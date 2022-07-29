Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Wiz Khalifa, Daddy Yankee, Santa Fe Klan

Read on for more details about these gigs and others in the Valley from Friday, July 29, to Sunday, July 31. For even more live music around town, check out Phoenix New Times’ concert listings.
Santa Fe Klan
Friday, July 29
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 West Washington StreetWhen the music gurus of the Marvel Cinematic Universe dropped the Wakanda Forever Prologue EP in late July, the sampler of songs from the soundtrack of the upcoming Black Panther sequel featured “Soy” by Spanish-language rapper Santa Fe Klan. It’s the latest in a series of major accomplishments in recent years by the Mexican-born rapper, who released his latest record, Santa Cumbia, in January and was featured on the 2020 Run The Jewels single “Ooh La La.” In the years since his debut, Santa Fe Klan has put out more than 150 songs, which incorporate elements of cumbia and alternate between hard-hitting rap tracks and slower-paced ballads. He’s got more than 8 million listeners on Spotify and even more subscribers on YouTube, so expect this concert to be packed. With Tornillo; 8 p.m., $35-$129 via livenation.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Dance Gavin Dance
Friday, July 29
Nile Theater, 105 West Main Street, MesaSince 2006, post-hardcore band Dance Gavin Dance have been providing angsty music that continues to live on the playlists of misunderstood high school students. Over the course of 10 albums, we’ve heard the band’s distinct style evolve. Oddly timed riffs come off more groovy than heavy with a hardcore growl. Sing along when Dance Gavin Dance hit the Nile Theater in Mesa this weekend in support of their latest album, Jackpot Juicer, with support from openers Royal Coda and Body Thief. The show is officially sold out, but tickets are available on the secondary market if you’re dying to go and have plenty of cash. 6:30 p.m. Lindsay Roberts
Kaleo
Friday, July 29
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetThe fourth time’s the charm for Icelandic blues-rock band Kaleo, which is finally playing its thrice-postponed local date on Friday night. They’re still touring behind their 2021 release, Surface Sounds, which got rave reviews and charted in both Europe and the U.S. It still pales in comparison to the astounding success of A/B, Kaleo’s breakthrough album from 2016 that was certified gold and produced a trio of smash singles: “All the Pretty Girls,” the Grammy-nominated “No Good,” and the massive hit “Way Down We Go.” All three feature frontman Jökull Júlíusson’s haunting vocals and a radio-friendly rootsy sound in the same vein as The Black Keys. Expect to hear these hits, as well as selections from Surface Sounds during the show. (Note: All tickets for the previous dates will be honored.) Country artist Myron Elkins opens. 7 p.m., $72.50 via ticketweb.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Recordbar Radio Live #002
Friday, July 29
Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second AvenueOver the last three years, local independent music and arts project Recordbar Radio has been showcasing a wide range of DJs, selectors, turntablists, and producers from the Valley scene on their YouTube channel and other platforms. This weekend, they’ll do the same at Crescent Ballroom during the latest edition of Recordbar Radio Live on Friday night. The monthly “live recording event” features sets from local talents spinning up tunes from a wide range of genres in front of an audience. Friday’s lineup will include sessions from Djentrification, Apetight, Kareem Ali, Jules Quimby, DJ Court, and Sueño. DJ Mitch Freedom will host. 7 p.m., $17 via seetickets.us. Benjamin Leatherman
Wiz Khalifa and Logic
Saturday, July 30
Ak-Chin Pavilion, 2121 North 83rd AvenueLogic and Wiz Khalifa fans rejoice. The superstar rappers, who both have recent albums out, are due in the Valley this weekend with their Vinyl Verse Tour, which merges the titles of their respective releases (Vinyl Days and Multiverse). On the latter, which came out earlier this month, Khalifa creates what Consequence of Sound calls “a world of his own creation” on 14 different tracks, including such bangers as “Big Daddy Wiz,” “MVP,” and “Homies.” Meanwhile, Logic’s release is a sprawling, 30-song LP that’s his first release since announcing (and reneging) on his retirement from rap in 2020. It features his typically dizzying flows and deft rhymes. Rappers 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, Fedd The God, and C Dot Castro join the pair on their tour, which offers enough hip-hop heavyweights to justify spending a sweltering evening at an outdoor show. 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$119.50 via ticketmaster.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Beach Bums
Sunday, July 31
The Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School RoadOne of the dubious joys of writing and thinking about music is coming up with ridiculous subgenres. Seapunk, chillwave, mysterious guy hardcore — evocative, silly names that sometimes tell you everything or nothing at all about the music it’s attached to. Like Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden after eating the apple, the urge to name everything we hear is irresistible. That’s why those rare bands who do their own music taxonomy are the smartest ones in the game — if you say your own music is thrillwave or cottoncandycore, who’s gonna argue? L.A. band Beach Bums are one of those bands. Self-describing their mystifying style as “MYCORE,” this young group mixes together indie rock, metal, and hip-hop into a beguiling melange of auto-tune, 808s, and pounding drums. MYCORE is a fitting name for their style: they sound like a social media feed looks. A chaotic jumble of vibes and styles seamlessly co-existing in the same space. It’s a lot to take in but exciting nevertheless. With Loverboyrando and Commiserate; 8 p.m., $14-$16 via seetickets.us. Ashley Naftule
Daddy Yankee
Sunday, July 31
Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson StreetIn Puerto Rico, “yankee” is slang for “big shot.” It takes a lot of balls to one-up Ron Burgundy and make “I’m kind of a big deal” your actual name but Daddy Yankee is up to the challenge. Crowned as the king of reggaeton by his fans, the reggaetonero has been riding the Latin and pop airwaves with a bronco buster's confidence since the dawn of the millennium. Landing a huge crossover hit in 2010 with the immortal "Gasolina," the Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and songwriter has earned his place on the Mount Rushmore of contemporary Latin music. While he has yet to wrestle The Miz at a WrestleMania like his fellow Rushmore head Bad Bunny, he still has the beats, the flow, and the braggadocio of a champion. With 67 entries on Billboard’s Latin charts (with six of those peaking at number one) throughout his career, Daddy Yankee has been an indomitable presence on the scene. After 22 years of decades of performing and recording, he’s calling it a career with a farewell album (Legendaddy) and world tour. 7 p.m., $61-$201 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley Naftule