discussed the exploitative nature of streetwear culture on this website. Basically, it's centered around paying a ridiculous amount of money to wear clothes from a select few brands that are deemed "hot." You got your Supreme, your Gucci, your Off-White and Yeezy, and so on. These are the brands the Your Favorite Rapper wears.

Everyone knows these labels are wildly expensive and difficult to procure, and yet Your Favorite Rapper can either afford to pay the high price of fashion, or stands to benefit from it, so criticism of the culture has been nonexistent. Until now.

Yes, it's fallen to Phoenix's own Injury Reserve to take the hypebeast-industrial complex to task, which they've done nicely in their new video, "Jawbreaker." It's set in a fashion show — and what do you know, we just so happen to be right in the middle of Fashion Month for the autumn-winter 2019-20 season! — and on view are the most boring, paint-by-numbers fits imaginable. A Gucci T-shirt. A Supreme cross-body bag. A Calvin Klein bra worn as a top.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

From here, Ritchie With a T, Stepa J. Groggs, and guest performer Rico Nasty surgically eviscerate every one of these unoriginal, bogus, and costly outfits.

Ritchie, wearing a very nice military-green Helmut Lang jacket, directs our attention to a model. "So today, Ian Connor doesn’t happen to have anything on top of his head," he begins, referring to the A$AP Mob-affiliated designer accused of sexual misconduct, "But he does happen to have the Supreme Playboy collab jacket on. Then we're just gonna go ahead and skip to the bottom, 'cause can you guys notice that he does have the Rape 3000's on, and those are gonna cost you 'bout $450 deadstock."

"We all know someone who blown their whole rent on some Off-Whites," Stepa continues.

Maybe it's the fact that they come from a city that doesn't really care much about fashion, but these guys are onto something. Why do so many people pay so much for clothing that doesn't really set them apart? Why are they sacrificing so much to look the same, to conform rather than express themselves? And why are they lining the pockets of, in some cases, the monstrous people that make these shitty clothes? "I do what I want not whatever gets the likes up,"  Rico Nasty says. "They don't like my outfit but they like the outcome."

Anyone who studies fashion knows that it is cyclical and reactionary, and "Jawbreaker," with its harsh, out-for-blood criticisms and simple-yet-effective production (is that a gamelan I hear?) seems to be the first serious blow struck against streetwear and the people that make it within the realm of hip-hop. Credit where it's due: Injury Reserve, like many hyped rap entities, could've given into the system. Instead, they're choosing to take it down a notch, and that's worth much more respect than a pair of classic red Jordans will ever be.

Injury Reserve will release their next album, a self-titled project, on Loma Vista Recordings. It's expected to arrive sometime this year. Their last record was 2017's Drive It Like You Stole It. They'll also perform at Sun Devil Stadium next month.

Injury Reserve. Opening for Vic Mensa. 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, at Sun Devil Stadium, 500 East Veterans Way, Tempe; asu365communityunion.com. Tickets are $17 to $24 via Ticketmaster.

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: